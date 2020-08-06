The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
July 15, 12:21 a.m. A grab-and-run incident was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 15, 1:02 a.m. A suspicious person, possibly related to an earlier call, was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 15, 4:26 a.m. A man called to report his wife’s blue Lexus had been damaged during the night.
July 15, 8:11 a.m. A person called to report finding four bottles of medication inside two packages near Picadilly and Tropicana lanes.
July 15, 8:48 a.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported at the Brentwood Police Department.
July 15, 10:12 a.m. A person called to report the license plate was missing from his trailer and he didn’t know if it was lost or stolen.
July 15, 1:50 p.m. A person called to report a package had been taken from their front yard on Burgundy Lane.
July 15, 3:06 p.m. A person called to report a subject had taken a wallet from a 2006 Chrysler 300 on Moreau Way at approximately 5:30 a.m. The person had possible video surveillance of the event. He also said his credit card was used at Home Depot and Chevron.
July 15, 3:33 p.m. Authorities received a report of a bicycle parked near Villa Terrance and Dainty Avenue for two days.
July 15, 3:46 p.m. A woman called authorities to report an accident with no injuries between a black Tesla and a Dodge inside a carwash on Lone Tree Way. The woman was upset, and said a man was asking for her information.
July 16, 2:01 a.m. A domestic verbal dispute was reported on Valdry Court.
July 16, 7:06 a.m. Officer-initiated activity occurred at the Brentwood Police Department.
July 16, 7:29 a.m. A person called to report a subject had broken into their vehicles, opened the garage door and taken bikes from inside the garage. This incident occurred on Cypress Street.
July 16, 7:47 a.m. Authorities received a report that a 2002 burgundy Jeep Liberty was taken during the night from Hallmark Way.
July 16, 11:29 a.m. A man called to report finding a machete in front of his house when he left for work. He said his neighbor had surveillance video of two subjects walking by the house at 3 a.m. but was unsure if the two incidents were related.
July 16, 1:23 p.m. Mail theft was reported on Coventry Circle.
July 16, 1:35 p.m. A person called to report a man was chasing them in their car, and had a tool. This report came from Lone Tree Way.
July 16, 1:37 p.m. Authorities received a report of an uncontrollable and truant juvenile on Mojave Drive.
July 16, 5:57 p.m. A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on Broderick Drive.
July 16, 6:48 p.m. Authorities received a report of a vehicle hitting a brick wall near Sand Creek Road and Fairview Avenue.
July 16, 7:31 p.m. A physical fight was reported on Lone Tree Way. An arrest was made.
July 16, 8:50 p.m. A person called authorities to report a woman had called her to say she was punched in the shoulder by another woman on Lone Tree Way approximately three hours before.
July 16, 10:06 p.m. A physical fight was reported on Havasu Court.
July 19, 12:01 a.m. An audible alarm was reported on 18th Street.
July 19, 1:03 a.m. An assault was reported on Lemontree Way.
July 19, 1:11 a.m. Auto theft was reported on West 6th Street.
July 19, 2:34 a.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Deer Valley Road.
July 19, 6:43 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported, then marked as a recovered stolen vehicle, on F Street.
July 19, 8:00 a.m. Auto theft was reported on L Street.
July 19, 10:23 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Ivy Lane.
July 19, 12:22 p.m. Auto theft was reported on Peppertree Way.
July 19, 12:39 p.m. Property was found on Bluebonnet Court.
July 19, 1:18 p.m. Authorities received a report of shots fired on Sycamore Drive.
July 19, 3:03 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Slatten Ranch Road.
July 19, 3:23 p.m. An accident involving a drunk driver was reported on Lopez Drive.
July 19, 4:24 p.m. Authorities received a report threats were made against a person on 8th Street.
July 19, 6:40 p.m. Simple assault was reported on 4th Street.
July 19, 9:27 p.m. Arson was reported on Monterey Drive.
July 19, 11:54 p.m. Arson was reported on Sunset Drive.
July 20, 8:08 a.m. Auto theft was reported on Sunflower Drive.
July 20, 9:30 a.m. Armed robbery was reported on Lemontree Way.
July 20, 11:32 p.m. A traffic stop revealed a weapons violation on Sycamore Drive.
July 20, 12:11 p.m. A person called to report simple assault on L Street.
July 20, 12:16 p.m. A traffic stop on Sycamore Drive led to recovery of a stolen vehicle.
July 20, 1:49 p.m. Auto theft was reported on Ramsdell Court.
July 20, 1:59 p.m. A subject wanted on a warrant was reported on L Street.
July 20, 2:09 p.m. A warrant arrest was made on A Street.
July 20, 2:56 p.m. Shots were fired at a residence on Robles Drive.
July 20, 3:49 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on 10th Street.
July 20, 3:52 p.m. Auto theft was reported on 10th Street.
July 20, 5:47 p.m. A bomb threat was reported on Apollo Court.
July 20, 6:39 p.m. A loitering complaint was made on Sycamore Drive.
July 20, 8:12 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Gentrytown Drive.
July 20, 4:43 a.m. A patrol request was made at Laurel Ball Fields.
July 20, 8:35 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at the Oakley Police Department.
July 20, 9:00 a.m. A welfare check was made on Gum Tree Road.
July 20, 9:58 a.m. A health and safety violation was reported at Starbucks near the intersection of Main Street and Carol Lane.
July 20, 10:45 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at the Oakley Police Department.
July 20, 10:46 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 10 block of Vitruvius Court.
July 20, 11:02 a.m. A parking violation was reported on Elm Lane.
July 20, 11:51 a.m. Property was found at the Oakley Police Department.
July 20, 11:58 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped on the 3100 block of Main Street.
July 20, 12:09 p.m. A public nuisance was reported on the 100 block of East Ruby Street.
July 20, 12:28 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 5000 block of Teixeira Way.
July 20, 2:43 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported near Main Street and Carol Lane.
July 20, 3:16 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped under Highway 160 near the tracks.
July 20, 3:44 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 200 block of Acme Street.
July 20, 5:42 p.m. An ordinance violation was reported at Freedom High School.
