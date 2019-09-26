The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
ANTIOCH
Sept. 1, 1:12 a.m. A woman called and screamed that she needed help.
Sept. 1, 9:53 p.m. Two subjects in a Chevy Blazer used a gun to rob someone who was walking on the 1900 block of Mokelumne Drive. The reporting person didn’t have a clear description of the subjects, who left the scene westbound on Prewitt Ranch Road.
Sept. 2, 7:22 a.m. A person called to report that the rear slider of a home on the 4000 block of Boulder Drive was broken open. The reporting person said an older woman lived in the house, but didn’t know if she was there.
Sept. 2, 1:23 p.m. Authorities received a report that two women in their 20s used a taser to rob someone and took their wallet. This report came from the 3300 block of Delta Fair Boulevard.
Sept. 3, 2:43 a.m. A man called authorities, yelling and screaming, to report that he had just been robbed at gunpoint. This call came from the 2700 block of Delta Fair Boulevard.
Sept. 3, 9:15 a.m. A person called authorities to vaguely describe a shoplifting incident occurring in a business on Lone Tree Way. The person said there was one male and one female involved, and they were getting verbally and physically out of control.
Sept. 3, 11:41 a.m. Authorities received a report that two men were fighting on the 300 block of West Nineteenth Street.
Sept. 3, 8:08 p.m. A person called authorities to report that a woman in a leather jacket and black shorts asked them for directions, then demanded their wallet while messing with a taser. This report came from the 3600 block of Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 4, 8:49 a.m. A woman called from the 3400 block of Blythe Drive to report that her neighbor hit her husband with a crowbar, and her husband was bleeding.
Sept. 5, 12:19 a.m. A person called to report that he had seen a man beat up a woman on the 900 block of West 10th Street. The reporting person said he was going to go help the woman, who was out cold.
Sept. 8, 7:27 p.m. A 45-year-old man came into the emergency room with a stab wound to the left arm. He indicated that the incident occurred on Crestview Drive.
Sept. 9, 10:36 a.m. A person called to report that they arrived home on the 2400 block of Sunny Lane to find their house ransacked.
Sept. 9, 11:26 a.m. Authorities received a report from a person who saw a subject in their house on a security camera.
Sept. 9, 3:23 p.m. A robbery was reported on the 100 block of Fleetwood Drive. The reporting person said their 2005 Toyota Tacoma was also taken.
Sept. 9, 9:58 p.m. A person called to report that their daughter beat up their brother, and medical attention was required. This report came from the 4500 block of Deerhorn Court.
Sept. 10, 12:49 a.m. Authorities received a report of a robbery, and a male strangling a female who couldn’t breathe. This report came from the 1100 block of Sycamore Drive.
Sept. 10, 11:56 a.m. A person called from the 30 block of Danridge Court to say their home had been robbed and that the subject had likely entered through the sliding glass door.
Sept. 10, 3:22 p.m. Authorities received a report that a home on the 2800 block of Alcala Street had been robbed. The reporting person also said their Ring doorbell was offline.
Sept. 10, 5:04 p.m. Authorities received a report that a man was on the ground, bleeding.
Sept. 11, 12:17 p.m. A woman pulled a knife on an employee in a business on the 4000 block of Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 12, 8:54 p.m. An assault was reported on the 2100 block of Alpha way.
Sept. 13, 5:59 p.m. A robbery was reported at a store on the 4400 block of Lone Tree Way. A woman stole three bags of items from the store and pushed a security guard on her way out. She was wearing a white shirt and sweats.
Sept. 13, 9:51 p.m. Authorities received a report of juveniles running and fighting in front of the theater on the 4700 block of Lone Tree Way.
BRENTWOOD
Sept. 12, 3:03 a.m. A 2010 white Nissan Altima was robbed on Central Boulevard by two men.
Sept. 12, 3:34 a.m. A woman called authorities to report that a subject, whom she knew, threw a flashlight at her and it hit her in the leg. This occurred on Orchard Drive.
Sept. 12, 7:39 a.m. A person called to report that they found a motorized bike on their porch and had no idea where it came from. This report came from Diamond Springs Lane.
Sept 12, 9:44 a.m. A case of fraud was reported on Maayan Place. A man called to report that he had been scammed by a person he had tried to sell items to.
Sept. 12, 10:03 a.m. Petty theft occurred on Sand Creek Road the previous day. The reporting person said they had video of suspicious activity.
Sept. 12, 1:05 p.m. A person called authorities to report the rear license plate on their vehicle had been stolen.
Sept. 12, 3:30 p.m. A man said he was assaulted at City Park by a teenage couple.
Sept. 12, 5:16 p.m. Authorities received a report of phones stolen from the back of a store on Second Street.
Sept. 12, 6:22 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported at the intersection of Sandstone Drive and Sand Creek Road.
Sept. 12, 8:06 p.m. A business on Sand Creek Road reported that two men were stuffing items in a backpack.
Sept. 13, 1:22 a.m. A hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of Griffith Lane and Balfour Road when a black Mercedes Benz struck a vehicle and left the scene.
Sept. 13, 4:14 a.m. Authorities received a report that a silver Honda Accord, with its windows smashed and gas cap opened, was parked near the intersection of Homecoming Way and Heartland Circle.
Sept. 13, 8:27 a.m. An accident with a vehicle and a bicyclist occurred at the intersection of O’Hara Avenue and Grant Street. Major injuries were involved, the police and fire departments responded, and an adult arrest was made.
Sept. 13, 11:12 a.m. A four-vehicle accident with no injuries occurred near Sand Creek Road and O’Hara Avenue.
Sept. 13, 11:15 a.m. A person called to report that someone had used their debit card in San Jose. The reporting person thought the business would have video surveillance of the incident.
Sept. 13, 1:53 p.m. A man in a Dallas Cowboys shirt robbed a business on Balfour Road.
Sept. 14, 12:13 a.m. A subject wanted on a warrant was pulled over on Brentwood Boulevard by the California Highway Patrol.
Sept. 14, 12:47 p.m. An accident with minor injuries occurred between two vehicles near Shady Willow Lane and Empire Avenue.
Sept. 14, 9:52 p.m. A person called from Shady Willow Lane to file a report for fraud because they suspected someone had stolen their identity.
