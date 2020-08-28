The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Aug. 4, 8:48 a.m. A person called to report finding a purse and wallets on Walnut Boulevard.
Aug. 4, 9:28 a.m. A person called to report his storage unit had been broken into, and an employee had video surveillance of the event.
Aug. 4, 9:35 a.m. A person called to report an accident with no injuries between two cars on Balfour Road. The person said one driver refused to share her information because she did not have damage to her vehicle.
Aug. 4, 1:52 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting person said it was the same subject seen taking items on an earlier surveillance video.
Aug. 4, 3:17 p.m. A person called to report the front window of their home on Poppy Drive may have been shot at.
Aug. 4, 3:28 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Aug. 4, 3:57 p.m. A woman called to report she was the victim of a hit-and-run on Lone Tree Way. She said she was backing out her silver Kia Optima and a man in a Chevy Silverado truck hit her driver’s side rear quarter panel, then left. She said she was uninjured.
Aug. 4, 6:33 p.m. An employee from a business on Lone Tree Way called to report a woman had stolen a pair of boots, then left in a gray Nissan Altima.
Aug. 4, 7:22 p.m. Authorities received a report from John Muir Parkway of an adult missing.
Aug. 4, 7:55 p.m. Authorities received a report of a person in an older white Ford speeding on Walnut Boulevard. The reporting person said the vehicle was later parked with its hazard lights on.
Aug. 4, 8:51 p.m. A person called to report a female subject suspected of stealing tools from a junkyard on Brentwood Boulevard.
Aug. 4, 9:34 p.m. Authorities received a report of a fight between family members on Sand Creek Road.
Aug. 5, 7:55 a.m. A person called to report their 2008 GMC Sierra was stolen sometime during the night.
Aug. 5, 8:47 a.m. Authorities received a report of a man in his mid-40s, passed out in a jeep on Balfour Road. He later woke up and began rummaging through his vehicle.
Aug. 5, 11:31 a.m. A woman called to report the same two subjects from a previous case had returned to her home on Trent Place. She said the subjects left items on her doorstep and she was afraid to touch them. She had video of the event.
Aug. 5, 1:00 p.m. Domestic violence was reported near the intersection of Sand Creek Road and Heidorn Ranch Road.
Aug. 5, 5:04 p.m. A person called to report their Volkswagen Jetta had been stolen from Brentwood Boulevard.
Aug. 9, 12:02 a.m. An accident with injuries was reported on James Donlon Boulevard.
Aug. 9, 2:48 a.m. A person reported they may have heard shots fired on San Jose Drive.
Aug. 9, 3:57 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Contra Loma Boulevard, and a stolen vehicle was recovered.
Aug. 9, 6:05 a.m. A burglary alarm was heard at a business on East 18th Street.
Aug. 9, 9:31 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Barmouth Drive.
Aug. 9, 12:41 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Harris Drive.
Aug. 9, 2:43 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Carmona Way.
Aug. 9, 3:03 p.m. A warrant arrest was made on Sycamore Drive.
Aug. 9, 6:25 p.m. A warrant arrest was made on East 16th Street.
Aug. 9, 8:19 p.m. Aggravated assault was reported on Hudson Court.
Aug. 10, 12:12 a.m. A family dispute and assault were reported on Elizabeth Lane.
Aug. 10, 12:18 a.m. An alarm was heard at a business on A Street.
Aug. 10, 1:30 a.m. A warrant arrest was made on West 10th Street.
Aug. 10, 2:41 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Doe Way.
Aug. 10, 5:43 a.m. A traffic stop was made on East 18th Street.
Aug. 10, 7:14 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at a traffic accident with no injuries on West 3rd Street.
Aug. 10, 7:24 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Wilbur Way.
Aug. 10, 9:02 a.m. Petty theft was reported on James Donlon Boulevard.
Aug. 9, 12:06 a.m. A moving violation was reported on O’Hara Avenue.
Aug. 9, 1:35 a.m. Authorities received a report of fireworks on the 100 block of Monet Drive.
Aug. 9, 2:03 a.m. A vehicle was towed from an unavailable location.
Aug. 9, 3:29 a.m. A welfare check was made at Jack in the Box.
Aug. 9, 10:16 a.m. A patrol request was made at Creekside Park.
Aug. 9, 1:07 p.m. Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of Monet Drive.
Aug. 9, 1:46 p.m. A moving violation was reported on Main Street.
Aug. 9, 2:04 p.m. A warrant arrest was made on East Summerfield Court.
Aug. 9, 2:47 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 5700 block of Main Street.
Aug. 9, 4:38 p.m. Harassment was reported on the 800 block of Dunmore Street.
Aug. 9, 6:09 p.m. A neighbor dispute was reported on the 200 block of Littleton Street.
Aug. 9, 7:59 p.m. A parking violation was reported on the 1000 block of Nutmeg Drive.
Aug. 9, 10:25 p.m. A moving violation was reported near the intersection of Main Street and Cypress Avenue.
Aug. 9, 10:33 p.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported on Laurel Road and Empire Avenue.
Aug. 10, 4:07 a.m. A suspicious subject was reported on the 6000 block of Tazetta Drive.
Aug. 10, 7:17 a.m. A welfare check was made on the 1700 block of Walnut Meadows Road.
Aug. 10, 8:10 a.m. A security check was made on the 100 block of East Cypress Road.
Aug. 10, 9:04 a.m. A moving violation was reported near the intersection of Courtland and Gateway drives.
Aug. 10, 9:18 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 4500 block of Tokay Drive.
Aug. 10, 9:35 a.m. A missing adult was reported on the 200 block of Bayview Drive.
Aug. 10, 11:07 a.m. A vehicle was towed on the 700 block of Kineo Court.
Aug. 10, 11:13 a.m. Grand theft was reported on the 900 block of Almond Drive.
Aug. 10, 11:17 a.m. Battery was reported at Diamond Hills Sports Club and Spa.
Aug. 10, 12:22 p.m. A parking violation was reported on the 800 block of Dunmore Avenue.
Aug. 10, 1:06 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed at the Oakley Police Department.
