The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Oakley
June 1 A warrant arrest was made on the 2600 block of Dutch Slough Road.
June 8 A commercial burglary was reported on the 5100 block of Sandmound Boulevard.
June 9 A noncriminal death was reported on the 4700 block of Sandmound Boulevard.
June 10 A residential burglary was reported on the 2700 block of Dutch Slough Road.
June 12 An auto burglary was reported on the 3400 block of Wells Road.
June 15 An outside assist was offered at an unavailable location.
June 16 A marine hazard was removed from the 3000 block of Dutch Slough Road.
June 16 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 4600 block of Sandmound Boulevard.
June 20 A person resisted an officer on the 5900 block of Jersey Island Road.
June 22 Corporal injury of a spouse was reported on the 4300 block of Sandmound Boulevard.
June 29 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 3500 block of Sandmound Boulevard.
Knightsen
June 1 A mentally ill commitment was reported on the 3800 block of Knightsen Avenue.
June 1 Vehicle theft was reported on the 4800 block of Tranquility Bay Road.
June 2 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 1500 block of Eden Plains Road.
June 11 A vehicle was towed near the intersection of Eden Plains and Sunset roads.
June 11 A mentally ill commitment was reported on the 3800 block of Knightsen Avenue.
June 13 Grand theft from a building was reported on the 1600 block of Eden Plains Road.
June 14 Domestic violence and a violation of a court order were reported on the 5300 block of Sellers Avenue.
June 19 Grand theft was reported on the 1300 block of Delta Road.
June 26 Domestic battery was reported on the 4500 block of Holland Tract Road.
June 27 Arson was reported on the 7000 block of Holland Tract Road.
Discovery Bay
June 1 Grand theft shoplifting was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
June 1 A public nuisance was reported on the 300 block of Oroville Court.
June 2 An auto burglary was reported on the 4700 block of Cove Lane.
June 4 A warrant arrest was made on the 200 block of Whitman Court.
June 5 A warrant arrest was made on the 200 block of Cumberland Way.
June 5 A runaway juvenile was reported on the 3700 block of Catamaran Court.
June 6 Domestic battery was reported near the intersection of Riverlake and Willow Lake roads.
June 8 An auto burglary was reported on the 3900 block of Regatta Drive.
June 9 Petty theft from a vehicle was reported twice on the 2000 block of Montauk Court.
June 10 Grand theft was reported on the 2500 block of Foghorn Way.
June 10 A runaway juvenile was reported on the 2500 block of Foghorn Way.
June 11 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 1000 block of Berkshire Lane, the 4500 block of Cove Lane and the 200 block of Cumberland Way.
June 11 A person receiving stolen property was reported on the 4000 block of Regatta Drive.
June 12 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 2100 block of Bridgeport Loop.
June 14 An auto burglary was reported on the 700 block of Blake Court.
June 14 Grand theft from a vehicle was reported on the 1400 block of Cullen Drive.
June 14 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 8100 block of Westport Circle.
June 16 A warrant arrest was made on the 4800 block of South Point.
June 16 Civil circumstances were reported on the 1500 block of Riverlake Road.
June 19 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 600 block of Bristol Court.
June 20 Domestic battery was reported on the 3900 block of Regatta Drive.
June 21 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 5400 block of Edgeview Drive.
June 22 Fraud was reported on the 2400 block of Aberdeen Lane.
June 22 False pretenses were reported on the 5600 block of Oakmont Court.
June 24 Domestic battery was reported on the 5200 block of Fern Ridge Circle.
June 26 Grand theft was reported on the 100 block of Galley Court.
June 26 Civil circumstances were reported on the 4600 block of Discovery Point Road.
June 29 Fraud was reported on the 1800 block of Frost Way.
June 29 False pretenses were reported on the 6300 block of Crystal Springs Circle.
Byron
June 2 A stolen vehicle was reported on the 14700 block of Byron Highway.
June 3 A person receiving stolen property was reported on the 25300 block of Marsh Creek Road.
June 3 A warrant arrest was made on the 3200 block of Hosie Avenue.
June 16 A residential burglary was reported on the 700 block of Silver Hills Drive.
June 16 A warrant arrest was made on the 14800 block of Byron Highway.
June 18 A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 5400 block of Hot Springs Road.
June 23 Petty theft of vehicle parts was reported at an unavailable location.
June 25 An escape was reported from the Boys Ranch on the 4400 block of Bixler Road.
June 26 Petty theft was reported on the 400 block of Camino Diablo.
June 27 Felony battery was reported near the intersection of Byron Hot Springs and Holey roads.
June 28 Grand theft of vehicle parts was reported on the 3500 block of Bixler Road.
Bethel Island
June 1 Petty theft was reported on the 6200 block of Bethel Island Road.
June 1 A violation of a court order was reported on the 6900 block of Piper Road.
June 3 A general disturbance of the peace was reported at an unavailable location.
June 5 An auto burglary was reported on the 6100 block of Bethel Island Road.
June 5 Grand theft was reported on the 3200 block of Stone Road.
June 5 A commercial burglary was reported on the 3300 block of Gateway Road.
June 7 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 3000 block of Ranch Lane.
June 9 A person in possession of dangerous drugs for sale was reported on the 6200 block of Bethel Island Road.
June 14 A mentally ill commitment was made near the intersection of Bethel Island and Gateway roads.
June 18 Property was found on the 1800 block of Dutch Slough Road.
June 18 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported at an unavailable location.
June 23 A vehicle was towed from the 2600 block of Taylor Road.
June 23 A commercial burglary was reported on the 3000 block of Ranch Lane.
