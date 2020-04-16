The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
ANTIOCH
March 30, 12:00 a.m. A woman on the 2000 block of Sycamore Drive called authorities her boyfriend took $500 out of her purse. She said she wanted to speak to an officer.
March 30, 10:06 p.m. A person called from the 2800 block of Wildflower Drive to report hearing their neighbors screaming to call the police.
March 31, 2:55 p.m. Authorities received a report that people were running off the road near the intersection of Balfour and Deer Valley roads.
April 1, 9:32 a.m. An assault was reported on the 20 block of West 10th Street.
April 1, 12:45 p.m. A person called from the 5000 block of Tehachapi Way to report their home had been burglarized.
April 1, 9:39 p.m. A woman called to report that she had been outside on the 1500 block of West 10th Street when an adult male drove up and shot at her boyfriend. She didn’t think her boyfriend had been hit, and he ran away.
April 1, 9:40 p.m. Authorities received a call from a person on the 3700 block of Sunset Lane who said an adult male was in their home, threatening to kill them and throwing things at them. The reporting person said they were scared, and yelling could be heard in the background.
April 2, 12:10 a.m. A robbery was reported near the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and Fitzuren Road.
April 2, 1:24 p.m. Authorities received a report that a new home on the 4000 block of Temblor Way had been broken into.
April 3, 4:44 p.m. A man called to report he had been punched in the stomach and had his iPad stolen, but did not require medical attention. This call came from the 4800 block of Lone Tree Way.
April 3, 4:52 p.m. A woman called to report she had been robbed the day before on the 5800 block of Lone Tree Way. Subjects took her wallet and keys. She was trying to track the GPS on her keys.
April 4, 2:20 p.m. An employee from a business on the 10 block of Wilbur Avenue called to report two men had come into the store, attempting to buy cigarettes without an ID. The men began arguing and claimed to have weapons, though none were seen. They left the store and went to their vehicle in the parking lot. When the employee was asked for a description of the vehicle, they hung up.
April 4, 8:09 p.m. A person called to report they had been robbed on the 100 block of East 18th Street and had video of the incident.
BRENTWOOD
March 14, 1:17 a.m. A physical fight was reported on Oak Street.
March 14, 9:20 a.m. A vehicle parked on Anjou Parkway was broken into.
March 14, 11:10 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported near Central Boulevard and Dainty Avenue. The reporting person thought there might be a fight.
March 14, 11:24 a.m. Authorities received a report that the rear license plate was taken from a vehicle parked on Dainty Avenue.
March 14, 2:30 p.m. Forgery was reported on Sand Creek Road.
March 14, 3:06 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported when a solo vehicle crashed into a gate on Brentwood Boulevard behind Safeway.
March 14, 4:36 p.m. A person called from Jacaranda Street to report their neighbor violated a restraining order the night before.
March 14, 4:39 p.m. A person called to report petty theft from their doorstep on Doeskin Terrace.
March 14, 11:42 p.m. A woman called to report that someone had thrown a rock through her window on Washington Drive.
March 15, 12:38 p.m. A person called to report a subject broke the window of a work vehicle parked on Lone Tree Way.
March 15, 5:45 p.m. A man called from Sycamore Drive to say he had parked his car to attend a party, but when he came out, the car was gone.
March 15, 9:09 p.m. A person called to report that a 15-year-old subject came into their house, pushed their brother and then began checking rooms.
March 16, 12:22 a.m. A person called to report that their white Crown Victoria was stolen while it was parked on Sand Creek Road.
March 16, 3:50 a.m. Authorities received a report that a big rig truck had its window broken while it was parked on Shady Willow Lane.
March 16, 12:55 p.m. A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on Dainty Avenue.
March 16, 4:11 p.m. A woman called to report that someone had accessed her EBT card and taken $300.
March 16, 4:13 p.m. Authorities received a report of petty theft on Sand Creek Road. The reporting person said two subjects walked out of a business with items they had taken.
March 16, 5:01 p.m. Subjects ran out the emergency exit of a business on Lone Tree Way with items they had taken.
March 16, 6:38 p.m. ConFire required help at urgent care with an uncooperative female.
March 16, 8:04 p.m. Authorities received a report that one subject made unspecified threats to another person on Macadamia Court.
March 16, 10:27 p.m. An intoxicated male refused to leave a property on West Country Club Drive.
March 16, 11:15 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Mandevilla Drive.
KNIGHTSEN
March 4 Trespassing was reported on the 5700 block of Sellers Avenue.
March 10 Petty theft from a vehicle was reported on the 8400 block of Byron Highway.
March 11 Trespassing was reported on the 2400 block of Tule Lane.
March 17 A commitment for mental illness was made on the 4300 block Knightsen Avenue.
March 30 Suspicious circumstances were reported near the intersection of Delta Road and Knightsen Avenue.
DISCOVERY BAY
March 1 An auto burglary was reported on the 3500 block of Sailboat Drive.
March 4 Property was found on the 500 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard.
March 4 Petty theft was reported on the 3600 block of Yacht Drive.
March 5 A warrant arrest was made on the 14800 block of State Route 4 and the 3600 block of Yacht Drive.
March 6 Authorities received a report that stolen property was received on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
March 6 A warrant arrest was made on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
March 7 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 1400 block of Clubhouse Drive.
March 8 An individual in possession of dangerous drugs was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
March 9 A violation of probation was reported near Clipper Drive and Cove Place.
March 10 Criminal threats were made on the 1700 block of Anchorage Way.
March 10 A violation of probation was reported near Bixler Road and Regatta Drive.
March 11 Property was found on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
March 11 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
March 12 Fraudulent access of computer data was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
March 12 Identity theft was reported on the 500 block of Hawthorne Court.
March 12 Death with an unknown cause was reported on the 1200 block of Marina Circle.
March 13 A vehicle was towed near Driftwood Place and Driftwood Court.
March 13 A violation of probation was reported near Bixler Road and Denali Drive.
March 14 A counterfeit bill was reported near Regatta Drive and State Route 4.
March 16 A non-criminal death was reported on the 4300 block of Monterey Court.
March 17 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 5200 block of Fern Ridge Circle.
March 18 A commercial burglary was reported on the 2400 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard.
March 18 Violation of custody was reported on the 2000 block of Montauk Court.
March 19 Petty theft was reported on the 1800 block of Dolphin Place.
March 23 Shoplifting was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
March 24 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
March 26 Domestic battery was reported on the 2200 block of Biscay Court.
March 27 Domestic battery was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
March 31 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 200 block of Cumberland Way.
March 31 Domestic battery was reported on the 2500 block of Foghorn Way.
