The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Aug. 9, 6:50 a.m. Authorities received a report a gray and silver Dodge van was parked near O’Hara Avenue and Sand Creek Road. The reporting person said they believed subjects were sleeping in the van.
Aug. 9, 7:33 a.m. Authorities received a report of a disturbance of the peace on Sand Creek Road. The reporting person said a juvenile asked her to call the police department.
Aug. 9, 8:48 a.m. A man called from Sycamore Avenue to report he thought someone had stolen his truck, then returned it. He said a tail light was out, the ignition appeared to be punched and the tires were dirty.
Aug. 9, 12:21 p.m. A person called to report a man under the influence was possibly planning to drive his vehicle on Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 9, 2:42 p.m. Authorities received a report a customer in a business on Sand Creek Road was refusing to wear a mask, but also refusing to leave. The reporting person said the customer was not being aggressive, and this had happened before.
Aug. 9, 3:31 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on Elm Street.
Aug. 9, 6:08 p.m. Authorities received a report of a man walking around a construction area on Scott Creek Way and Sespe Creek Avenue.
Aug. 9, 9:54 p.m. Authorities received a report a transient man was walking on Oak Street, yelling he wanted to kill people.
Aug. 9,11:16 p.m. A strongarm robbery, without weapons, was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Aug. 10, 7:18 a.m. Authorities received a report of a verbal dispute that might also be a physical dispute on Valley Green Drive.
Aug. 10, 8:33 a.m. A person called authorities to report some items – which still had tags and appeared to be new – were dumped in a parking lot on Harvest Park Drive.
Aug. 10, 10:59 a.m. Identity theft was reported on Sciortino Court. The reporting person said their accounts were hacked and identity stolen.
Aug. 10, 11:41 a.m. A vehicle parked on East Country Club Drive was broken into and rummaged through.
Aug. 10, 1:37 p.m. A man told authorities he was attacked near Sand Creek Road and Brentwood Boulevard by a group. He said the group beat him up and stole his methadone and he needed a police report to get it replaced. He had no suspect information.
Aug. 10, 3:05 p.m. A real estate agent called authorities to report there may be subjects inside a building on Empire Avenue.
Aug. 10, 3:06 p.m. A violation of a court order was reported on Tradition Way.
Sept. 1, 12:51 a.m. Petty theft was reported on West 10th Street.
Sept. 1, 3:48 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Sunset Drive.
Sept. 1, 4:08 p.m. A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Contra Loma Boulevard.
Sept. 1, 4:29 p.m. A simple assault was reported near Bart Avenue and August Way.
Sept. 1, 5:00 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Bonita Avenue.
Sept. 1, 5:26 p.m. An unwanted guest complaint was made on Wilbur Avenue.
Sept. 1, 6:43 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on 18th Street.
Sept. 1, 8:03 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on West 10th Street.
Sept. 1, 10:09 p.m. An aggravated assault was reported on Hillcrest Avenue.
Sept. 1, 10:18 p.m. Suspicious circumstances and an aggravated assault were reported on A Street.
Sept. 2, 12:59 a.m. A traffic accident on private property was reported on Hummingbird Drive.
Sept. 2, 7:29 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Summit Way.
Sept. 2, 7:41 a.m. A subject committing narcotics violations was reported on West 18th Street and Aster Drive.
Sept. 2, 8:44 a.m. A stolen vehicle was reported, then recovered on Fairview Drive.
Sept. 2, 8:47 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at a business on Cavallo Road.
Sept. 2, 9:50 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped, and narcotics violations discovered, on Somersville Road.
Sept. 2, 10:01 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Verne Roberts Circle and Costco Way.
Sept. 2, 11:59 a.m. Forgery was reported on East 18th Street.
Sept. 2, 1:08 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on L Street.
Sept. 2, 1:44 p.m. Petty theft and grand theft were reported on Somersville Road.
Sept. 2, 1:49 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on West 14th Street.
Sept. 2, 3:11 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on West 10th Street.
Sept. 2, 3:13 p.m. A traffic stop was made on Dallas Ranch Road and Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 1, 5:37 a.m. Petty theft from a vehicle was reported on the 4600 block of La Vista Drive.
Sept. 1, 7:17 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Hill Avenue and Applegate Lane.
Sept. 1, 7:20 a.m. A suspicious subject was reported on the 10 block of Eleven Oak.
Sept. 1, 8:00 a.m. Field training for the Oakley Police took place at the Oakley Police Department.
Sept. 1, 8:42 a.m. A traffic Hazard was reported at the intersection of Neroly Road and Empire Avenue.
Sept. 1, 9:05 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 1600 block of Ponderosa Drive.
Sept. 1, 10:21 a.m. A parking violation was reported on the 4200 block of Mehaffey Way.
Sept. 1, 10:54 a.m. A service to a citizen was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
Sept. 1, 11:03 a.m. A welfare check was made on the 500 block of Norcross Lane.
Sept. 1, 1:17 p.m. A patrol request was made on Snowy Egret Way.
Sept. 1, 3:18 p.m. A parking violation was reported on Adams Court and Covered Wagon Drive.
Sept. 1, 4:34 p.m. A patrol request was made on the 500 block of Third Street.
Sept. 1, 4:42 p.m. An accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Laurel Road and Main Street.
Sept. 1, 4:57 p.m. Property was found on the 10 block of Eleven Oak.
Sept. 1, 5:19 p.m. An infraction was committed on Windflower and Everlasting ways.
Sept. 1, 9:35 p.m. A moving violation was reported at the intersection of Emmerson Ranch Way and Cypress Road.
Sept. 2, 1:42 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Orchard Park School.
Sept. 2, 2:48 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Koda Dog Park.
Sept. 2, 3:14 a.m. A security check was made at Chevron.
Sept. 2, 7:33 a.m. A false alarm was reported on the 400 block of Walnut Meadows Drive.
Sept. 2, 8:21 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at an unavailable location.
Sept. 2, 9:10 a.m. A parking violation was reported on the 1900 block of Cypress Court.
Sept. 2, 9:36 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on the 200 block of Lavender Way.
Sept. 2, 11:21 a.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported on the 1800 block of Concannon Drive.
