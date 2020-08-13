The following is a sample of recent law enforcement agencies
July 1 Warrant arrests were made on the 5200 block of Sandmound Boulevard and the 2800 block of Dutch Slough Road.
July 4 Vehicle theft was reported on the 2600 block of Dutch Slough Road.
July 6 Violation of probations was reported on the 2300 block of Dutch Slough Road.
July 8 Warrant arrests were made on the 2800 block of Dutch Slough Road and the 3300 block of Wells Road.
July 8 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 3500 block of Wells Road.
July 15 Authorities received a report of a person in possession of dangerous drugs.
July 21 A felony was reported on the 2200 block of Dutch Slough Road.
July 30 A vehicle was towed from the 4900 block of Sandmound Boulevard.
July 1 A warrant arrest was made on the 6200 block of Bethel Island Road.
July 1 Noncriminal circumstances were reported on the 1700 block of Taylor Road.
July 2 A probation violation was reported on the 3600 block of Gateway Road.
July 3 A warrant arrest was made near the intersection of Bethel Island and Taylor roads.
July 3 Probation violations were reported near the intersection of Bethel Island and Taylor roads and on the 6000 block of Bethel Island Road.
July 4 Authorities received a report of a person in possession of narcotics.
July 4 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 1400 block of Sugar Barge Road.
July 5 A marine accident without injuries was reported on the 3900 block of Willow Road.
July 5 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 3900 block of Willow Road.
July 8 A warrant arrest was made at an unavailable location.
July 8 Two vehicles were towed on the 4100 block of Gateway Road.
July 9 Death from an unknown cause was reported near the intersection Edgewater Court and Gateway Road.
July 13 Grand theft of vehicle parts was reported on the 6100 block of Bethel Island Road.
July 14 Authorities received a report of a person in possession of dangerous drugs at an unavailable location.
July 15 A warrant arrest was made on the 1900 block of Taylor Road.
July 18 Domestic violence was reported at an unavailable location.
July 19 A probation violation was reported on the 4100 block of Willow Road.
July 20 Marine hazards were removed from the 2100 and 1700 blocks of Taylor Road.
July 20 Authorities received a report of a person under the influence of a controlled substance.
July 21 Forgery and fraudulent documents were reported on the 2100 block of Taylor Road.
July 22 A warrant arrest was made on the 1800 block of Taylor Road.
July 22 A marine hazard was removed from the 2800 block of Taylor Road.
July 23 A general disturbance of the peace was reported at an unavailable location.
July 23 A warrant arrest was made on the 2300 block of Taylor Road.
July 26 Domestic battery was reported on the 1700 block of Taylor Road.
July 26 A noncriminal death was reported on the 3700 block of Willow Road.
July 30 A warrant arrest was made on the 1200 block of Taylor Road.
July 2 A domestic disturbance was reported on the 15500 block of Byron Highway.
July 4 A mentally ill hospitalization was reported on the 600 block of Sellers Avenue.
July 5 A person was driving with a suspended license on the 13900 block of Byron Highway.
July 7 A warrant arrest was made near the intersection of Camino Diablo and Holway Drive.
July 7 Petty theft of vehicle parts were reported on the 14500 block of Byron Highway.
July 11 Reckless driving was reported near the intersection of Hoffman Lane and Marsh Creek Road.
July 11 A patrol request was made at the Los Vaqueros Ranger Station.
July 15 Felony vandalism was reported on the 5400 block of Byron Hot Springs Road.
July 15 A warrant arrest was made on the 3900 block of Le Grand Avenue.
July 16 A person in possession of dangerous drugs was reported near Byron Highway and Point of Timber Road.
July 16 Petty theft was reported on the 7300 block of Byron Highway.
July 17 A person in possession of a weapon in violation of a probation was reported on Newport Drive and State Route 4.
July 19 A warrant arrest was made near the intersection of Byron Highway and Camino Diablo.
July 22 Grand theft was reported on the 3500 block of Bixler Road.
July 30 A person in possession of dangerous drugs was reported on the 2900 block of Taylor Lane.
July 1 A vehicle was towed from the 7000 block of Holland Tract Road.
July 3 A missing adult was reported on the 3800 block of Knightsen Avenue.
July 5 A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 2100 block of Eden Plains Road.
July 5 Death from an unknown cause was reported on the 2100 block of Eden Plains Road.
July 8 A general disturbance of the peace was reported on the 1700 block of Greenacres Lane.
July 9 Corporal injury of a spouse was reported on the 1700 block of Green Acres Lane.
July 9 Harassment was reported on the 1700 block of Green Acres Lane.
July 10 Suspicious circumstances were reported near the intersection of Byron Highway and Sunset Road.
July 11 Assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 1100 block of Delta Road.
July 17 A vehicle was towed from the 3800 block of Orwood Road.
July 17 A mentally ill commitment was reported on the 3800 block of Knightsen Avenue.
July 31 A warrant arrest was made near the intersection of Byron Highway and Delta Road.
July 1 Two counts of petty theft from a boat were reported on the 900 block of Lido Circle.
July 1 Grand theft was reported on the 900 block of Lido Circle.
July 1 Elder abuse was reported on the 5500 block of Arcadia Circle.
July 1 Civil circumstances were reported on the 5500 block of Arcadia Circle.
July 3 A strong arm robbery was reported on the 5500 block of Beaver Lane.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.