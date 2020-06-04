The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
May 7, 5:33 a.m. A golf cart was stolen from Summerset Drive.
May 7, 8:00 a.m. Items were taken from a white Ford F150 parked on Rampart Way.
May 7, 8:34 a.m. A person reported their red Nissan truck was stolen from Lone Tree Way.
May 7, 10:06 a.m. Authorities received a report of an incident on Torrey Pines Drive.
May 7, 11:07 a.m. A bike was stolen from an open garage on Kayla Place.
May 7, 11:55 a.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
May 7, 12:08 p.m. A person called to report finding a purple women’s bike on the walking path near the intersection of O’Hara Avenue and Lone Tree Way.
May 7, 2:51 p.m. Authorities received a report a car drove into a light pole on Bougainvillea Court, and the driver was walking around.
May 7, 7:48 p.m. A person called to report finding a wallet near Balfour Road and Rossano Street. The reporting person brought the wallet to the Brentwood Police Department to turn it in.
May 7, 8:56 p.m. A person called to report their metallic grey and light-blue bicycle had been stolen from Lone Tree Way.
May 8, 1:03 a.m. A woman called to report her son had been assaulted by his barber on Chestnut Street.
May 8, 2:46 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported near Brentwood Boulevard and Second Street.
May 8, 8:33 a.m. A person called to report an assault after a verbal altercation with their landlord on Starview Court.
May 8, 8:41 a.m. An employee from a business on Brentwood Boulevard called to report a robbery had happened during the night. The employee said they would take inventory to see what was missing.
May 8, 9:55 a.m. Authorities received a report that items had been taken from a vehicle parked on a farming site near Vineyards Parkway and Andalucia Lane.
May 8, 10:11 a.m. Authorities recovered a white F150 on Pippo Place that was reported stolen.
May 8, 10:42 a.m. A person called from a business on Brentwood Boulevard to report subjects were trying to leave the store without paying for items.
May 8, 12:17 p.m. A person called to report they had video of their phone and credit card being stolen.
May 8, 3:47 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported on Bismarck Lane.
May 7, 5:09 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed near the intersection of Summerfield Court and Fairhaven Way.
May 7, 6:25 a.m. A security check was made on the 3900 block of Creekside Way.
May 7, 6:42 a.m. A patrol request was made on the 1800 block of Gamay Drive.
May 7, 8:13 a.m. A mentally ill commitment was made at AutoZone.
May 7, 11:02 a.m. Shoplifting was reported on the 10 block of Eleven Oak Avenue.
May 7, 11:07 a.m. Identity theft was reported on the 1700 block of Hemlock Court.
May 7, 11:27 a.m. A service to a citizen was reported on the 20 block of Poco Lane.
May 7, 12:24 p.m. A patrol request was made at Norcross Lane and Main Street.
May 7, 12:39 p.m. A welfare check was made at Grocery Outlet.
May 7, 3:56 p.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported near Harvest Circle and Acorn Drive.
May 7, 4:13 p.m. Reckless driving was reported on the 3700 block of Main Street.
May 7, 4:17 p.m. A runaway juvenile was reported on the 20 block of Brookes Court.
May 7, 4:19 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on the 3800 block of Harvest Circle.
May 7, 4:24 p.m. A noncriminal death was reported on the 200 block of Littleton Street.
May 7, 4:27 p.m. A service to a citizen was reported on the 500 block of Norcross Lane.
May 7, 5:09 p.m. A patrol request was made near Live Oak Avenue and Oakley Road.
May 7, 5:21 p.m. A mentally ill commitment was made on the 3800 block of Harvest Circle.
May 7, 5:25 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on the 1600 block of Laurel Road.
May 7, 5:31 p.m. Petty theft from a vehicle was reported on the 90 block of Malicoat Avenue.
May 7, 5:35 p.m. Harassment was reported at Chevron.
May 7, 5:50 p.m. A patrol request was made on the 800 block of Ibis Drive.
May 7, 6:24 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported on the 200 block of Bayview Avenue.
May 7, 6:50 p.m. A service to a citizen was reported on the 4800 block of Lariat Lane.
May 7, 9:51 p.m. Reckless driving was reported near Laurel Road and Main Street.
May 7, 10:44 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 4900 block of Calle De Oro.
May 7, 11:01 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Empire Avenue and Main Street.
May 7, 11:45 p.m. A welfare check was reported near Mammoth Court and Big Bear Road.
May 8, 5:30 a.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on the 800 block of Dunmore Street.
May 8, 6:31 a.m. A patrol request was made at Creekside Park.
May 8, 6:38 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported near Main Street and Teakwood Drive.
May 8, 6:46 a.m. A patrol request was made at Summerlake Common Park.
May 8, 8:38 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped near Laurel and Teton roads.
May 8, 9:09 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported near Empire Avenue and Laurel Road.
May 8, 9:09 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Empire Avenue and Main Street.
May 17, 2:56 a.m. An assault was reported on Peppertree Way.
May 17, 4:36 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Shelbourne Way.
May 17, 6:58 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Sixth Street.
May 17, 8:08 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Verne Roberts Circle.
May 17, 9:01 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Seville Circle.
May 17, 10:29 a.m. Authorities received a report of trespassing on Vineyard Drive.
May 17, 12:26 p.m. A traffic stop was made on Hillcrest Avenue.
May 17, 2:15 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported on Lemontree Way.
May 17, 4:45 p.m. Petty theft was reported on West 10th Street.
May 17, 11:48 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Oakley Road.
