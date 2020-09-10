The following is a sample of recent law enforcement agencies
Aug. 6 A vehicle was towed from the 2700 block of Delta Road.
Aug. 13 A civil situation was reported on the 2000 block of Ranch Road.
Aug. 13 A warrant arrest was made on the 1500 block of East Cypress Road.
Aug. 15 A person failed to obey a traffic officer at the intersection of Eden Plains Road and Kite Hawk Lane.
Aug. 16 A general disturbance of the peace was reported on the 4100 block of Knightsen Avenue.
Aug. 21 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 3800 block of Knightsen Avenue.
Aug. 25 Authorities received a report of a person in possession of narcotics near East Cypress and Jersey Island roads.
Aug. 3 A general disturbance of the peace was reported on the 1500 block of Taylor Road.
Aug. 4 A moving violation was reported near Bethel Island and Gateway roads.
Aug. 4 Public drunkenness was reported on the 6200 block of Bethel Island Road.
Aug. 5 Suspicious circumstances were reported at the intersection of Bethel Island and Gateway roads.
Aug. 5 A person in possession of dangerous drugs was reported near Bethel Island and Gateway roads.
Aug. 5 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 3800 block of Willow Road.
Aug. 11 Grand theft of vehicle parts was reported on the 6400 block of Bethel Island Road.
Aug. 12 A vehicle was towed from the 4100 block of Willow Road.
Aug. 14 Property was lost on the 3400 block of Harbor Drive.
Aug. 14 A person driving with a revoked license was reported near the intersection of Gateway and Piper roads.
Aug. 14 A civil situation was reported on the 1900 block of Taylor Road.
Aug. 14 A warrant arrest was made on the 6200 block of Bethel Island Road.
Aug. 17 Identity theft was reported on the 4600 block of Gateway Road.
Aug. 17 Illegal entry was reported at an unavailable location.
Aug. 18 Petty theft of vehicle parts was reported near Bethel Island Road and Harbor Road.
Aug. 20 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 1800 block of Taylor Road.
Aug. 21 Petty theft was reported on the 6200 block of Bethel Island Road.
Aug. 22 A warrant arrest was made on the 3500 block of Gateway Road.
Aug. 23 A person shooting at a vehicle was reported at an unavailable location.
Aug. 23 A residential burglary was reported on the 1200 block of Taylor Road.
Aug. 24 A warrant arrest was made on the 6200 block of Bethel Island Road.
Aug. 24 Domestic battery was reported at an unavailable location.
Aug. 26 Domestic battery was reported on the 5900 block of Bethel Island Road.
Aug. 27 Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported near Bethel Island and Taylor Roads.
Aug. 27 A person in possession of dangerous drugs was reported near the intersection of Bethel Island Road and Ranch Lane.
Aug. 31 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 6400 block of Bethel Island Road.
Aug. 4 A vehicle was towed from the intersection of Town Avenue and Washington Street.
Aug. 5 A vehicle was towed from the intersection of Byron Highway and Town Avenue.
Aug. 10 A person in possession of a weapon in violation of their probation was reported on the 3200 block of Hosie Avenue.
Aug. 11 A warrant arrest was made on the 3200 block of Hosie Avenue.
Aug. 13 Petty theft from a vehicle was reported at an unavailable location.
Aug. 14 A misdemeanor was reported on the 25500 block of Marsh Creek Road.
Aug. 17 Felony vandalism was reported on the 14300 block of Byron Highway.
Aug. 20 A warrant arrest was made on the 24600 block of Marsh Creek Road.
Aug. 25 Grand theft was reported near Byron Hot Springs and Holey roads.
Aug. 26 Two misdemeanors were reported on the 15000 block of Byron Highway.
Aug. 1 Petty theft was reported on the 1800 block of Surfside Court.
Aug. 1 An assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 300 block of Fareham Court.
Aug. 1 A missing juvenile was reported on the 2400 block of Yosemite Way.
Aug. 3 A felony was committed on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Aug. 3 A missing person was reported on the 3700 block of Sailboat Drive.
Aug. 4 Illegal entry was reported on the 5400 block of Edgeview Drive.
Aug. 5 Public drunkenness was reported on the 5800 block of Yawl Street.
Aug. 5 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 3000 block of Castle Rock Loop.
Aug. 5 A marine accident was reported on the 4800 block of South Point.
Aug. 7 Property was found on the 2400 block of Bodega Court.
Aug. 7 Identity theft was reported on the 9800 block of Key West Way.
Aug. 8 Violation of a parole was reported on the 500 block of Harbor Cove Circle.
Aug. 8 Property was found on the 1900 block of Dolphin Place.
Aug. 9 A missing juvenile was reported on the 3600 block of Sailboat Drive.
Aug. 9 Property was found on the 1900 block of Willow Lake Road and the 5300 block of Riverlake Road.
Aug. 12 Petty theft from a vehicle was reported near the intersection of Sailboat Drive and Yacht Court.
Aug. 12 Identity theft was reported on the 9800 block of Key West Way.
Aug. 12 Extortion was reported on the 2200 block of Hampshire Court.
Aug. 14 A service to a citizen was performed on the 5600 block of Schooner Loop.
Aug. 15 A service to citizen was performed on the 5300 block of Laguna Court.
Aug. 19 A marine boat theft was reported on the 1800 block of Dolphin Court.
Aug. 20 An auto burglary was reported on the 2100 block of Largo Court.
Aug. 21 A vehicle was towed from the 4800 block of Spinnaker Way.
Aug. 22 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on the 5700 block of Drakes Drive.
Aug. 23 A person operating a marine vessel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol was reported near Werner Cut and Indian Slough.
Aug. 24 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 3900 block of Regatta Drive.
Aug. 25 A person in possession of dangerous drugs was reported near Newport Drive and State Route 4.
Aug. 28 A noncriminal death was reported on the 2300 block of Wayfarer Drive.
Aug. 28 Identity theft was reported on the 2200 block of Sunset Point.
Aug. 31 A person in violation of their probation was reported on the 4000 block of Regatta Drive.
