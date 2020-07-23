The following is a sample of recent law enforcement agencies
July 5, 12:27 a.m. Authorities received a complaint about fireworks from the 1700 block of Chandon Way.
July 5, 1:23 a.m. Authorities received a complaint about fireworks near the intersection of West Cypress Road and Bayview Drive.
July 5, 1:52 a.m. Authorities received a complaint about fireworks near the intersection of Chenin Lane and Bordeaux Drive.
July 5, 6:57 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Koda Dog Park.
July 5, 7:16 a.m. A moving violation was reported near the intersection of East Cypress and Jersey Island roads.
July 5, 9:29 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 4600 block of Bayside Way.
July 5, 9:58 a.m. A patrol request was made at Big Break Marina.
July 5, 9:59 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at Crocket Park.
July 5, 10:09 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on the 3500 block of Main Street.
July 5, 10:31 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 4200 block of Empire Avenue.
July 5, 10:37 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported near the intersection of Concannon Drive and Vintage Parkway.
July 5, 11:02 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped on the 200 block of Third Street.
July 5, 4:13 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 1200 block of Sierra Trail Road.
July 5, 4:40 p.m. A vehicle was towed on the 1900 block of Sauterne Way.
July 5, 4:40 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 300 block of Las Dunas Avenue.
July 5, 4:59 p.m. Violation of a custody order was reported on the 30 block of Keith Court.
July 5, 5:56 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on the 4400 block of Main Street.
July 5, 7:08 p.m. A civil problem was reported on the 200 block of Woodglen Place.
July 5, 7:24 p.m. A patrol request was made at Chevron on Main Street.
July 5, 8:51 p.m. A loud party was reported at the intersection of Rutherford and Piper lanes.
July 5, 9:00 p.m. Authorities received a complaint about fireworks near the intersection of Picasso Drive and Vella Circle.
July 5, 9:13 p.m. A neighbor dispute was reported on the 1500 block of Coventry Drive.
July, 9:57 p.m. A security check was made at Koda Dog Park.
July 6, 12:29 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on the 1200 block of Poplar Drive.
July 6, 1:53 a.m. A suspicious subject was reported near Hall and West Acme streets.
July 6, 3:16 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported near Chevron.
July 6, 4:11 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on the 3100 block of Main Street.
July 6, 7:10 a.m. A security check was made at Creekside Park.
July 6, 7:42 a.m. A patrol request was made at Creekside Park.
July 6, 7:43 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Raley’s.
July 6, 8:45 a.m. Petty theft from a vehicle was reported on the 90 block of Bergamot Court.
July 6, 9:11 a.m. A vehicle was towed from the 500 block of Third Street.
July 6, 10:01 a.m. A welfare check was made at an unavailable location.
July 6, 10:11 a.m. A vehicle was towed from the Oakley Police Department.
July 6, 10:31 a.m. A parking violation was reported near the intersection of Third and Home streets.
July 6, 10:33 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 40 block of Poco Lane.
July 6, 11:21 a.m. A vehicle was towed on the 800 block of Shearwater Way.
July 6, 11:22 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 3800 block of Holmes Road.
July 6, 11:37 a.m. A parking violation was reported the 400 block of Almondtree Circle.
July 6, 12:14 p.m. A health and safety violation was reported on Brown Road and Thistle Court.
July 6, 1:06 p.m. A vehicle was towed from the 4100 block of Richard Way.
July 6, 1:19 p.m. A parking violation was reported near Mehaffey Way and Spindrift Court.
July 6, 2:05 p.m. A patrol request was made near Brentwood Boulevard and Grant Street.
July 6, 2:18 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported at Koda Dog Park.
July 6, 4:06 p.m. Domestic Battery was reported on the 1200 block of Fetzer Lane.
July 6, 5:47 p.m. Petty theft was reported on the 400 block of Malicoat Avenue.
July 6, 6:06 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at Carl’s Jr.
July 6, 7:39 p.m. Loud music was reported at Diamond Hill Sports Club and Spa.
July 6, 9:03 p.m. Fireworks were reported near Walnut Meadows Drive and Fetzer Court.
July 6, 9:52 a.m. Petty theft from a vehicle was reported on Auto Center Drive.
July 6, 10:26 a.m. Property was found on L Street.
July 6, 11:03 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Willow Avenue.
July 6, 11:45 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Putnam Street.
July 6, 1:52 p.m. Aggravated assault was reported on Texas Street.
July 6, 2:29 p.m. Commercial burglary was reported on Wilbur Avenue.
July 6, 4:51 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries caused by a drunk driver was reported on 18th Street.
July 6, 5:17 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported at Delta Fair Boulevard and Buchanan Road.
July 6, 6:37 p.m. Authorities received a complaint about threats being made against a person on Hansen Drive.
July 6, 6:58 p.m. A verbal dispute with a drunk driver occurred on Somersville Road.
July 6, 8:42 p.m. Aggravated assault was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 6, 9:19 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Auburn Lane.
July 7, 12:13 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped on Hampton Lane.
July 7, 1:33 a.m. A loitering complaint was made on Hillcrest Avenue.
July 7, 2:37 a.m. Burglary from a vehicle was reported on B Street.
July 7, 5:18 a.m. Authorities were notified of a burglary alarm on West Tregallas Road.
July 7, 5:25 a.m. Authorities were notified of a burglary on Lone Tree Way.
July 7, 6:27 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Delta Fair Boulevard.
July 7, 8:54 a.m. Attempted vandalism was reported on Roberts Court.
July 7, 9:07 a.m. A subject was arrested on a warrant on L Street.
July 7, 9:11 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on 5th Street.
July 7, 9:59 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Lemay Way.
July 7, 10:42 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Berryessa Court.
July 7, 12:16 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Mahogany Way.
July 7, 1:44 p.m. Aggravated assault was reported on Lone Tree Way.
