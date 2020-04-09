The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Antioch
March 22, 10:09 a.m. A robbery was reported at a business on the 4000 block of Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said the subjects were two females and one had pepper-sprayed an employee.
March 22, 10:23 a.m. An unknown man hit a woman in the head with a pole on the 2700 block of Delta Fair Boulevard.
March 22, 9:28 p.m. A person called from the 20 block of Sunset Drive to report that someone may have been shot in the head and was bleeding. The reporting person was difficult to hear because of a barking dog but said the incident occurred near the Jack in the Box.
March 23, 2:05 p.m. A person called from the 3900 block of Delta Fair Boulevard to say they had received a distressed call from a friend, but now the friend was not answering her door.
March 23, 5:42 p.m. Authorities received a report that a man had been stabbed near Cavallo Road and East 18th Street.
March 24, 2:46 p.m. A man called to report someone had broken in and taken his tools. This call came from the 20 block of Bradley Lane.
March 27, 11:16 p.m. A person called from the 500 block of West Tregallas Road to report an intoxicated man would not leave their property. The reporting person was upset with the COVID-19 questions he was asked and answered “no” to all of them.
March 28, 2:04 p.m. An employee called from a business on the the 2700 block of Hillcrest Avenue to report an adult male subject stole a purse off a customer’s arm and left in a white vehicle. The employee said he had video of the event.
March 28, 3:13 p.m. A woman called to report a subject had punched her and taken her purse in a parking lot on the 4500 block of Lone Tree Way. She was unable to give a description of the subject.
March 28, 4:55 p.m. A person called to report their house on the 3000 block of Almondridge Drive had been broken into. His answers to all COVID-19 questions were negative.
March 28, 5:16 p.m. A person called to report a subject had hit her with a bottle and cut her arms and legs. The incident occurred at a residence on the 2000 block of Peppertree Way. She said she was now in the waiting room to get her cuts treated and wanted to press charges.
March 28, 7:00 p.m. An assault was reported on the 5000 block of Noakes Court. The reporting person had run down the street to use the phone, and the victim was their friend.
BRENTWOOD
March 9, 5:31 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at a Dry Cleaners on W. Country Club Drive.
March 9, 6:39 a.m. A construction container was burglarized on Balfour Road.
March 9, 8:40 a.m. A person called to report that the previous day she had called for a Lyft ride from a parking lot on Brentwood Boulevard. She said she was trying to get in the vehicle when it drove off and dragged her across the parking lot.
March 9, 10:46 a.m. A man called authorities to report he had posted his rental house online, then an unknown person copied the post and posted it on Craigslist with different contact information.
March 9, 12:54 p.m. A person reported they found a wallet in the slow lane on Fairview Avenue.
March 9, 1:02 p.m. A woman called to report a person had placed an order with her T-shirt company in the amount of $6,000. The person picked up the order, then reported the charge to their bank as fraudulent. The woman said she needed a police report for her bank.
March 9, 1:40 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries occurred at Walnut Boulevard and Oak Street between a black Hyundai and a Ford.
March 9, 2:17 p.m. A physical fight between six men, who were possibly homeless, was reported on Second Street.
March 9, 3:36 p.m. Authorities received a report that a group of teens stole something on Picadilly Lane.
March 9, 5:18 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said the subject was an adult male with curly hair, wearing a grey puffy jacket, a Minions T-shirt and carrying a knife.
March 9, 8:41 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on Fisher Court.
March 10, 1:53 a.m. Two suspicious men were looking into vehicles with flashlights on Torrey Pines Drive.
March 10, 8:34 a.m. A person called authorities to report they had hit a parked vehicle on Wildflower Loop and the vehicle’s owner did not know.
March 10, 10:32 a.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported at Brentwood Boulevard and Village Drive.
March 10, 12:54 p.m. Officer initiated activity was reported on Ghiggeri Drive in Brentwood.
March 10, 1:50 p.m. A forged prescription was called into a pharmacy on Second Street.
March 10, 4:52 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Second Street. The reporting person said the subjects were an adult female with a long ponytail and an adult male with tattoos on his hands and riding a child’s bike.
Contra Costa County
March 2 A stolen vehicle was recovered near the intersection of Bethel Island Road and Cottage Lane.
March 4 A violation of probation was reported on the 3600 block of Gateway Road.
March 4 A person driving with a revoked license was reported at the intersection of Bethel Island and Harbor roads.
March 5 A warrant arrest was made on the 1900 block of Taylor Road.
March 6 A person in possession of dangerous drugs was reported on the 6200 block of Bethel Island Road.
March 8 A violation of a court order was reported on the 6900 block of Piper Road.
March 9 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 3200 block of Stone Road.
March 10 A warrant arrest was made on the 5900 block of Bethel Island Road.
March 10 A vehicle was towed from the 6200 block of Bethel Island Road.
March 14 A warrant arrest was made near Hawthorne Drive and Willow Road.
March 27 A commercial burglary was reported on the 3700 block of Gateway Road.
March 1 A person receiving stolen property was reported on the 3000 block of Taylor Lane.
March 1 Commercial burglary was reported on the 3000 block of Taylor Lane.
March 3 Assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 9900 block of Los Vaqueros Road.
March 3 Grand theft was reported on the 4400 block of Kellogg Creek Road.
March 4 Petty theft of vehicle parts was reported on the 3500 block of Bixler Road.
March 6 A warrant arrest was made at the intersection of Bixler Road and State Route 4.
March 6 A misdemeanor was reported on the 14800 block of Byron Highway.
March 8 A warrant arrest was made on the 3900 block of Holway Drive.
March 9 A juvenile runaway was reported on the 3200 block of Camino Diablo.
March 11 A warrant arrest was made on the 4300 block of Kellogg Creek Road.
March 11 Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on the 4300 block of Kellogg Creek Road.
March 13 A warrant arrest was made at the intersection of Discovery Bay Boulevard and State Route 4.
March 15 Battery was reported on the 4300 block of Kellogg Creek Road.
March 15 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 16100 block of Byron Highway.
March 22 Domestic violence and injury of a spouse was reported on the 15900 block of Byron Highway.
March 23 A disturbance was reported on the 3200 block of Byer Road.
March 23 A noncriminal incident was reported on the 1300 block of Camino Diablo.
March 26 A warrant arrest was made at the intersection of Discovery Bay Boulevard and State Route 4.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.