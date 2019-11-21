The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
BRENTWOOD
Nov. 7, 9:01 a.m. A woman called authorities to report she wired $100,000 to an unknown person and believed it was a scam. She said the bank required her to file a police report before they would return her money. This call came from Clarksburg Place.
Nov. 7, 10:20 a.m. A person called to report a burglary from a vehicle on Solitude Way. They said the incident occurred last night, and subjects likely entered the car due to a malfunctioning lock. The reporting person’s bag was taken.
Nov. 7, 12:57 p.m. A person called to report witnessing a subject break the rear window of a white Jeep Wrangler parked near the theater on Sand Creek Road. The reporting person did not know where the vehicle owners were, but reported the subject left in a four-door, gray Honda Accord, and there might be video surveillance.
Nov. 7, 1:55 p.m. A verbal dispute among a family was reported on Charisma Way.
Nov. 7, 2:46 p.m. A woman called from Crispin Drive to report someone had stolen her social security number and opened an account with AT&T to purchase a phone.
Nov. 7, 8:57 p.m. Grand theft of items worth $2,000 was reported on Sand Creek Road. The reporting person said one man and two women were responsible and left in a dark gray SUV with out-of-state plates.
Nov. 8, 12:29 a.m. A woman called to report a verbal dispute between herself and her husband over having kids.
Nov. 8, 6:40 a.m. Authorities received a report of a commercial burglary on Pioneer Square. The reporting person said surveillance was possibly available.
Nov. 8, 8:25 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Sand Creek Road. The reporting person said their black Chevy Tahoe was hit by the car parked next to it sometime during the night. They were attempting to get video surveillance.
Nov. 8, 2:33 p.m. A person called authorities to report that a burglary from a vehicle occurred on Lone Tree Way sometime in the past hour. They said the vehicle’s window was broken and a backpack was taken.
Nov. 8, 4:33 p.m. A warrant was served on Sherwood Drive.
Nov. 8, 7:47 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Ashford Place when authorities were notified of a custody dispute.
Nov. 8, 10:06 p.m. A person called to report they found a bag on Berry Lane full of blank checks.
DISCOVERY BAY
Oct. 2 A shooting into a dwelling was reported on the 5100 block of Fern Ridge Circle.
Oct. 4 A warrant arrest was made on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Oct. 9 A non-moving traffic violation was reported at the intersection of Willow Lake Road and Discovery Bay Boulevard.
Oct. 9 A warrant arrest was made near the intersection of State Route 4 and Regatta Drive.
Oct. 15 A missing adult was reported on the 2400 block of Wayfarer Court.
Oct. 15 A vehicle was towed from the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Oct. 15 A strong-arm robbery was reported on the 1900 block of Cherry Hills Drive.
Oct. 19 Prescription fraud was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Oct. 20 Lost property was reported on the 4200 block of Driftwood Place.
Oct. 24 A non-criminal death was reported on the 200 block of Sussex Court.
Oct. 25 A disturbance of the peace was reported on the 4200 block of Slifer Drive.
Oct. 26 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 6800 block of New Melones Circle.
Oct. 27 A disturbance of the peace was reported on the 4600 block of Spinnaker Way.
Oct. 28 Death from an unknown cause was reported on the 2000 block of Windward Point.
Oct. 29 Vehicle theft was reported on the 2400 block of San Simeon Court.
Oct. 29 A runaway juvenile was reported on the 4000 block of Regatta Drive.
Oct. 31 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 5200 block of Fern Ridge Drive.
ANTIOCH
Oct. 27, 3:05 a.m. A man called to report he was jumped by a group of men on the 400 block of East 18th Street. He said the men stole his money and shot at him.
Oct. 27, 6:22 a.m. A man called to report that last night, two subjects asked him for $20. When he refused, the subjects punched him in the face and took his money.
Oct. 27, 6:35 a.m. An assault was reported near the intersection of K and West 8th streets.
Oct. 27, 11:40 a.m. A woman called from an apartment complex on Madrid Lane to report her child’s father’s friend pulled a gun on her and took her money. He was last seen in a gray Nissan Sentra with tinted windows.
Oct. 27, 10:32 p.m. A man came to the Antioch Police Department to report that while he was in jail, his roommate stole some of his items and used his debit card. He said the roommate no longer lived with him.
Oct. 28, 5:59 a.m. A woman was found lying on the ground on the 2700 block of Contra Loma Boulevard, saying she was robbed.
Oct. 28, 10:21 a.m. A man reported he heard shots on the 4800 block of Lone Tree Way and saw two men in yellow sweatshirts.
Oct. 28, 10:24 a.m. Assault was reported on the 400 block of West 19th Street.
Oct. 29, 4:26 a.m. Authorities received a report that a man, who said he was out drinking in Antioch, got into a fight. He had a laceration to the right lower eyelid and forehead. He wouldn’t say where the fight happened or who punched him.
