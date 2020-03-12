The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Feb. 22, 3:28 a.m. Authorities received a report of a subject, possibly drunk, yelling in front of a business on Brentwood Boulevard.
Feb. 22, 9:21 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Empire Avenue.
Feb. 22, 9:48 a.m. A commercial robbery was reported on Empire Avenue. The reporting person thought subjects had entered through a back door and taken money.
Feb. 22, 11:37 a.m. Property was found on Walnut Boulevard.
Feb. 22, 1:23 p.m. Identity theft was reported on Second Street.
Feb. 22, 5:06 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries occurred at Balfour Road and Fairview Avenue between two cars.
Feb. 22, 5:31 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Feb. 22, 6:28 p.m. Authorities received a second-hand report that a physical fight between transients occurred at Sand Creek Road and O’Hara Avenue under the overpass.
Feb. 22, 6:54 p.m. Authorities received a report that a man was cutting trees and starting fires in a parking lot on Walnut Boulevard. An arrest was made.
Feb. 23, 9:11 a.m. A person called authorities to report being threatened at their home on Old Stagecoach Road by a known subject.
Feb. 23, 9:38 a.m. A wallet was found on Second Street.
Feb. 23, 1:02 p.m. A person called to report the registration tags had been stolen from their vehicle on Valley Green Drive.
Feb. 23, 1:41 p.m. A backpack full of tools was found behind a business on Second Street.
Feb. 23, 2:47 p.m. A person called to say that a subject hit their car while it was parked on Sand Creek Road. The reporting person said the incident occurred sometime between 11:30 a.m. and the time of the report. The subject had left a note with contact information.
Feb. 23, 3:41 p.m. A woman called from Dainty Avenue to report her husband was missing.
Feb. 24, 5:05 a.m. A person called to report tools had been stolen from a black Prius parked on Positano Avenue.
Feb. 24, 7:16 a.m. A person called to report vehicle theft from a white work van parked in front of their home on Corte Vista Street.
Feb. 24, 7:54 a.m. A person reported finding golf clubs and stereos in the bushes near a business at the intersection of Brentwood and Central boulevards.
Feb. 24, 8:30 a.m. A domestic dispute was reported on Iron Club Drive.
Feb. 24, 8:55 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported in the city hall parking structure on City Park Way.
Feb. 24, 9:23 a.m. A woman called to report that her vehicle had been hit in a parking lot on Balfour Road. She said a witness had left a note with contact information. When the woman called the witness, they sent her a picture of the responsible vehicle and license plate.
Feb. 24, 11:18 a.m. An accident with minor injuries was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Feb. 24, 3:19 p.m. Authorities received a report of 10 to 12 juveniles fighting in the street near the intersection of Maple Street and Brentwood Boulevard.
Feb. 24, 4:14 p.m. An accident with minor injuries occurred at the intersection of Jeffery and Lone Tree ways.
Feb. 24, 4:15 p.m. An employee from a business on Lone Tree Way called to report that a man was possibly attempting to steal items by placing them in his coat.
Feb. 24, 5:43 p.m. A person called to report a road rage incident. He said another person was threatening to shoot him with a gun. This incident occurred at Vineyards Parkway and Fairview Avenue.
Feb. 24, 9:37 p.m. A customer at a business on Brentwood Boulevard reported he had been assaulted and needed police.
Feb. 24, 10:13 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported near Balfour Road and Brentwood Boulevard.
Feb. 19, 1:55 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 1500 block of Neroly Road.
Feb. 19, 3:30 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at Starbucks.
Feb. 19, 5:38 a.m. A security check was performed near Taco Bell.
Feb. 19, 7:35 a.m. A patrol request was made at Orchard Park School.
Feb. 19, 7:49 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped at Grocery Outlet.
Feb. 19, 7:57 a.m. Battery was reported at O’Hara Park Middle School.
Feb. 19, 8:45 a.m. A moving violation was ticketed near Big Break and Vintage Parkway.
Feb. 19, 10:02 a.m. A silent alarm went off on the 3600 block of Main Street.
Feb. 19, 10:44 a.m. A welfare check was performed on the 300 block of Las Dunas Avenue.
Feb. 19, 12:18 p.m. A missing adult was reported on the 100 block of Heritage Court.
Feb. 19, 1:05 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 50 block of Glen Ellen Court.
Feb. 19, 2:36 p.m. Petty theft from a vehicle parked on the 2100 block of Verona Way was reported.
Feb. 19, 3:13 p.m. Panhandling at an unknown location was reported.
Feb. 19, 4:12 p.m. Trespassing was reported near Longhorn Way and Rose Avenue.
Feb. 19, 6:20 p.m. A public nuisance was reported on the 4600 block of Bayside Way.
Feb. 19, 6:52 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on the 600 block of Gingham Way.
Feb. 19, 8:45 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Calle de Oro and Frandoras Circle.
Feb. 19, 8:51 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
Feb. 20, 3:25 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 1500 block of Main Street.
Feb. 20, 6:51 a.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported near Coventry and Winchester drives.
Feb. 20, 7:16 a.m. A patrol request was made at Crockett Park.
Feb. 20, 8:06 a.m. A 9-1-1 hang-up call was traced to the 900 block of Almond Drive.
Feb. 20, 10:05 a.m. A patrol request was made at Main Street and Brownstone Road.
Feb. 20, 10:54 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped on the 4600 block of La Casa Drive.
Feb. 20, 12:17 p.m. A patrol request was made at ampm on Bridgehead.
Feb. 20, 4:22 p.m. A loud noise was reported near the intersection of Freemark Court and Walnut Meadows Drive.
Feb. 20, 6:02 p.m. Reckless driving was reported on the 4700 block of Hagar Court.
