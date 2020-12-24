The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Dec. 6, 12:13 a.m. A California vehicle code moving violation was reported near Lone Tree Way and State Route 4.
Dec. 6, 12:34 a.m. An audible alarm was reported on the 4800 block of Snowy Egret Way.
Dec. 6, 1:41 a.m. Loud music was reported on the 50 block of Carol Lane.
Dec. 6, 1:57 a.m. A security check was performed at Shell.
Dec. 6, 3:26 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Live Oak Avenue.
Dec. 6, 4:02 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 1200 block of Poplar Drive.
Dec. 6, 4:17 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported near the intersection of Ashwood and Dawson drives.
Dec. 6, 9:38 a.m. A vehicle was towed from the intersection of Minaret Road and Tuolumne Way.
Dec. 6, 10:01 a.m. Trespassing was reported on the 2100 block of Main Street.
Dec. 6, 10:30 a.m. Reckless driving was reported near Main Street and Raye Avenue.
Dec. 6, 10:33 a.m. A 911 hang up call originated from the 1500 block of Port Way.
Dec. 6, 10:38 a.m. A vehicle was towed from the intersection of Main Street and Vintage Parkway.
Dec. 6, 1:24 p.m. A warrant arrest was made near Wilbur Avenue and Fleming Lane.
Dec. 6, 1:26 p.m. Petty theft was reported on the 800 block of Chianti Way.
Dec. 6, 1:35 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed at the intersection of Brownstone Road and Silverspur Lane.
Dec. 6, 7:18 p.m. A security check was made at Crockett Park.
Dec. 6, 7:21 p.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported at the intersection of Laurel Road and Empire Avenue.
Dec. 7, 2:22 a.m. A warrant arrest was made in the Ace Hardware parking lot.
Dec. 7, 6:42 a.m. A patrol request was made at Crocket Park.
Dec. 7, 6:43 a.m. A security check was made at Laurel Ball Fields.
Dec. 7, 6:57 a.m. A welfare check was made on the 400 block of Beaulieu Lane.
Dec. 7, 7:05 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Summer Lake Elementary.
Dec. 7, 9:01 a.m. A parking violation was reported on Summerfield Court.
Dec. 7, 10:08 a.m. A warrant arrest was made on the 1000 block of Ward Street.
Dec. 7, 10:14 a.m. A patrol request was made on the 200 block of Hearthstone Circle.
Dec. 7, 11:29 a.m. A security check was made at Freedom High School.
Dec. 7, 11:30 a.m. A vehicle was towed from the 4800 block of Burgundy Drive.
Dec. 7, 11:50 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 50 block of Vella Circle.
Dec. 7, 1:35 p.m. A 911 hang up call originated from the 2300 block of Oakley Road.
Dec. 7, 1:57 p.m. A public nuisance was reported on the 4500 block of Lariat Lane.
Dec. 7, 2:48 p.m. Littering was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Sandy Lane.
Dec. 7, 2:50 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 500 block of 4th Street.
Dec. 6, 12:59 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Mahogany Way.
Dec. 6, 6:45 a.m. A warrant arrest was made on Buchanan Road.
Dec. 6, 9:10 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Sycamore Drive.
Dec. 6, 9:24 a.m. Authorities received a report of shots fired at a residence on Hillside Road.
Dec. 6, 11:31 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Selena Court.
Dec. 6, 3:11 p.m. Simple assault was reported on East 18th Street.
Dec. 6, 5:43 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Dec. 6, 7:51 p.m. Aggravated assault was reported on A Street.
Dec. 6, 7:55 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 6, 8:48 p.m. Simple assault was reported on East 18th Street.
Dec. 6, 11:35 p.m. A narcotics violation was reported on Vista Way.
Dec. 8, 3:29 a.m. An audible alarm was reported on Deer Valley Road.
Dec. 8, 6:09 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Amber Drive.
Dec. 8, 9:07 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Sandy Way.
Dec. 8, 10:58 a.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Wilbur Avenue.
Dec. 8, 1:06 p.m. Fraud and petty theft was reported on East 18th Street.
Dec. 8, 1:15 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Laurel Road.
Dec. 8, 2:26 p.m. A traffic stop was made on East 18th Street.
Dec. 8, 3:16 p.m. A warrant arrest was made on Highway 4.
Dec. 8, 4:35 p.m. Simple assault was reported on L Street.
Dec. 8, 4:46 p.m. Identity theft was reported on Truskmore Way.
Dec. 8, 6:45 p.m. Authorities received a report of aggravated assault on Sheffield Court by an adult male with a gun.
Dec. 8, 7:56 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 8, 8:30 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Clearbrook Road.
