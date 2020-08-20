The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Aug. 1, 9:53 a.m. Authorities received a report that a male, possibly homeless, was walking on Brentwood Boulevard, yelling at people and throwing things. The reporting person said the subject possibly had red hair, and was wearing a black sport coat, shorts, and red shoes.
Aug. 1, 1:12 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Aug. 1, 1:49 p.m. A person called authorities to report a homeless couple was in front of a school library on Minnesota Avenue. The two appeared to be in their 30s. The reporting person said the couple had been sleeping and the female urinated at the school.
Aug. 1, 5:52 p.m. Authorities received a report of a transient man drinking beer on a patio on Brentwood Boulevard. The man was described as being in his 30s, wearing dark jeans and no shirt. An arrest was made.
Aug. 1, 10:44 p.m. Authorities received a report of a fire on the third floor of a building on Valdry Court.
Aug. 2, 1:44 a.m. A person called authorities to report their neighbor saw a transient man take the license plate of their black Toyota Highlander within the last five minutes. This call came from Brentwood Boulevard.
Aug. 2, 6:14 p.m. Authorities received a report of a residential burglary on Picadilly Lane that occurred around 5:00 p.m. The reporting person said the door frame had been broken around the front door. They did not know if anything was taken.
Aug. 2, 8:33 p.m. Authorities received a report of a domestic disturbance of the peace on Homecoming Way.
Aug. 3, 7:14 a.m. A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on Orchard Drive.
Aug. 3, 7:34 a.m. A 1997 brown Toyota Camry was stolen from Sand Creek Road during the night. The reporting person said they thought the vehicle was in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.
Aug. 3, 9:14 a.m. Petty theft occurred on Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 3, 1:18 p.m. A bike was found on Cloverleaf Circle.
Aug. 3, 1:46 p.m. Officer initiated activity occurred at Lexington Street.
Aug. 3, 2:24 p.m. A person called authorities to report the air had been let out of his tires where he was parked on Ibis Street. He said other cars on the street had flat tires as well, and thought a neighbor might have video surveillance of activity.
Aug. 3, 8:43 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported between two vehicles at the intersection of Central Boulevard and Fairview Avenue.
Aug. 2, 4:21 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped for a health and safety code violation on Sunset Drive.
Aug. 2, 5:44 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on East 18th Street.
Aug. 2, 9:50 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Cavallo Road.
Aug. 2, 11:18 a.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on L Street.
Aug. 2, 3:48 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Lone Tree Way and Slatten Ranch Road.
Aug. 2, 5:18 p.m. A shooting and aggravated assault were reported on San Jose Drive.
Aug. 2, 5:47 p.m. A civil assault was reported on L Street.
Aug. 2, 6:37 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Verne Roberts Circle.
Aug. 2, 7:37 p.m. A warrant arrest was made on L Street.
Aug. 2, 8:06 p.m. Authorities received a report of an assault on Comanche Court.
Aug. 2, 8:38 p.m. Commercial burglary was reported on Mission Drive.
Aug. 2, 9:00 p.m. A hit-and-run with injuries was reported on West 10th Street.
Aug. 2, 9:43 p.m. An animal bite was reported West 19th Street.
Aug. 3, 12:40 a.m. A traffic stop was made on Sycamore Drive.
Aug. 3, 2:46 a.m. A traffic stop led to the discovery of a health and safety code violation on Deer Valley Road.
Aug. 3, 5:41 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 3, 5:55 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on San Jose Drive.
Aug. 3, 10:16 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on West 10th Street.
Aug. 3, 11:27 a.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on West 10th Street.
Aug. 3, 4:09 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on West 10th Street.
Aug. 3, 12:53 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Shearwater and Frank Hengel ways.
Aug. 3, 6:19 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at O’Hara Park School.
Aug. 3, 8:22 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at the Oakley Police Department.
Aug. 3, 9:20 a.m. Petty theft was reported on the 1000 block of Clear Lake Drive.
Aug. 3, 9:59 a.m. A parking violation was reported on the 300 block of Hazelnut Lane.
Aug. 3, 11:05 a.m. A 9-1-1 hang up call came from the 3900 block of Main Street.
Aug. 3, 12:46 p.m. Petty theft of vehicle parts was reported on the 6100 block of Bridgehead Road.
Aug. 3, 1:51 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 200 block of West Cypress Road.
Aug. 3, 2:04 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped near the intersection of O’Hara Avenue and East Ruby Street.
Aug. 3, 3:11 p.m. Reckless driving was reported near Big Break Road and Main Street.
Aug. 3, 3:26 p.m. A patrol request was made behind Lucky’s.
Aug. 3, 3:32 p.m. A parking violation was reported on the 2400 block of Talaria Drive.
Aug. 3, 6:02 p.m. A false alarm was reported on the 1600 block of Neroly Road.
Aug. 4, 5:46 a.m. A suspicious subject was reported at an unavailable location.
Aug. 4, 7:29 a.m. A moving violation was reported near East Cypress Road and Sellers Avenue.
Aug. 4, 9:54 a.m. A 9-1-1 hang-up call came from the 10 block of Rustic Court.
Aug. 4, 10:00 a.m. A person in possession of stolen property was reported near the intersection of Birmingham Street and Trafalgar Way.
Aug. 4, 10:43 a.m. Loud music was reported at Freedom High School.
Aug. 4, 10:53 a.m. Petty theft was reported on the 4300 block of Gold Run Drive.
Aug. 4, 11:39 a.m. A motorist was assisted near the intersection of O’Hara Avenue and Carpenter Road.
Aug. 4, 11:41 a.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported near Laurel Road and Empire Avenue.
Aug. 4, 11:56 a.m. Found property was reported at Walnut Meadows Drive and Sunset Meadows Lane.
