The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
June 17, 9:41 a.m. A white 2004 Ford diesel truck was taken during the night while parked on Dainty Avenue.
June 17, 10:19 a.m. A person called to file a report of petty theft that occurred on June 13. The person said they had information on the suspect, and it was the same suspect committing crimes in Discovery Bay. The person said they had a list of items taken.
June 17, 12:59 p.m. A person called to report their white Ford F250 had its ignition punched sometime during the night while parked on Griffith Lane.
June 17, 2:58 p.m. A person called from Bamboo Lane to report identity theft.
June 17, 3:50 p.m. A person called to report their vehicle was taken last night from Sycamore Avenue. The person said they had located the car behind Dollar General in the alley way.
June 17, 4:21 p.m. A person called to report a hit-and-run on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said the suspect vehicle was a gray 2015 Mitsubishi but had no information on the driver.
June 17, 6:44 p.m. A black Nissan Altima parked on Lone Tree Way had its back window broken and a laptop taken from it.
June 18, 8:07 a.m. A person called to report a white Ford F250 had been parked on Nottingham Drive since the previous day.
June 18, 9:42 a.m. A person called from Nottingham Drive to report someone had attempted to take their nephew’s truck, but had left the keys behind.
June 18, 10:09 a.m. A person called from Larkspur Lane to report suspicious circumstances.
June 18, 12:28 p.m. Authorities received a report that an unknown subject took money from an ATM machine on Fairview Avenue in May.
June 18, 5:21 p.m. An assault occurred at the Brentwood Police Department.
June 4, 2:28 a.m. A prowler was reported at an unavailable location.
June 4, 5:44 a.m. A 9-1-1 hang-up originated from the 20 block of West Cypress Place.
June 4, 6:06 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the Amazon construction site.
June 4, 6:17 a.m. A security check was made on the 3900 block of Creekside Way.
June 4, 6:49 a.m. A welfare check was performed at Chevron.
June 4, 8:33 a.m. A vehicle was towed from the 3000 block of Frandoras Circle.
June 4, 10:37 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at O’Hara Park School.
June 4, 12:30 p.m. Litter was reported on the 4900 block of Bethel Island Road.
June 4, 12:31 p.m. A welfare check was made near Main Street and Big Break Road.
June 4, 3:27 p.m. An accident was reported at Delta Scrap and Salvage.
June 4, 5:57 p.m. Reckless driving was reported near Laurel Road and O’Hara Avenue.
June 4, 7:16 p.m. A suspicious subject was reported on the 4700 block of Snowy Egret Way.
June 4, 8:42 p.m. Property was found on the 3200 block of Main Street.
June 4, 9:03 p.m. Trespassing was reported on the 60 block of Carol Lane.
June 4, 11:00 p.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported on the 500 block of Norcross Lane.
June 4, 11:10 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on the 1800 block of Locke Court.
June 4, 11:14 p.m. A service to a citizen was reported on the 4000 block of Woodhaven Lane.
June 5, 6:06 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on the 1900 block of Concannon Drive.
June 5, 6:12 a.m. A patrol request was made at Creekside Park.
June 5, 9:25 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 300 block of Las Dunas Avenue.
June 5, 9:38 a.m. An audible alarm was reported on the 1300 block of Yosemite Circle.
June 5, 9:42 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on the 4600 block of Salvador Lane.
June 5, 12:38 p.m. A moving violation was reported near the intersection of Main Street and Laurel Road.
June 5, 12:53 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed near Lorenz Drive and Pamela Court.
June 5, 3:01 p.m. Reckless driving was reported near Live Oak Avenue and Oakley Road.
June 5, 3:35 p.m. A moving violation was reported near O’Hara Avenue and Laurel Road.
June 5, 4:41 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported at an unavailable location.
June 5, 4:44 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 4900 block of Teakwood Drive.
June 5, 5:54 p.m. A suspicious subject was reported on the 4500 block of Duarte Avenue.
June 5, 5:57 p.m. A moving violation was reported at the intersection of Main and Second streets.
June 5, 6:35 p.m. A public nuisance was reported on the 1400 block of Mallard Lane.
June 5, 6:47 p.m. Loud music was reported on the 900 block of Stonegate Circle.
June 5, 6:51 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Norcross Lane.
July 3, 1:44 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Somersville Road.
July 3, 4:53 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Worrell Road.
July 3, 5:51 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered near Brian and Diablo avenues.
July 3, 5:57 a.m. A commercial burglary alarm was triggered on West Tregallas Road.
July 3, 7:11 a.m. A traffic stop was made on East 18th Street.
July 3, 7:35 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Lone Tree Way.
July 3, 9:29 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on East 18th Street.
July 3, 10:37 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on East 6th Street.
July 3, 11:52 a.m. Fraud was reported on Deer Valley Road.
July 3, 2:03 p.m. A fight was reported on Lefebvre Way.
July 3, 2:13 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 3, 3:22 p.m. A roadway hazard was reported on A Street.
July 3, 3:45 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Wilbur Avenue.
July 3, 6:09 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 3, 6:13 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported on Fulton Shipyard Road.
July 3, 6:27 p.m. A hit-and-run without injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 4, 4:03 a.m. Property was found on Somersville Road.
July 4, 11:36 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Kushner Way.
July 4, 12:22 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Bear Ridge Way.
July 4, 12:59 p.m. Assault was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 4, 2:26 p.m. Reckless driving was reported on Wilbur Avenue.
July 4, 2:45 p.m. Aggravated assault was reported on Golf Course Road.
July 4, 3:32 p.m. A hit-and-run without injuries was reported on Sycamore Drive.
July 4, 4:10 p.m. Fraud was reported on A Street.
