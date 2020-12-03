The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Nov. 3, 4:32 a.m. Authorities received a complaint of a person loitering and sleeping in front of stores on Walnut Boulevard. An arrest was made
Nov. 3, 5:33 a.m. Authorities received a report of a small work truck parked at the intersection of American Avenue and Balfour Road. The reporting person said the truck’s engine was running, it was unoccupied and had two flat tires.
Nov. 3, 8:06 a.m. A person called from Lone Tree Way to report two transient men were on a patio, smoking marijuana. The reporting person said he was trying to clean the patio and the two men refused to leave. He requested authorities come move them along.
Nov. 3, 10:19 a.m. Authorities received a road rage report on John Muir Parkway.
Nov. 3, 10:44 a.m. A fire was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 3, 1:00 p.m. Property was found near the intersection of Summer Circle and Sienna Lane.
Nov. 3, 1:18 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Second Street.
Nov. 3, 1:34 p.m. A person called to report finding numerous vials and needles at the end of the trail near Shady Willow Lane and Grant Street.
Nov. 3, 5:11 p.m. A woman called to report a disturbance of the peace near a business on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said she was confronted by two adult females. One threatened to beat her up. She said she would wait in the store for police to arrive.
Nov. 3, 5:26 p.m. An employee at a store on Sand Creek Road called police to report theft. The employee said he fixed a laptop for a customer, but the customer wanted his money back. The customer became upset, then took his laptop and an iPad and ran. The employee had the customer’s information and would like to make a police report.
Nov. 3, 5:30 p.m. A woman called to report someone had assaulted her son and pulled a knife on him on Sand Creek Road.
Nov. 3, 7:25 p.m. An employee from a store on Lone Tree Way called to report petty theft. The employee said an adult male had his hands full of merchandise and refused to drop it.
Nov. 4, 9:28 a.m. A razor scooter was found on the side of a building on Walnut Boulevard.
Nov. 4, 9:29 a.m. A wallet found on Second Street was brought to the Brentwood Police Department.
Nov. 4, 10:19 a.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on Windy Springs Drive.
Nov. 4, 11:47 a.m. A person called to report finding a box with two empty cans of nitrous oxide on Griffith Lane.
Nov. 4, 12:42 p.m. Outdoor speakers were stolen from a business on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 4, 2:09 p.m. Trespassing was reported on Lone Tree Way. An arrest was made.
Nov. 4, 5:42 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. The reporting person said there were four male subjects, and all appeared to be in their early to mid-30s. No weapons were seen. They left in two vehicles.
Nov. 4, 7:05 p.m. A strong-arm robbery with no weapons was reported on Lone Tree Way. There were two or three subjects, and they left on foot.
Nov. 4, 7:37 p.m. A woman called to report her 18-year-old son walked away from her at a bank on Second Street.
Nov. 4, 8:28 p.m. A business on Brentwood Boulevard reported an adult male and an adult female took $200 worth of merchandise. They left in a silver Ford Contour.
Nov. 4, 10:33 p.m. Authorities received a report of a person who would not leave a business on Brentwood Boulevard.
Nov. 15, 4:34 a.m. Petty theft was reported on West 10th Street.
Nov. 15, 9:30 a.m. Property was found on Crestview Drive.
Nov. 15, 10:14 a.m. Commercial burglary was reported on Fairview Drive.
Nov. 15, 12:26 a.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Lynn Avenue and Garrow Drive.
Nov. 15, 1:56 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported on Deer Valley Road.
Nov. 15, 3:46 A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported at the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Canada Valley Road.
Nov. 15, 5:47 p.m. A vehicle was damaged on East 18th Street.
Nov. 15, 10:25 p.m. A warrant arrest was made on Auto Center Drive.
Nov. 15, 10:51 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 15, 11:25 p.m. A traffic stop revealed weapons violations on Hill Crest Avenue.
Nov. 16, 1:25 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported at the intersection of Markley Creek Drive and Summit Way.
Nov. 16, 1:50 a.m. A traffic stop was made on West 6th Street.
Nov. 16, 3:51 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on West 10th Street.
Nov. 16, 7:30 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Wilbur Avenue.
Nov. 16, 12:13 p.m. Possible shots and aggravated assault were reported on Comanche Way.
Nov. 16, 12:40 p.m. Commercial burglary was reported on Wilbur Avenue.
Nov. 16, 1:56 p.m. Stolen license plates were reported on L Street.
Nov. 16, 3:49 p.m. A traffic stop was made on D Street.
Nov. 16, 4:09 p.m. A subject wanted on a warrant was reported on L Street.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.