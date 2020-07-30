The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity
July 12, 12:56 a.m. An accident with minor injuries was reported near the intersection of Pine Street and Brentwood Boulevard.
July 12, 6:56 a.m. A man called to report finding a knife under his vehicle on Berkshire Lane. He said he was concerned it had been used for something.
July 12, 11:21 a.m. A bag with mail and a dog jacket was found on the walking path near Lone Tree Way and O’Hara Avenue.
July 12, 12:22 p.m. A person reported finding property in the bushes on Grant Street.
July 12, 12:27 p.m. A man called to report his brown Toyota Prius was stolen from his driveway on Altessa Drive. He said he thought he may have left the keys in it.
July 12, 12:58 p.m. A woman called to report seeing a black and gray Nissan 300z in the landscaping near Elkins Way and Sunset Road. She said it looked like it had been in an accident.
July 12, 4:47 p.m. A person called to report yelling on Brentwood Boulevard.
July 12, 5:05 p.m. A person called to report finding two wallets on Second Street.
July 12, 6:02 p.m. Authorities received a report that a man and woman were fighting on Second Street. The man appeared to be in his mid-40s, and the woman was wearing an orange tank top and blue jeans. The reporting person said the man pushed the woman and the pair appeared to be drinking. An arrest was made.
July 12, 6:04 p.m. Authorities received a report of lumber theft on Old Vine Place. The reporting person said they saw two subjects steal lumber with a newer, white Chevy Silverado extended cab truck with a flat trailer. The reporting person said they had pictures of the incident and though $1,000 worth of lumber had been taken.
July 12, 7:09 p.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported near Heather Place and Griffith Lane.
July 12, 7:27 p.m. A person reported their 2003 dark green Ford had been stolen from their driveway on Handel Way.
July 12, 11:09 p.m. A person called from Oak Street to report hearing a man and woman in an argument.
July 13, 3:14 a.m. A person called to report a suspicious subject on Brandon Miles Way. The reporting person said the subject was trying to open car doors, opened the neighbor’s vehicle trunk, and took items out.
July 13, 5:59 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Larkspur Lane.
July 13, 3:22 p.m. A woman called to report she had been hit by a car in the Target parking lot while riding her bike home from work. She said she was uninjured, and the driver had stopped to ensure she was alright.
July 13, 10:39 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
July 14, 6:06 a.m. A fire was reported near Rockwell Street and Hudson Drive.
July 14, 6:24 a.m. A person called to report a storage unit for a new building on Bidwell Street had been broken into. He said the door was open and a vehicle was present. He had not yet gone into the building.
July 14, 8:24 a.m. A person called to report their blue Honda Civic was stolen the previous night from Oak Street.
July 14, 9:38 a.m. A person called to report two mini donuts were taken from Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said they had video of the incident and wanted to prosecute.
July 14, 9:53 a.m. A person called to report his vehicle was broken into the previous night on California Trail. The reporting person said $2,500, keys to a storage unit and a credit card were taken. He said his credit card company called him to say the card was being used at Home Depot by a female, approximately 40 years old.
July 14, 11:32 a.m. A person called to report a maintenance area on Sand Creek Road was broken into and a golf cart taken. He said the video surveillance was too grainy to be helpful.
July 14, 11:39 a.m. Identity theft was reported on Giotto Drive.
July 14, 11:43 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Shady Willow Lane.
July 14, 11:57 a.m. A person called to report someone had stolen her ID on Brentwood Boulevard.
July 12, 12:29 a.m. A loud noise was reported on Daniel and Nutmeg Drives.
July 12, 12:56 a.m. A vehicle was towed from Laurel Road.
July 12, 1:53 a.m. A false alarm was reported on the 1300 block of Main Street.
July 12, 8:26 a.m. Violation of a restraining order was reported on the 1500 block of Yosemite Circle.
July 12, 11:05 a.m. A moving violation was reported near Cypress Road and O’Hara Avenue.
July 12, 11:12 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 1900 block of West Cypress Road.
July 12, 11:34 a.m. A vehicle was towed on the 900 block of Chianti Way.
July 12, 12:40 p.m. Lost property was reported at Subway.
July 12, 1:10 p.m. Violation of a custody order was reported on the 1100 block of Qual Valley Run.
July 12, 1:29 p.m. A welfare check was performed at O’Hara Park Middle School.
July 12, 1:48 p.m. Fraud and false pretenses were reported on the 600 block of Heathrow Drive.
July 12, 2:15 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 4700 block of Burgundy Drive.
July 12, 2:57 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported near Cypress Road and Sellers Avenue.
July 12, 3:02 p.m. An auto burglary was reported on the 5300 block of Sunrise Meadows Lane.
July 12, 3:25 p.m. Battery was reported on the 1300 block of Tuolumne Way.
July 12, 5:33 p.m. A parking violation was reported on the 4600 block of Bayside Way.
July 12, 5:42 p.m. A moving violation was reported near O’Hara Avenue and West Cypress Road.
July 12, 7:44 p.m. A noncriminal death was reported on the 400 block of Star Street.
July 12, 8:52 p.m. Violation of a custody order was reported on the 5200 block of Ironwood Lane.
July 12, 9:06 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on the 40 block of Roger Lane.
July 12, 9:50 p.m. Reckless driving was reported on the 4800 block of Snowy Egret Way.
July 12, 11:30 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Empire Avenue.
July 13, 12:00 a.m. Authorities received a report a subject was tampering with vehicles on the 700 block of Bridgehead Road.
July 13, 12:32 a.m. Grand theft was reported on the 5700 block of Bridgehead Road.
July 13, 5:08 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Laurel Ball Fields.
July 13, 6:57 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped on the 4500 block of Main Street.
July 13, 7:44 a.m. A false alarm was reported on the 300 block of Bedford Lane.
July 13, 7:55 a.m. A security check was performed at Raley’s.
July 13, 9:00 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 50 block of Carol Lane.
July 13, 9:20 a.m. A neighbor dispute was reported on the 100 block of Loren Lane.
