The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Jan. 7, 3:43 a.m. A person called to report mail theft on Corte Vista Street. The reporting person said an unknown subject took mail from their mailbox, then left in an unknown vehicle. The reporting person drove around their neighborhood afterward and saw many open mailboxes.
Jan. 7, 7:24 a.m. A person called to report their 2016 white Dodge crew cab work truck with a black toolbox was taken sometime during the night from Holly Oak Court.
Jan. 7, 8:53 a.m. A person called authorities to report their ex had texted and left them a voicemail in violation of a restraining order.
Jan. 7, 10:03 a.m. Mail was found near the intersection of Chianti and Castellina courts.
Jan. 7, 11:20 a.m. Authorities received a report unknown persons were taking items from a residence on Larkspur Lane. The reporting person requested an officer come and secure the location.
Jan. 7, 12:46 p.m. An accident with injuries occurred on Griffith Lane between the reporting person and their neighbor. The reporting person wanted to make a report because he said his neighbor was changing his story.
Jan. 7, 7:38 p.m. Two adult subjects took perfume from a store on Lone Tree Way. One subject was dressed all in black, and the other wore a red jacket with a number five on the back. They left with a person in a white jumpsuit.
Jan. 8, 7:43 a.m. A person called authorities to report the side back window of their black GMC Yukon was broken, and clothes and a suitcase were taken from the car where it was parked on Valdry Court.
Jan. 8, 11:52 a.m. An employee from a business on Sand Creek Road called authorities to report an adult male wearing a black beanie, a red and black scarf, a black puffy jacket, light colored blue jeans and red shoes took seven pairs of shoes and left on foot.
Jan. 8, 12:02 p.m. A person on Craig Court called authorities to report a restraining order violation.
Jan. 8, 12:22 p.m. A person called from Pebble Beach Drive to report their vehicle’s registration tags had been taken.
Jan. 8, 12:49 p.m. Authorities received a report a man and a woman took $329 of merchandise from a business on Sand Creek Road.
Jan. 8, 1:01 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard when two adult males took over $1,000 of merchandise from a store. The subject left in a red truck with a black Honda motorcycle in the back.
Jan. 8, 3:36 p.m. A person called authorities from Brentwood Boulevard to report their coworker was behaving inappropriately.
Jan. 8, 4:49 p.m. Three men and one woman were reportedly taking items from a business on Sand Creek Road. They left in a gray Toyota truck.
Jan. 8, 6:45 p.m. A woman called authorities to report she had pulled up to her residence on Craig Court when her neighbor yelled and cursed at her. She said she did not trust her neighbor and did not want to get out of her car, even though the neighbor had not left her own property.
Jan. 8, 7:56 p.m. Authorities received a report an adult male took a tray of sunglasses from a business on Sand Creek Road and left on foot.
Jan. 8, 8:36 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported at the intersection of Grant Street and Dunbarton Drive.
Jan. 10, 9:35 a.m. A barking dog was reported on the 400 block of Almondtree Circle.
Jan. 10, 11:20 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at the intersection of Bayview Drive and Bayside Way.
Jan. 10, 11:46 a.m. A vehicle was towed from the 40 block of Amador.
Jan. 10, 12:10 p.m. A California Vehicle Code moving violation was reported at the intersection of Teakwood and Fernwood drives.
Jan. 10, 12:16 p.m. Harassment was reported on the 20 block of Minaret Road.
Jan. 10, 12:51 p.m. A vehicle was towed from the 900 block of Almaden Circle.
Jan. 10, 12:55 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported at O’Hara Park Middle School.
Jan. 10, 12:57 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Cypress Grove Community Park.
Jan. 10, 1:18 p.m. A missing adult was reported on the 900 block of West Cypress Road.
Jan. 10, 3:57 p.m. Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of Lakespring Drive and Northgate Place.
Jan. 10, 4:57 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 4600 block of Chelsea Drive.
Jan. 10, 5:04 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at Rite Aid.
Jan. 10, 5:57 p.m. A public nuisance was reported at Subway.
Jan. 10, 8:59 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 30 block of Morning Glory Court.
Jan. 11, 9:58 a.m. A welfare check was made on the 1800 block of Santa Fe Street.
Jan. 11, 10:24 a.m. A security check was made at Diamond Hills Gym.
Jan. 11, 10:29 a.m. A patrol request was made at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Simoni Ranch Road.
Jan. 11, 10:50 a.m. Grand theft was reported on the 6000 block of Bridgehead Road.
Jan. 11, 10:55 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Delaney Park construction site.
Jan. 11, 12:06 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Lakespring Place.
Jan. 11, 1:48 p.m. A parking violation was reported at the intersection of Placer Drive and Neroly Road.
Jan. 11, 1:56 p.m. An ordinance violation was reported at the intersection of Elm Lane and Neroly Road.
Jan. 11, 2:04 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported on the 700 block of Calico Way.
Jan. 11, 2:11 p.m. A parking violation was reported at the intersection of Teakwood Drive and Main Street.
Jan. 11, 2:55 p.m. A vehicle was towed from the 5500 block of Daffodil Drive.
Jan. 11, 3:19 p.m. Harassment was reported at an unavailable location.
Jan. 11, 7:35 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 300 block of Brownstone Road.
Jan. 11, 9:58 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Freedom High School.
Jan. 17, 2:55 a.m. Simple assault was reported on Sycamore Drive.
Jan. 17, 11:45 a.m. Terrorist threats against persons were reported on Barcelona Circle.
Jan. 17, 1:06 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on A Street.
Jan. 17, 1:24 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Fairside Way.
Jan. 17, 1:36 p.m. A roadway hazard caused a traffic accident with no injuries on West 10th Street.
Jan. 17, 2:39 p.m. Auto theft was reported on G Street.
Jan. 17, 3:29 p.m. Auto theft was reported on Wildwood Court.
Jan. 17, 4:03 p.m. A weapons violation was reported on A Street.
Jan. 17, 5:13 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Jan. 17, 6:22 p.m. A hit-and-run with injuries was reported on K Street.
Jan. 17, 11:22 p.m. A traffic stop was made on James Donlon Boulevard.
Jan. 17, 11:34 p.m. Simple assault was reported on Mount Conness Way.
Jan 18, 12:43 p.m. Burglary and trespassing were reported on West Ninth Street.
Jan. 18, 5:40 p.m. Reckless driving was reported on Fulton Shipyard Road.
Jan. 18, 6:59 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on James Donlon Boulevard.
Jan. 18, 7:21 p.m. Aggravated assault was reported on Squaw Court.
Jan. 18, 7:40 p.m. Suspicious circumstances and a drunk driver misdemeanor were reported on Sycamore Drive.
Jan. 18, 8:45 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered near the intersection of Sycamore Drive and Auto Center Drive.
Jan. 18, 10:22 p.m. A family dispute was reported on Macaulay Street.
Jan. 18, 10:45 p.m. Grand theft was reported on East Tregallas Road.
Jan. 18, 10:53 p.m. Simple assault was reported on Filbert Street.
Jan. 18, 11:32 p.m. A health and safety code violation was reported on Willow Avenue.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.