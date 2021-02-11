The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Jan. 1 A general disturbance of the peace was reported on the 10 block of Riverview Road.
Jan. 2 Fraudulent access of computer data was reported on the 1900 block of Taylor Road.
Jan. 4 A noncriminal death was reported on the 6800 block of Riverview Drive.
Jan. 7 A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported on the 6300 block of Bethel Island Road.
Jan. 7 A vehicle was towed from the 3000 block of Ranch Lane.
Jan. 8 Corporal injury of a spouse was reported at an unavailable location.
Jan. 9 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 1800 block of Taylor Road.
Jan. 9 Burglary was reported on the 2500 block of Taylor Road.
Jan 13 A service to a citizen was performed on the 1900 block of Taylor Road.
Jan. 13 A felony was reported on the 4400 block of Gateway Road.
Jan. 14 Burglary was reported on the 6200 block of Bethel Island Road.
Jan. 15 A probation violation was reported on the 3700 block of Stone Road.
Jan. 15 A noncriminal death was reported on the 3400 block of Harbor Road.
Jan. 18 Domestic battery was reported on the 6000 block of Bethel Island Road.
Jan. 19 A warrant arrest was made on the 1900 block of Taylor Road.
Jan. 20 Death from an unknown cause was reported on the 4300 block of Willow Road.
Jan. 22 A warrant arrest was made near the intersection of Gateway and Golf Course roads.
Jan. 23 Suspicious circumstances were reported at an unavailable location.
Jan. 25 Residential burglary was reported at an unavailable location.
Jan. 31 A public fight was reported on the 3500 block of Gateway Road.
Jan. 2 Illegal fireworks were reported on the 3000 block of Camino Diablo.
Jan. 5 Property was found near the intersection of Camino Diablo and Vasco Road.
Jan. 19 A felony was reported on the 3900 block of Holway Drive.
Jan. 20 Domestic violence was reported on the 2700 block of Hoffman Lane.
Jan. 26 Battery was reported on the 3900 block of Holway Drive.
Jan. 29 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 17500 block of State Route 4.
Jan. 1 A general disturbance of the peace was reported on the 2000 block of Sunset Point.
Jan. 2 A noncriminal death was reported on the 1800 block of Newport Drive.
Jan. 3 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 2000 block of Windward Point.
Jan. 4 A service to a citizen was performed on the 5900 block of Marina Road.
Jan. 5 A person in possession of dangerous drugs was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Jan. 5 Grand theft of vehicle parts was reported on the 4800 block of Discovery Point.
Jan. 6 A service to a citizen was performed on the 14800 block of Highway 4.
Jan. 8 Noncriminal circumstances were reported on the 6600 block of Yellowstone Drive.
Jan. 10 A vehicle was towed from the intersection of Clipper Drive and Discovery Bay Boulevard.
Jan. 11 Petty theft from a vehicle was reported on the 3600 block of Yacht Drive.
Jan. 15 Domestic violence was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Jan. 16 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 2100 block of Bridgeport Loop.
Jan. 17 An auto burglary was reported on the 2200 block of Reef Court.
Jan. 17 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 2200 block of Biscay Court.
Jan. 18 False imprisonment was reported at an unavailable location.
Jan. 18 Shots were fired into a dwelling on the 4000 block of Pelican Court.
Jan. 18 An auto burglary was reported on the 3500 block of Catalina Way.
Jan. 20 A felon in possession of a firearm was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Jan. 20 A person in possession of dangerous drugs was reported at the intersection of Discovery Bay Boulevard and State Route 4.
Jan. 21 Fraud was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Jan. 21 Petty theft of vehicle parts was reported on the 2400 block of Pacific Grove Court.
Jan. 21 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 2400 block of Balboa Way.
Jan. 21 A civil situation was reported on the 40 block of Outrigger Way.
Jan. 21 Identity theft was reported on the 6900 block of New Melones Circle.
Jan. 22 A mentally ill commitment was made at an unavailable location.
Jan. 23 Petty theft and shoplifting were reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Jan. 25 Fraud was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Jan. 26 A warrant arrest was made on the 1300 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard.
Jan. 27 Violation of a court order was reported on the 1800 block of Surfside Court.
Jan. 28 Oral copulation was reported on the 5400 block of Gold Creek Circle.
Jan. 29 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on the 2000 block of Windward Point.
Jan. 30 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 2400 block of Pinehurst Court.
Jan. 30 An auto burglary was reported on the 3900 block of South Coral Court.
Jan. 2 A warrant arrest was made at the intersection of East Cypress and Jersey Island roads.
Jan. 2 A service to a citizen was performed on the 4100 block of Knightsen Avenue.
Jan. 5 Violation of a court order was reported on the 60 block of Cunha Drive.
Jan. 9 Mentally ill commitments were made on the 30 block of McFarlan Road and the 8100 block of Byron Highway.
Jan. 10 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 30 block of McFarlan Road.
Jan. 10 A noncriminal death was reported on the 2400 block of Sunset Road.
Jan. 14 A medical hospitalization was made on the 80 block of Broadway Lane.
Jan. 14 A warrant arrest was made at the intersection of Eden Plains and Sunset roads.
Jan. 15 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 20 block of Cruz Road.
Jan. 16 Assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 30 block of McFarlan Road.
Jan. 16 Burglary was reported on the 300 block of Blaine Lane.
Jan. 17 Domestic battery was reported on the 10 block of Pastor Lane.
Jan. 19 Identity theft was reported on the 2800 block of Tule Lane.
Jan. 20 A warrant arrest was made on the 1700 block of Green Acres Lane.
Jan. 20 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 3800 block of Knightsen Avenue.
Jan. 25 A noncriminal death was reported on the 3800 block of Knightsen Avenue.
Jan. 28, 3:50 a.m. Vehicle tampering and theft were reported on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 28, 6:39 a.m. An audible commercial alarm was reported on Buchanan Road.
Jan. 28, 10:17 a.m. Terrorist threats and weapons violations were reported on Hillcrest Avenue.
Jan. 28, 10:25 a.m. A missing person was reported on Forty Niner Way.
Jan. 28, 11:09 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Shinn Mountain Court.
Jan. 28, 12:16 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Stapelton Drive.
Jan. 28, 12:54 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 28, 2:40 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Minta Lane.
Jan. 28, 4:25 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Galenez Way.
Jan. 28, 5:15 p.m. A traffic stop was made on Eagleridge Drive.
Jan. 28, 7:35 p.m. A fire vehicle code violation was reported at the intersection of D and West 17th streets.
