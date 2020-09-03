The following is a sample of recent law enforcement agencies
Aug. 6, 12:38 a.m. A person called authorities to report a white cargo van had stolen mail from a community mailbox on Fremont Peak Drive.
Aug. 6, 12:28 p.m. A storage unit on Sand Creek Road was broken into, but the reporting person had no suspect information. A sound system and some other items were taken.
Aug. 6, 2:15 p.m. An accident with major injuries was reported on Second Street.
Aug. 6, 3:58 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said one party did not have insurance.
Aug. 6, 4:06 p.m. A missing juvenile was reported on Hedge Avenue.
Aug. 6, 4:23 p.m. Authorities received a report a car had driven into a ditch on Brentwood Boulevard; the driver was out of the vehicle.
Aug. 6, 8:09 p.m. Brentwood police received a notification Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputies were possibly about to pursue a grey BMW with a wanted subject.
Aug. 7, 8:52 a.m. A person called to report they found a flashlight or some type of tool in a playground on Walnut Boulevard. The person said they put it in a bag and brought it inside.
Aug. 7, 9:07 a.m. Authorities received a report of subjects disturbing the peace, then going inside the trailer. An adult arrest was made.
Aug. 7, 9:36 a.m. A white Chevy Cavalier parked on Fruitwood Common was burgled during the night.
Aug. 7, 11:20 a.m. A person called from Carrol Court to report their catalytic converter was tampered with sometime in the past week.
Aug. 7, 12:59 p.m. Authorities received a call from a person who found a multicolor lunch bag full of syringes and other paraphernalia on Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 7, 3:00 p.m. An accident with no injuries between a grey Lexus and a white Lexus was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 7, 3:44 p.m. Identity theft was reported on Veneto Lane.
Aug. 7, 4:31 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Gladstone Drive. The reporting person said they will make a list of missing items.
Aug. 7, 6:11 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported near West Country Club Drive and Lakeview Drive.
Aug. 8, 1:41 a.m. A window on a business on Walnut Boulevard was broken with a rock.
Aug. 8, 8:51 a.m. A person called to report they had given $1,380 to a person online and were the victim of a fraud.
Aug. 8, 12:19 p.m. Authorities received a report of a silver Audi unable to stay in its lane, randomly stopping and almost hitting multiple people on Fairview Avenue.
Aug. 8, 1:37 p.m. A person called to report 30 Golden State Warrior shirts were stolen out of a black Jeep Forester.
Aug. 8, 3:30 p.m. A person called to report an assault that had occurred the previous day on John Muir Parkway.
Aug. 8, 4:35 p.m. Authorities received a report a person had violated a restraining order on Sand Creek Road by entering a store and disturbing the peace with threats of a fight.
Aug. 8, 6:46 p.m. Reckless driving was reported on City Park Way.
Aug. 8, 7:25 p.m. Authorities received a report a gold Buick sedan was driving with its hazard lights on and swerving in and out of lanes on Highway 4. The vehicle exited at Sand Creek Road.
Aug. 8, 9:15 p.m. A violation of a restraining order was reported on Cathy Court.
Aug. 16, 12:12 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Lemontree Way.
Aug. 16, 12:58 a.m. A warrant arrest was made on Hillcrest Avenue.
Aug. 16, 3:09 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Auto Center Drive.
Aug. 16, 7:07 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Highway 4.
Aug. 16, 10:12 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 16, 12:08 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Sixth Street.
Aug. 16, 4:09 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Aug. 16, 7:27 p.m. A robbery without weapons was reported on San Jose Drive.
Aug. 16, 8:00 p.m. A citizen hailed an officer and reported an assault on Fourth Street.
Aug. 16, 10:34 p.m. A traffic stop occurred on Delta Fair Boulevard.
Aug. 16, 10:56 p.m. A warrant arrest was made on 18th Street.
Aug. 16, 11:35 p.m. An animal causing a roadway hazard was reported on Deer Valley Boulevard.
Aug. 17, 1:20 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on A Street.
Aug. 17, 1:54 a.m. Aggravated assault was reported on Vine Lane.
Aug. 17, 2:16 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Hillcrest Avenue.
Aug. 17, 7:53 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Silveria Way.
Aug. 17, 10:12 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Vista Way.
Aug. 17, 10:30 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Viera Avenue.
Aug. 17, 11:16 a.m. An abandoned vehicle was reported on Viera Avenue.
Aug. 17, 11:52 a.m. An assault was reported on Seventh Street.
Aug. 17, 12:15 p.m. A roadway hazard was reported on Prewett Ranch Drive.
Aug. 17, 1:18 p.m. Shots were fired on Hudson Court.
Aug. 17, 1:46 p.m. Theft from a vehicle was reported on Benttree Way.
Aug. 17, 2:38 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Hargrove Street.
Aug. 17, 3:01 p.m. A welfare check was made on Deer Valley Road.
Aug. 17, 6:13 p.m. A person reported being threatened on Third Street.
Aug. 17, 7:15 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Third Street.
Aug. 17, 9:39 p.m. A strongarm robbery was reported on Ridgeline Drive.
Aug. 17, 11:16 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Bluerock Drive.
OAKLEY
Aug. 16, 12:49 a.m. Loud music was reported at the intersection of Fourth and Star streets.
Aug. 16, 2:06 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at an unavailable location.
Aug. 16, 3:13 a.m. A restraining order was violated on the 200 block of Cedar Glen Drive.
Aug. 16, 3:32 a.m. A false alarm was reported on the 4700 block of Main Street.
Aug. 16, 5:46 a.m. A moving violation was reported near the intersection of Laurel Road and O’Hara Avenue.
Aug. 16, 5:48 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported at an unavailable location.
Aug. 16, 6:11 a.m. A patrol request was made on the 20 block of Connie Court.
Aug. 16, 6:16 a.m. A service to a citizen was reported on the 900 block of Walnut Drive.
Aug. 16, 6:31 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported at Raley’s.
Aug. 16, 11:08 a.m. A noncriminal death was reported on the 20 block of Vignola Court.
Aug. 16, 12:17 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 4300 block of Redwood Drive.
Aug. 16, 12:51 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on the 1800 block of Fairhaven Court.
Aug. 16, 12:57 p.m. A moving violation was reported near Live Oak Avenue and Main Street.
Aug. 16, 3:33 p.m. Reckless driving was reported near Susie Court and Winchester Drive.
Aug. 16, 4:19 p.m. An ordinance violation was reported on the 4600 block of Salvador Lane.
