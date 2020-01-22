The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
OAKLEY
Dec. 27, 6:43 a.m. A patrol request was made at Summer Lake Commons.
Dec. 27, 7:27 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed near the intersection of Duarte Avenue and Mills Place.
Dec. 27, 8:46 a.m. A patrol request was made near Main Street and Teakwood Drive.
Dec. 27, 9:26 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on the 600 block of Mockingbird Lane.
Dec. 27, 10:20 a.m. A moving violation was reported at the Arco gas station on Main Street and Bridgehead Place.
Dec. 27, 10:22 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the Starbucks on Main Street.
Dec. 27, 10:47 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped at the intersection of Crismore Drive and Delta Road.
Dec. 27, 11:06 a.m. Indecent exposure was reported at Taco Bell.
Dec. 27, 11:50 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported from an unknown location.
Dec. 27, 11:54 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 5000 block of Miguel Drive.
Dec. 27, 12:53 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed near the intersection of East Cypress Road and Main Street.
Dec. 27, 1:09 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported on the 300 block of East Home Street.
Dec. 27, 1:39 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 3800 block of Pato Lane.
Dec. 27, 9:49 p.m. A patrol request was made at Work Wear.
Dec. 27, 10:14 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on the 200 block of Brazil Court.
Dec. 27, 10:24 p.m. Loud music was reported on the 200 block of Douglas Road.
Dec. 27, 10:26 p.m. Battery was reported on the 20 block of Diane Court.
Dec. 27, 10:51 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported at Big Break Marina.
Dec. 27, 10:55 p.m. A warrant arrest was made near Main Street and Big Break Road.
Dec. 27, 11:20 p.m. A moving violation was reported near Laurel Road and Hampton Way.
Dec. 27, 11:31 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on the 200 block of Brazil Court.
Dec. 28, 1:22 a.m. Lost property was reported on the 700 block of Frazier Drive.
Dec. 28, 4:03 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 3500 block of Frank Hengel Way.
Dec. 28, 4:48 a.m. A parking violation was reported on the 4600 block of Bayside Way.
Dec. 28, 9:19 a.m. An accident with injuries was reported near Orchard Park and Almond drives.
Dec. 28, 11:31 a.m. A moving violation was reported near Laurel Road and Mercedes Lane.
Dec. 28, 12:56 p.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported near Delta Road and Main Street.
Dec. 28, 1:12 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 20 block of Diane Court.
Dec. 28, 2:40 p.m. A motorist was assisted near the intersection of Main Street and Big Break Road.
Dec. 28, 7:18 p.m. A patrol request was made at Pump It Up.
Dec. 28, 8:22 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 70 block of Gull View Court.
Dec. 28, 10:22 p.m. A loud party was reported on the 30 block of Kings Court.
Dec. 28, 10:25 p.m. Reckless driving was reported near Main Street and Bridgehead Road.
Dec. 28, 11:55 p.m. A suspicious subject was reported on the 4500 block of Main Street.
BRENTWOOD
Jan. 9, 9:32 a.m. A building on Empire Avenue was broken into. Items from the building and a government vehicle were stolen.
Jan. 9, 9:46 a.m. A commercial burglary from a business on Balfour Road occurred overnight. The reporting person had no suspect information and said an iPad and other items were taken. Point of entry was likely through the back door.
Jan. 9, 11:16 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported after officer-initiated activity on Empire Avenue.
Jan. 9, 12:55 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting person said the theft occurred on Jan. 7, and they had video of the incident.
Jan. 9, 1:40 p.m. Authorities received a report of property found on Balfour Road in a planter box in a parking lot.
Jan. 9, 4:27 p.m. Assault was reported on Craig Court. A woman called to say that an unknown female came to her door and took a phone from her daughter’s backpack, then pushed her. The female left in a black Honda.
Jan. 9, 4:37 p.m. A broken window was reported on Central Boulevard.
Jan. 9, 4:40 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported near the intersection of Oak and First streets. The reporting person said a delivery truck backed into her vehicle and then left.
Jan. 9, 5:53 p.m. A vehicle window was broken on Sand Creek Road.
Jan. 9, 7:04 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries involving one vehicle occurred near Empire Avenue and Salice Way.
Jan. 9, 7:35 p.m. A person called authorities to report they were assaulted and choked by their roommate’s girlfriend on Sand Creek Road.
Jan. 9, 9:22 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported near Business Center Drive and Technology Way.
Jan. 9, 10:04 p.m. A physical fight between a man and a woman occurred on Salice Way.
Jan. 9, 10:38 p.m. A person called to report hearing an accident near Empire Avenue and Apricot Way.
Jan. 10, 3:45 a.m. A vehicle theft in progress was reported near Baird Circle.
Jan. 10, 5:37 a.m. A person called authorities to report theft from their vehicle parked on Central Boulevard, and said it occurred sometime last night.
Jan. 10, 7:21 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said that a subject took their jacket with their keys in it, and they had pictures of the subject.
Jan. 10, 8:45 a.m. A person called to report their father’s black Chevy Tahoe was hit by an unknown vehicle.
Jan. 10, 11:00 a.m. Authorities received a report of parts taken from a vehicle parked on Lone Tree Way.
