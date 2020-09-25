The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Sept. 6, 1:48 a.m. A loud noise was reported on the 100 block of Francisco Villa Drive.
Sept. 6, 5:43 a.m. A security check was made at Summer Lake.
Sept. 6, 5:46 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Laurel Ball Fields.
Sept. 6, 8:33 a.m. A vehicle was towed from the 1500 block of Mallard Lane.
Sept. 6, 10:24 a.m. Trespassing was reported on the 90 block of Brownstone Road.
Sept. 6, 11:43 a.m. Reckless driving was reported near Hagar Court and La Vista Drive.
Sept. 6, 12:49 p.m. Petty theft was reported on the 4500 block of Waterford Way.
Sept. 6, 2:53 p.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported near Vintage Parkway and Main Street.
Sept. 6, 4:02 p.m. Petty theft was reported at Taco Bell.
Sept. 6, 7:13 p.m. A public nuisance was reported on the 200 block of East Cypress Road.
Sept. 6, 8:16 p.m. Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Laurel Road.
Sept. 6, 9:08 p.m. A moving violation was cited near O’Hara Avenue and Ruby Street.
Sept. 6, 11:20 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported on the 400 block of Fourth Street.
Sept. 6, 11:13 p.m. A loud party was reported at the intersection of Littleton Street and Parkfield Way.
Sept. 7, 4:08 a.m. A barking dog was reported on the 5000 block of Teakwood Drive.
Sept. 7, 7:29 a.m. A burglary was reported on the 6000 block of Bridgehead Road.
Sept. 7, 10:49 a.m. A vehicle was towed on the 4200 block of Sequoia Drive.
Sept. 7, 11:15 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at the Oakley Police Station.
Sept. 7, 11:20 a.m. Harassment was reported at Dutch Bros.
Sept. 7, 11:22 a.m. A false alarm was reported on the 20 block of Poco Lane.
Sept. 7, 12:15 p.m. A welfare check was performed at Laurel Road and Empire Avenue.
Sept. 7, 1:27 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Neroly Road and Empire Avenue.
Sept. 7, 2:11 p.m. A false alarm was reported on the 100 block of Zartop Street.
Sept. 7, 4:32 p.m. A 9-1-1 hang-up call was reported on the 1500 block of Wildcat Way.
Sept. 7, 5:16 p.m. A welfare check was reported near Empire Avenue and Laurel Road.
Sept. 7, 9:31 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported near Pitta Court and Fernwood Drive.
Sept. 6, 12:53 a.m. Authorities received a report of possible shots heard and aggravated assault on Willowbrook Way.
Sept. 6, 1:22 a.m. A traffic accident with injury was reported on Boulder Drive.
Sept. 6, 5:07 a.m. An audible alarm and vandalism were reported on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Sept. 6, 8:27 a.m. Aggravated assault was reported on L Street.
Sept. 6, 8:29 a.m. A missing adult was reported on Somersville Road.
Sept. 6, 9:44 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on 20th Street.
Sept. 6, 10:05 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 6, 1:40 p.m. An accident and aggravated assault were reported on West 10th Street.
Sept. 6, 3:57 p.m. A missing adult was reported on Meadowbrook Road.
Sept. 6, 5:01 p.m. A roadway hazard was reported on Gentrytown Drive.
Sept. 6, 9:47 p.m. Simple assault was reported on Minaker Drive.
Sept. 7, 12:02 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 7, 12:56 a.m. Assault was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 7, 6:39 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Larkspur Drive.
Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Toyon Court.
Sept. 7, 12:12 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Stewart Lane.
Sept. 7, 1:20 p.m. Authorities received a report a man with a gun made threats against multiple people on Kean Avenue.
Sept. 7, 4:02 p.m. An unwanted guest complaint was made on Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 7, 4:45 p.m. A traffic stop revealed a drunk driver on Bluerock Drive.
Sept. 7, 5:08 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Bluerock Drive.
Sept. 7, 10:08 p.m. A weapons violation was reported on A Street.
Sept. 7, 9:19 p.m. Authorities received a report of a suspicious person, drunk in public, on Buchanan Road.
Sept. 7, 10:00 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on G Street. One of the drivers was intoxicated.
Sept. 7, 10:11 p.m. A stolen vehicle was recovered on Somersville Road.
Sept. 8, 12:09 a.m. A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest on Hillcrest Avenue.
Sept. 8, 12:55 a.m. Authorities received a report of possible shots heard and aggravated assault on West 10th Street.
Sept. 8, 1:20 a.m. A family dispute and assault were reported on Lawton Street.
Sept. 8, 6:35 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on 7th Street.
Sept. 8, 7:18 a.m. A parking complaint was made on West 5th Street.
Sept. 8, 10:47 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on West 2nd Street.
Sept. 8, 10:55 a.m. Auto theft was reported on East 18th Street.
Sept. 8, 11:50 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Grangnelli Avenue.
Sept. 8, 1:03 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Wilbur Avenue.
Sept. 8, 3:02 p.m. Simple assault was reported on Mokelumne Drive.
Sept. 8, 5:36 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries and vehicle code violation were reported on Cavallo Road.
Sept. 8, 6:11 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Slatten Ranch Road.
Sept. 8, 7:47 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Southport Court.
Sept. 8, 9:17 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on William Reed Drive.
Sept. 8, 9:40 p.m. Aggravated assault was reported on Cavallo Road.
Sept. 8, 11:40 p.m. Aggravated assault was reported on West 10th Street.
