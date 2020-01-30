The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
BRENTWOOD
Jan. 10, 3:37 p.m. Authorities received a report of a grab-and-run from a business on Sand Creek Road. The reporting person said almost $1,000 worth of items were taken by one man and one woman. The couple left in a black Hyundai Sonata with a broken headlight.
Jan. 10, 3:49 p.m. A woman called to report that her son hit her in the head.
Jan. 12, 12:22 a.m. A verbal dispute occurred on Oak Street.
Jan. 12, 3:01 p.m. A person called to report that a black Lincoln Navigator was parked at a stop sign on Century Oaks Drive and had flat tires. The reporting person insisted the vehicle was suspicious due to its out-of-state license plates and flat tires.
Jan. 12, 3:14 p.m. A subject ran out of a store on Brentwood Boulevard with a handful of boots.
Jan. 12, 5:14 p.m. Three subjects left a store on Lone Tree Way with stolen items.
Jan. 12, 5:35 p.m. A person called to report that an adult male, who was in his 50s and wearing dark clothing, was camping in front of the reporting person’s job site. This was a recurring issue.
Jan. 12, 6:47 p.m. An accident was reported near the intersection of O’Hara Avenue and Atherton Boulevard when a vehicle drove into a power pole.
Jan. 12, 10:29 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Minnesota Avenue.
Jan. 13, 7:50 a.m. A hit-and-run incident with no injuries occurred on Minnesota Avenue when a person was rear-ended and the responsible vehicle left the scene.
Jan. 13, 9:09 a.m. A woman called from Tarragon Drive to report she was the victim of online fraud.
Jan. 13, 11:45 a.m. A physical fight was reported on Second Street.
Jan. 13, 1:37 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries occurred on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 13, 2:07 p.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported on Bristol Court.
Jan. 13, 2:45 p.m. Officer-initiated activity was reported on Pebble Beach Drive.
Jan. 13, 4:01 p.m. A man called from Mildred Court to file a report of fraud.
Jan. 13, 5:28 p.m. A person called to report petty theft on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting person said a man took $900 worth of merchandise and left in a white van with a broken rear window, driving toward downtown.
Jan. 13, 7:13 p.m. A missing adult was reported on Poppy Drive.
Jan. 13, 7:45 p.m. Authorities received a report of a man in a red jacket harassing patrons. This report came from Oak Street.
Jan. 14, 12:25 a.m. A verbal dispute occurred between a man and his parents on Bellmeade Way.
Jan. 14, 12:47 a.m. Burglary from a vehicle was reported on Foothill Drive.
Jan. 14, 2:27 a.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard when a vehicle drove into a building. The reporting person said there were no injuries involved.
Jan. 14, 8:06 a.m. A missing adult patient was reported on Blumen Avenue.
Jan. 14, 11:57 a.m. A person called to report finding helmets and sports equipment in a field near Old Sand Creek Road and Heidorn Ranch Road.
Jan. 14, 1:23 p.m. A man called authorities to report his son was receiving death threats via snapchat and text.
Jan. 14, 1:27 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Jan. 14, 3:20 p.m. A person called to report a hit-and-run incident with no injuries. The person said their car was rear-ended near Balfour Road and East Country Club Drive. The other vehicle was a light blue SUV, and the driver left the scene.
Jan. 14, 3:33 p.m. A woman called to report that she cut off a brown Porsche Cayenne near Essex and Valley Green Drives. She said the Porsche proceeded to follow her.
Jan. 14, 5:14 p.m. A woman called to report a violation of a restraining order.
Jan. 14, 5:51 p.m. Assault was reported on Minnesota Avenue.
Jan. 14, 6:17 p.m. Burglary from a vehicle was reported on Sand Creek Road. A red Ford Escape had a broken window and missing items. The reporting person said they saw the responsible subject.
Jan. 14, 8:36 p.m. A woman called to report that her car’s window was smashed, and her purse taken from her car while it was parked on Birch Street.
OAKLEY
Jan. 12, 12:30 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the O’Hara Park parking lot.
Jan. 12, 1:58 a.m. Authorities received a report of a disturbance of the peace on the 30 block of Grand Canyon Circle.
Jan. 12, 6:26 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Koda Dog Park.
Jan. 12, 8:09 a.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported near Third and Home streets.
Jan. 12, 9:20 a.m. A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on the 500 block of Mockingbird Lane.
Jan. 12, 9:43 a.m. A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 1800 block of Teresa Lane.
Jan. 12, 12:01 p.m. A moving violation was reported at Shell Station.
Jan. 12, 12:22 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 4800 block of Chablis Court.
Jan. 12, 1:52 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at Lucky Supermarket.
Jan. 12, 3:51 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed at the Oakley Police Department.
Jan. 12, 5:05 p.m. A false alarm was reported at Freedom High School.
Jan. 12, 5:06 p.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported near Camelia Court and Gardenia Avenue.
Jan. 12, 8:28 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped at Raley’s.
Jan. 12, 10:38 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 700 bock of Woodmeadow Place.
Jan. 13, 6:34 a.m. A patrol request was made at Crockett Park.
Jan. 13, 7:29 a.m. A security check was made on the 3900 block of Creekside Way.
Jan. 13, 7:44 a.m. A patrol request was made at Vintage Elementary School.
Jan. 13, 8:00 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported from an unknown location.
Jan. 13, 8:02 a.m. Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of Main Street and East Cypress Road.
Jan. 13, 9:27 a.m. Property damage was reported near Cypress Road and Sellers Avenue.
Jan. 13, 10:05 a.m. A fight was reported on the 200 block of Second Street.
Jan. 13, 12:20 p.m. A vehicle was towed from the 4700 block of Carrington Drive.
Jan. 13, 12:40 p.m. A public nuisance was reported on O’Hara Avenue, near West Ruby Street.
Jan. 13, 3:52 p.m. Lost property was reported at Chase Bank.
Jan. 13, 3:53 p.m. Threats were reported at Vintage Elementary School.
Jan. 13, 7:27 p.m. A loud noise was reported on the 4000 block of Meadows Lane.
