The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity
Nov. 16, 2:30 a.m. An officer reported seeing reckless driving near Minnesota Avenue and Balfour Road. He attempted to pursue the driver.
Nov. 16, 4:24 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Jefferson Drive. The reporting person said a family member was breaking things.
Nov. 16, 9:45 a.m. A person called to report their matte black KHS Urban X bike had been taken three days ago from a location on Sand Creek Road. The person said they had the serial number and had posted about the theft on Nextdoor. Someone had replied to the post the bike could be found on the road behind Kohls that led to the underpass.
Nov. 16, 11:00 a.m. A person called to report they had paid a man $3,200 down to rent a residence in Tracy. The reporting person was supposed to meet the man the day before for the keys, and the man didn’t show up and hasn’t returned phone calls. The reporting person now believes it was a scam.
Nov. 16, 2:08 p.m. A person called authorities to report a man had been damaging a valve system and wasting water at a location near O’Hara Avenue and Sand Creek Road.
Nov. 16, 2:23 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Second Street.
Nov. 16, 2:49 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported at the intersection of San Jose and Fairview avenues.
Nov. 16, 7:40 p.m. Theft of a bicycle was reported on Griffith Lane.
Nov. 17, 1:14 a.m. A blue purse was found lying in the middle of the street on Homecoming Way.
Nov. 17, 2:02 a.m. An accident with no injuries between a red Chevy and an Expedition was reported on Brentwood Boulevard and Homecoming Way.
Nov. 17, 2:11 a.m. Possible construction theft was reported on Guthrie Lane.
Nov. 17, 8:21 a.m. Burglary from a vehicle occurred on Avington Court.
Nov. 17, 11:49 a.m. A black iPhone was found in the street at the intersection of Sand Creek Road and Highland Way.
Nov. 17, 2:24 p.m. A person called authorities to report a big rig hit a fire hydrant on the sidewalk on Lone Tree Way and left. The reporting person did not get the truck’s license plate number.
Nov. 17, 3:07 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported at the intersection of Lone Tree Way and O’Hara Avenue.
Nov. 17, 5:12 p.m. A grab-and-run theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. The subjects were two adult males.
Nov. 17, 8:27 p.m. A person called from Gold Meadow Court to report the window on their 2009 Ford Escape had been smashed and someone had taken their fishing backpack.
Nov. 17, 9:13 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported when a blue sedan ran into the center median on Brentwood Boulevard and Second Street.
Dec. 1, 7:53 a.m. An accident with injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 1, 8:43 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on West 6th Street.
Dec. 1, 9:55 a.m. A missing adult was reported on Aster Drive.
Dec. 1, 9:59 a.m. A missing adult was reported on Gatter Drive.
Dec. 1, 10:09 a.m. A residential burglary was reported on San Jose Drive.
Dec. 1, 10:33 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Spaulding Street.
Dec. 1, 12:36 p.m. A loitering complaint was made and weapons violations were reported on West 10th Street.
Dec. 1, 12:50 p.m. Shots fired and aggravated assault were reported on Lemontree Way.
Dec. 1, 2:07 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Crater Peak Way.
Dec. 1, 5:19 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Hillcrest Avenue.
Dec. 1, 7:23 p.m. Aggravated assault was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 1, 8:03 p.m. A drunk driver was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 2, 4:31 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 2, 7:01 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on East 18th Street.
Dec. 2, 7:08 a.m. An audible alarm was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 2, 7:49 a.m. A California vehicle code violation was reported on Sunset Lane.
Dec. 2, 8:03 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Spartan Way.
Dec. 2, 9:54 a.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on Aster Drive.
Dec. 2, 10:55 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on James Donlon Boulevard.
Dec. 2, 11:53 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on West 10th Street and Verne Roberts Circle.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.