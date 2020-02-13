The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Feb. 2, 6:18 p.m. An assault was reported on the 2800 block of Gentrytown Drive.
Feb. 2, 7:02 p.m. An employee from a business on the 2600 block of Contra Loma Boulevard called authorities to report an adult female, approximately 20 years old, stole cigarettes and pulled a knife on another person. She then left the store and wandered into the middle of the street.
Feb. 3, 9:56 a.m. A burglary was reported on the 1000 block of Claudia Court.
Feb. 4, 9:42 p.m. Authorities received a report that a man had been stabbed in the back in front of a business on the 500 block of East 18th Street.
Feb. 5, 9:27 a.m. An assault was reported on the 500 block of East 18th Street. The reporting person said they had their children with them and the responsible person drove a black Nissan with a broken rear window.
Feb. 5, 5:06 p.m. A burglary was reported on the 2100 block of Reseda Way.
Feb. 5, 7:55 p.m. An assault was reported on the 5000 block of Hollow Glen Court.
Feb. 5, 10:47 p.m. A burglary was reported on the 1900 block of Mokelumne Drive. The reporting person said they were downstairs in their house and heard someone open a door upstairs.
Feb. 6, 11:49 a.m. An assault was reported near the intersection of Braemar Street and Kirk Lane.
Feb. 7, 4:33 p.m. An assault was reported on the 5000 block of Vista Grande Drive.
Feb. 8, 10:56 p.m. An assault was reported on the 3900 block of Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 29, 6:01 a.m. A car fire was reported on Nassau Lane.
Jan. 29, 8:55 a.m. A person called from Sand Creek Road to report an upset male customer who stated he had a gun in his car and was going to make his way to different businesses.
Jan. 29, 10:29 a.m. A person called from Kent Drive to report identity theft. The reporting person said Apple contacted her to say that she was hacked and that she had to send them gift cards to fix the issue.
Jan. 29, 10:40 a.m. A person called from a business on Balfour Road to report a burglary that happened during the night. The subjects took cash, check books and a laptop. The reporting person said they were working on getting video surveillance of the event.
Jan. 29, 10:47 a.m. A person called from Mills Drive to report suspicious circumstances after they witnessed a subject going into their detached garage. The reporting person thought nothing had been taken.
Jan. 29, 2:52 p.m. Authorities received a report of a suspicious gray Ford Mustang with a broken window on Lone Tree Way.
Jan. 29, 10:59 p.m. A woman called to report that her husband’s gray Honda Civic had its window smashed and items taken while it was parked on Fourth Street.
Jan. 29, 11:07 p.m. Authorities received a report of an armed robbery on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said three subjects exited a black sedan with a gun and took their daughter’s purse.
Jan. 30, 7:12 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported near the intersection of Moreau and Apricot ways.
Jan. 30, 7:23 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported at Balfour Road and Brentwood Boulevard between a Chevy Tracker and a Toyota Corolla.
Jan. 30, 11:22 a.m. A man called from Gabriella Lane to report identity theft. He said he had received a call from the CEO of Apple telling him to purchase gift cards and send him the bar codes. The man said he sent the pictures of the barcodes but now believed he had been scammed.
Jan. 30, 1:14 p.m. A business reported that a person who was suspected of stealing items came into the store and returned the items.
Jan. 30, 4:28 p.m. Authorities received a report of petty theft on Lone Tree Way when a subject walked out of a store with a pair of shoes.
Jan. 30, 7:59 p.m. Assault was reported on Portofino Drive. A woman said that her daughter’s boyfriend attacked her son.
BETHEL ISLAND
Jan. 1 A vehicle was towed near the intersection of Bethel Island and Gateway roads.
Jan. 4 A vehicle theft was reported on the 1800 block of Taylor Road.
Jan. 6 Auto burglary was reported on the 4300 block of Willow Road.
Jan. 7 A warrant arrest was made on the 6200 block of Bethel Island Road.
Jan. 10 Fraud was reported on the 2600 block of Taylor Road.
Jan. 17 A noncriminal death was reported at an unavailable location.
Jan. 18 Petty theft was reported on the 6200 block of Bethel Island Road.
Jan. 22 A vehicle was towed from Bethel Island and Taylor roads.
Jan. 23 Suspicious circumstances were reported at an unavailable location.
Jan. 27 Corporal injury of a spouse was reported on the 5900 block of Bethel Island Road.
Jan. 2 Grand theft was reported on the 5500 block of Byron Hot Springs Road.
Jan. 4 Suspicious circumstances were reported near Byron Highway and Marsh Creek Road.
Jan. 6 Grand theft was reported on the 3800 block of Holway Drive.
Jan. 7 A vehicle was towed near Armstrong and Byron Hot Springs roads.
Jan. 11 Battery was reported on the 4300 block of Kellogg Creek Road.
Jan. 15 Commercial burglary was reported on the 3100 block of Camino Diablo.
Jan. 18 A warrant arrest was made near Byron Highway and Taylor Lane.
Jan. 20 Grand theft was reported on the 16100 block of Byron Highway.
Jan. 21 A person was driving with a suspended license near Porthole Drive and State Route 4.
Jan. 24 A vehicle was towed near Byron Highway and Herdlyn Road.
Jan. 25 A person was discovered to have a knife concealed on their person on the 2900 block of Taylor Lane.
Jan. 28 A person was in possession of a weapon in violation of a probation order near Byron Highway and State Route 4.
Jan. 29 A warrant arrest was made near Brentwood Boulevard and Byron Highway.
Jan. 30 Miscellaneous burglary was reported on the 40 block of Camino Diablo.
Jan. 31 Grand theft of vehicle parts was reported on the 13800 block of Byron Highway.
Jan. 2 A person in possession of narcotics was reported near Discovery Bay Boulevard and State Route 4.
Jan. 3 Property was found on the 600 block of Havasu Court.
Jan. 6 Auto burglary was reported on the 2400 block of Aberdeen Lane.
Jan. 14 A vehicle was towed near Berkshire Lane and Birmingham Court.
Jan. 15 Death by an unknown cause was reported on the 4200 block of Driftwood Place.
Jan. 17 A vehicle theft was reported near Foghorn Way and Regatta Drive.
Jan. 22 A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 5400 block of Gold Creek Circle.
Jan. 22 A noncriminal death was reported on the 2000 block of Bowsprit Court.
Jan. 22 Auto burglary was reported on the 4900 block of North Point.
Jan. 21 A residential burglary was reported on the 4400 block of Driftwood Court.
Jan. 28 Property was found near Discovery Bay Boulevard and State Route 4.
Jan. 30 Criminal threats were made on the 6300 block of Crystal Springs Circle.
KNIGHTSEN
Jan. 2 Petty theft was reported on the 2900 block of Mountain View Drive.
Jan. 15 A stolen vehicle was recovered near Delta and Holland Tract roads.
Jan. 20 An auto burglary was reported on the 8400 block of Byron Highway.
Jan. 22 A vehicle was towed from Byron Highway and Sunset Road.
Jan. 25 A warrant arrest was made on the 1300 block of Delta Road.
Jan. 31 A marine hazard was removed from the 7000 block of Holland Tract Road.
