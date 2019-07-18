The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activities.
OAKLEY
June 10, 12:20 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the intersection of Woodhaven Lane and Woodglen Drive.
June 10, 7:48 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on the 800 block of Weibel Circle.
June 10, 8:48 p.m. A patrol request was made at Cypress Square.
June 10, 9:51 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported on the 5000 block of Martin Street.
June 11, 12:14 a.m. A security check was made at Raley’s.
June 11, 2:31 a.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on the 60 block of Malicoat Avenue.
June 11, 7:49 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 40 block of Heartwood Court.
June 16, 12:23 a.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported at the intersection of Montevino Way and Oakley Road.
June 16, 12:34 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 4700 block of Snowy Egret Way.
June 16, 1:15 a.m. Terrorist threats were reported on the 1200 block of Sierra Trail Road.
June 16, 2:26 a.m. A false alarm was reported on the 100 block of East Cypress Road.
June 16, 5:12 a.m. A patrol request was made for Oakley Plaza.
June 16, 5:17 a.m. An accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Laurel Road and Main Street.
June 16, 7:17 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on the 700 block of Kineo Court.
June 16, 7:38 a.m. A service to a citizen was reported on the 1700 block of Walnut Meadows Drive.
ANTIOCH
June 30, 10:10 p.m. A woman called to report that two thin men, wearing ski masks, got out of a small car, pulled a gun on her and tried to take her phone. She said they hit her in the head with a shoe, but when she screamed, they ran away. This report came from the 4800 block of Green Hills Circle.
July 1, 1:26 a.m. A person reported to authorities that a man in a black hoodie pointed a rifle at her but did not take anything from her. This report came from the intersection of Delta Fair Boulevard and Field Street.
July 1, 7:28 p.m. Authorities received a report that a house was repeatedly broken into. The reporting person said someone is coming in and taking her children’s clothes and shoes while she is at work. This report came from the 200 block of Drake Street.
July 3, 1:04 p.m. A couple took meat, diapers and other items from a business on Contra Loma Boulevard. The shoplifters reportedly attempted to run over an employee with their car as they left and hit another car in the process. They were driving an older, silver Honda Accord.
July 3, 6:00 p.m. Authorities received a report of a stabbing victim at a pharmacy on the 3400 block of Delta Fair Boulevard.
July 4, 6:03 p.m. A person called to report that there was a male in the house, holding him at gunpoint. This report came from the 5000 block of Truskmore Way.
July 5, 6:29 a.m. A person called to report, second hand, that they thought someone was in their parents’ house, and that a window had been broken. This occurred on the 2100 block of Biglow Drive.
July 5, 11:39 p.m. Authorities received a report that four people attacked a man with fireworks and took his wallet and cellphone. This report came from the 300 block of L Street.
July 6, 9:36 a.m. Authorities received a report that a man wearing a grey hoodie was shooting into a car on the 3600 block of Lone Tree Way.
July 6, 8:25 p.m. A house on the 2000 block of Kendree Street was broken into.
BRENTWOOD
June 27, 12:08 a.m. An accident with unknown injuries occurred at the intersection of Dainty Avenue and Griffith Lane.
June 27, 1:46 a.m. A physical fight was reported on Chestnut Street. The reporting person didn’t see the fight, only heard it, and said it sounded like juveniles.
June 27, 11:30 a.m. Property was found on Wintergreen Drive.
June 27, 12:03 p.m. A woman called authorities to request that someone be removed from her house on Larkspur Court. She said they were having a verbal dispute.
June 27, 12:39 p.m. A person called to report that threats were made to him and his property. This report came from Kenwood Drive.
June 27, 12:46 p.m. A large bag of mail was found on Oak Street.
June 27, 2:04 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Anderson Lane. The reporting person said their nephew was acting belligerent and refused to leave their property.
June 27, 3:00 p.m. A person told authorities his kids found what looked like a gun in some bushes near the intersection of Honeysuckle Street and Olive Court.
June 27, 3:31 p.m. A person called authorities to report that some people might be living out of a large, white motorhome that had been parked for at least a week near the intersection of Marsh Creek and Old Marsh Creek roads. The reporting person was concerned about fire danger that may be caused by this.
June 27, 4:38 p.m. A physical fight was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said an employee started hitting her boyfriend and was trying to start a fight.
June 27, 6:49 p.m. A case of check fraud was reported on Mill Creek Way.
