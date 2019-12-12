The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
BRENTWOOD
Nov. 28, 12:47 a.m. Authorities received a report of a white SUV parked near the intersection of Linden Street and Sand Creek Road, with its lights on and no occupant. An adult arrest was made.
Nov. 28, 2:55 a.m. A minivan was on fire on Woodside Drive.
Nov. 28, 8:11 a.m. A car was reported on fire on Sand Creek Road, between the Christmas tree lot and Sprouts.
Nov. 28, 8:48 a.m. Trespassing was reported on Sespe Creek Avenue when workers discovered subjects had stayed overnight in a home under construction.
Nov. 28, 9:39 a.m. Authorities received a report of a man and woman going through mailboxes near Fairview Avenue and Grant Street.
Nov. 28, 11:02 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Oak Street. The reporting person said the back door had been unlocked and cabinets in the office were opened. The reporting person did not want to look any further.
Nov. 28, 11:48 a.m. A physical fight between two sisters was reported on Harrison Lane.
Nov. 28, 12:18 p.m. A man called to report his brother was extremely drunk and trying to start a fight with him.
Nov. 28, 4:39 p.m. A physical fight was reported on Shady Willow Lane.
Nov. 29, 11:52 a.m. A white Nissan Pathfinder parked on Portofino Drive had two of its windows broken.
Nov. 29, 1:22 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. The reporting person said a man took approximately $2,000 worth of sunglasses the previous night.
Nov. 29, 2:54 p.m. A garage door keypad was removed from a home on Sarah Street.
ANTIOCH
Nov. 18, 5:14 p.m. A patient at Western Dental on Lone Tree Way was robbed by someone known to him.
Nov. 19, 6:46 p.m. A person called authorities to report they had been robbed on the 10 block of Wilbur Avenue. The responsible subject was wearing a dark sweatshirt and blue jeans and pulled a gun on the reporting person.
Nov. 20, 9:35 a.m. A person called authorities to report someone had broken into their car, stolen their garage door opener, used it to enter their home and stole tools. This report came from the 3200 block of Mountaire Drive.
Nov. 20, 12:12 p.m. There was a dispute between a customer and an employee at a business on the 2600 block of Contra Loma Boulevard.
Nov. 20, 10:55 p.m. A person called authorities to report they could see three subjects robbing their home on Finch Drive on their security cameras. The subjects were dressed in black and wearing black masks.
Nov. 22, 12:56 p.m. A man called to report a business on the 2900 block of Delta Fair Boulevard had been robbed 20 minutes ago. The responsible person had his face covered and wore a gray jacket. He pulled a gun on employees and took cash from a register. The employees called the reporting person rather than authorities because they were scared.
Nov. 22, 2:38 p.m. An assault was reported near the intersection of Cavallo Road and East 13th Street.
Nov. 22, 3:35 p.m. An 11-year-old child called from the 2000 block of Stamm Drive to report a subject wearing a red hoodie had knocked down his friend and taken his phone. The subject then ran away.
Nov. 22, 6:03 p.m. A burglary was reported on the 2400 block of Phillips Lane.
Nov. 23, 6:49 p.m. A physical fight was reported on the 4600 block of Fallow Court.
OAKLEY
Nov. 20, 3:52 a.m. A patrol request was made near Main Street and Cypress Road.
Nov. 20, 5:11 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 600 block of Gingham Way.
Nov. 20, 6:33 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported at the intersection of Laurel and Teton roads.
Nov. 20, 7:00 a.m. A suspicious subject was reported near El Monte Drive and Empire Avenue.
Nov. 20, 10:59 a.m. A patrol request was made near Almond and Walnut drives.
Nov. 20, 11:18 a.m. A service to a citizen was made at Delta Vista Middle School.
Nov. 20, 11:36 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped at Main Street and Vintage Parkway.
Nov. 20, 1:50 p.m. A moving violation was ticketed near Neroly Road and Placer Drive.
Nov. 21, 11:15 a.m. A welfare check was made near El Monte Court and El Monte Drive.
Nov. 21, 11:27 a.m. An audible alarm was reported on the 2000 block of Springbrook Court.
Nov. 21, 11:40 a.m. Credit card fraud was reported on the 2100 block of Megan Drive.
Nov. 21, 12:42 p.m. A public nuisance was reported on the 60 block of Carol Lane.
Nov. 21, 1:54 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 2100 block of Main Street.
Nov. 21, 1:53 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on the 4800 block of Snowy Egret Way.
Nov. 21, 2:02 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported near Tazetta and Daffodil drives.
Nov. 21, 3:23 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Laurel Plaza.
