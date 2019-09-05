The following is a sample of recent law enforcement activity.
ANTIOCH
Aug. 11, 12:51 p.m. Authorities received a call that two transients were robbed at gunpoint on the 2300 block of Buchanan Road. The reporting person said he had the incident on video.
Aug. 11, 6:45 p.m. A man called authorities to report that he was robbed on the 2200 block of Lemontree Way by two women who took his phone. The responsible subjects left in a white Volkswagen Jetta.
Aug. 11, 11:35 p.m. An employee from a business on the 2100 block of Sommersville Road called to report that a girl told her she and her boyfriend were attacked by someone on a bike and something was sprayed in their faces.
Aug. 12, 12:30 a.m. A woman called authorities to report she was woken up by the sound of gunshots and at least six bullets had landed in her front room, and her car rear window was shattered as well. This report came from the 5100 block of Noakes Court.
Aug. 12, 5:43 p.m. Authorities received a report that a man with a gun had gone into a store on the 3100 block of Contra Loma Boulevard and robbed it.
Aug. 12, 8:13 p.m. A person called authorities to report they returned home to find their stuff moved around and money missing. This report came from the 2200 block of San Jose Drive.
Aug. 13, 4:52 a.m. A person called from the 2100 block of Lemontree Way to report their apartment had been broken into.
Aug. 13, 3:12 p.m. A person called to report that an assault took place several hours ago at Deer Valley High School. The school had started an investigation and told the reporting person to make a police report.
Aug. 14, 11:25 p.m. A man in a white shirt and blue jeans took items from a store on the 3300 block of Deer Valley Road. The reporting person said he left his car in the lot and ran away on foot.
Aug. 16, 10:36 p.m. A person called from the 2700 block of Contra Loma Boulevard to say they were just robbed at gunpoint by a short man in a mask and a fat man in a white shirt.
Aug. 16, 11:57 p.m. A man called to say his son was robbed at gunpoint on the 3700 block of Dimaggio Way for his True Religion backpack. The three adult male suspects left in a black SUV.
Aug. 17, 7:29 p.m. A man said he arrived home with his mother and sisters and the front door and windows of their house were open and their dog was barking. This report came from the 2500 block of Florida Lane.
Aug. 17, 8:46 p.m. An employee from a store on the 2500 block of Sommersville Road confronted a robbery suspect who was stealing in the back of the store. The suspect said he was armed, reached for something, and then left on foot.
Aug. 18, 1:54 p.m. A man who said he had a gun took $400 from a store on the 3100 block of Buchanan Road.
Aug. 20, 10:56 a.m. A person called to report they arrived home to find items missing and a screen off a window. This report came from the 1000 block of West 7th Street.
Aug. 20, 3:44 p.m. A man called authorities to report two teenage males with a gun asked him for his money. He said he didn’t give them any and they left. This occurred on the 190 block of D Street.
Aug. 21, 4:06 p.m. A man called to say his girlfriend arrived at his residence on Aster Drive to find the house broken into.
Aug. 23, 9:21 a.m. A woman called 911 to report being harassed on James Donlon Boulevard. The line was disconnected, and when dispatch called back, a man answered and said he didn’t know what dispatch was talking about.
BRENTWOOD
Aug. 20, 12:49 a.m. An accident with unknown injuries occurred at the intersection of Walnut Boulevard and Orchard Drive. The reporting person said a vehicle drove into a stop sign.
Aug. 20, 7:43 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries occurred at Central Boulevard and Second Street when a driver knocked over a street sign on a median.
Aug. 20, 8:42 a.m. Multiple work vehicles were broken into overnight on Harvest Park Drive. Some of the trucks had been damaged as well: One had fuel siphoned from it, another had a gas line cut, and in a third, the battery had been partially pulled out.
Aug. 20, 10:17 a.m. Officer-initiated activity occurred on Ray Street.
Aug. 20, 10:26 a.m. A woman called authorities to report her car had been hit while parked near First and Oak streets.
Aug. 20, 11:05 a.m. Authorities received a report that a man in a Raiders hat stole $276 from a business on Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 20, 11:22 a.m. A man called to say he had video of a hit-and-run incident in which his car was damaged. The incident occurred on June 22.
Aug. 20, 12:38 a.m. Two women in their 20s went into a business on Lone Tree Way and took some shoes. They left in a black Lexus sedan toward Walmart. One woman was wearing a shower cap, crop top and leggings; the other had red hair and wore a green sweater, black leggings and a pink purse.
Aug. 20, 12:53 p.m. A burglary occurred on Harvest Park Drive. The reporting person returned from vacation to find her car window broken and the stereo gone.
Aug. 20, 1:16 a.m. Authorities received a report that a man took a package from a house on Portsmouth Drive. He was wearing a burgundy shirt, gray pants and a bandana and drove a silver Dodge Durango.
Aug. 20, 4:37 p.m. A vehicle burglary occurred on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said a subject broke the window of a parked white Infiniti, took something and left.
Aug. 20, 5:18 p.m. An employee at a business on First Street called to say someone in a black flatbed truck backed into and knocked over a city sign, then left. He said he had video of the incident.
Aug. 20, 6:04 p.m. An accident with no injuries occurred on Walnut Boulevard when a blue Porsche drove into a porch.
Aug. 20, 7:16 a.m. An assault was reported on Lone Tree Way. A person called to report they were punched in the back of the head by an unknown suspect. The person said they did not need medical attention but did want to file a report.
Aug. 20, 9:30 p.m. A physical fight was reported on Bougainvilla Drive.
Aug. 21, 5:01 a.m. Authorities received a report of suspicious circumstances on Highland Way. The reporting person was walking his dog and saw a small white van with a broken window, and a man standing next to the van. The reporting person asked the man if the van was his, and the man said yes, and acted like he was calling the police department. The man then left in a small sedan with a woman.
Aug. 21, 8:44 a.m. A vehicle burglary occurred in a parking lot on Sand Creek Road. The vehicle owner was able to get video surveillance from a nearby business.
