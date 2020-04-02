The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
March 8, 12:22 p.m. Authorities received a call from Kaiser in Antioch that a patient had been assaulted, possibly by her boyfriend, at an unknown location.
March 8, 2:10 p.m. A burglary was reported on the 5300 block of Woodside Way.
March 10, 7:25 a.m. A person called to report a burglary on the 4600 block of Goldcrest Way. The reporting person thought subjects had entered through the front door.
March 10, 4:48 p.m. A person called to report they had arrived home from work to find their front door kicked in and items taken. They had no video of the event. This call came from the 2800 block of Valencia Lane.
March 10, 9:52 p.m. Authorities received a call from the 4800 block of Lefebvre Way. The reporting person said a woman had come to their front door, screaming that she was jumped by several subjects.
March 11, 1:45 p.m. An employee from a business on the 2700 block of Hillcrest Avenue called to report a customer had tried to pass a fake bill.
March 11, 9:45 p.m. A transient woman called authorities to report she had been robbed near the intersection of Delta Fair Boulevard and San Jose Drive. She said three adult men demanded her purse and knocked her down, and she thought one of them might have had a gun. When questioned further, the woman became uncooperative.
March 12, 7:25 p.m. A woman called to report her home on the 800 block of J Street had been robbed. She said three TVs had been taken, and she didn’t know where the subjects entered her house.
March 13, 8:49 a.m. An employee reported a robbery at a business on the 2500 block of Somersville Road. The employee was hysterical and said a woman without pants on was wielding a knife in the store and had already hit a security officer.
March 13, 4:34 p.m. A woman called authorities to report she had been robbed. She said she was walking near A and 7th streets when a silver Acura pulled up and the driver – an adult male with his long hair in a bun – got out, took her bag and drove away. The woman said she knew the driver and the two female passengers in the car.
March 14, 2:14 p.m. A woman called to report that a man she claimed had stalked her in the past had broken into her house in the middle of the night. She said her neighbor saw the man break into her house, but he didn’t call police. The subject is known to ride around the neighborhood on a bike. This call came from the 1000 block of W. 9th Street.
March 14, 3:59 p.m. A woman called from the 4900 block of Lefebvre Way to report she had been jumped by two men and a woman at Walmart at 2 p.m. She said the subjects hit her in the face and stole her phone, jacket and money.
March 14, 4:08 p.m. A woman called to report that she had caught a tall, thin man breaking into her house while she was home. He left on foot. This call came from the 2400 block of Shadow Lane.
March 16, 9:36 a.m. A burglary was reported on the 1800 block of Trembath Street. The subjects were reportedly driving an older dark silver van with damage on the passenger side.
March 16, 10:29 p.m. An employee called from a business on the 3100 block of Contra Loma Boulevard to report subjects had come into the store, grabbed some items, hit a security guard and run out.
March 17, 11:00 a.m. A man called authorities to report there were unknown people in his home on the 1900 block of Alpha Way and all his TVs were missing.
March 18, 2:35 p.m. A person called to report seeing a subject assault a victim with a bat near the intersection of L and W. Sixth streets. The reporting person said the subject was bleeding and needed an ambulance and the victim had almost passed out but then sat down.
March 19, 4:16 a.m. An adult male, approximately 20 years old and wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans, pushed an employee at a business on the 2700 block of Hillcrest Avenue and went behind the counter to steal cigarettes.
March 19, 4:02 p.m. A woman called from her home on the 1500 block of Lilac Lane to report her purse had been stolen.
March 19, 6:01 p.m. A person called to report their house on the 600 block of H Street had been robbed sometime over the weekend. The reporting person said subjects had possibly entered through the kitchen window or the back door.
March 20, 12:50 a.m. A woman called to report a robbery near the intersection of Buchanan Road and Gentrytown Drive. She said three male juveniles between the ages of 12 and 16, hit her, threw a ball at her pregnant belly and took her purse and phone. She left the area, but said the subjects remained, walking around, looking for someone else to rob.
March 20, 3:11 p.m. A person called from the 1700 block of Sycamore Drive to report finding a man with a lump on his head, lying in an alley. The reporting person said the man was bleeding and needed help but did not know what had happened.
March 21, 3:46 p.m. Authorities received a report from Kaiser Antioch that a patient had come in who claimed to have been stabbed at 2 p.m. on Sycamore Avenue.
Feb. 1 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 3600 block of Otter Brook Loop.
Feb. 1 A missing juvenile was reported on the 2200 block of Winchester Loop.
Feb. 2 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 200 block of Whitman Court.
Feb. 3 Noncriminal circumstances were reported on the 500 block Livingston Court.
Feb. 3 A warrant arrest was made near Newport Drive and State Route 4.
Feb. 3 Lost property was reported on the 3100 block of Castle Rock Loop.
Feb. 4 An individual failed to obey a traffic officer near the intersection of Regatta Drive and State Route 4.
Feb. 6 Fraudulent documents were reported on the 200 block of Cumberland Way.
Feb. 7 A warrant arrest was made on the 5700 block of Gateway Court.
Feb. 7 A nonmoving traffic violation was reported near Discovery Bay Boulevard and State Route 4.
Feb. 7 Fraud was reported on the 2000 block of Windward Point.
Feb. 9 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 5800 block of Yawl Street and another on the 5300 block of Emerald Court.
Feb. 11 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on the 5500 block of Starboard Court.
Feb. 11 A residential burglary was reported on the 4000 block of Regatta Drive.
Feb. 11 A vehicle was towed near the intersection of N. Anchor and Keel courts.
Feb. 12 A person in possession of narcotics was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Feb. 14 A service to a citizen was performed on the 400 block of Shakespeare Court.
Feb. 16 Petty theft was reported on the 1900 block of Windward Point.
Feb. 17 A person in possession of burglary tools was reported near Bixler Road and Fallman Boulevard.
Feb. 17 A person resisted an officer near the intersection of Halyard Way and Regatta Drive.
Feb. 19 A warrant arrest was made on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Feb. 19 Vehicle theft was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Feb. 22 A noncriminal death was reported on the 200 block of Cumberland Way.
Feb. 23 Public drunkenness was reported on the 6800 block of New Melones Drive.
Feb. 23 Vehicle theft was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Feb. 27 Fraudulent documents were reported on the 1200 block of Willow Lake Road.
Feb. 28 Property was found on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Feb. 28 A vehicle was towed from the 5200 block of Laguna Court.
Feb. 28 A noncriminal death was reported on the 3400 block of Keystone Loop.
Feb. 28 Fraud was reported on the 4900 block of Discovery Point.
Feb. 29 A warrant arrest was made on the 4300 block of Monterey Court.
Feb. 29 Domestic battery was reported on the 4300 block of Monterey Court.
March 5, 7:34 a.m. A three-vehicle accident with no injuries was reported near Balfour Road and East Country Club Drive.
March 5, 7:58 a.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported at an accident with no injuries at the intersection of Balfour Road and East Country Club Drive.
March 5, 9:24 a.m. A bag of new clothes and shoes from JCPenny was found on a trail by Marjoram Drive.
March 5, 11:16 a.m. A person called to report seeing a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Balfour Road and Walnut Boulevard.
March 5, 11:43 a.m. A person called to report their friend’s vehicle was broken into and her purse was taken. The vehicle was parked on Lone Tree Way.
March 5, 12:05 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way when a subject took a pair of shoes from a business and left. An arrest was made.
March 5, 3:14 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
March 5, 4:16 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported near Balfour Road and Hudson Drive.
March 5, 6:31 p.m. Authorities received a report that a man and another unknown subject took items from a business on Lone Tree Way.
March 5, 6:52 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported at Claremont and Brookdale drives.
March 6, 3:43 a.m. A person called from the corner of Sherwood Drive and McClarren Road to report a woman had asked her to call 9-1-1.
March 6, 7:10 a.m. Authorities received a report that subjects attempted to break in to several houses being built near Balfour Road and Letty Lane.
March 6, 8:45 a.m. A person called from a business on Lone Tree Way to report someone had been tugging on the back door of the building, but no one was supposed to be coming in the door. An arrest was made.
March 6, 11:25 a.m. A woman called from Ascot Place to say she had found a check on her driveway.
March 6, 11:34 a.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported at the Brentwood Police Department.
March 6, 12:32 p.m. A man attempted to walk out of a business on Lone Tree Way with a pair of stolen shoes, but another customer stopped him.
March 6, 1:40 p.m. A person called to report finding ankle monitor chargers in a shed on Walnut Boulevard.
March 6, 2:37 p.m. A woman called the police department to report she had lost medication somewhere in the city but could not provide a location.
March 6, 3:11 p.m. A hit-and-run was reported near Sand Creek Road and Fairview Avenue.
March 6, 3:39 p.m. A person called to report they had opened an account with Home Depot but never received a card. Their account now had fraudulent charges on it.
March 6, 4:45 p.m. Petty theft occurred in a business on Lone Tree Way.
March 6, 6:07 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Walnut Boulevard.
March 6, 6:40 p.m. A physical fight was reported between a group of people on Rocky Creek Terrace.
