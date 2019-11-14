The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
ANTIOCH
Oct. 20, 11:28 a.m. A person called authorities to report someone hit him and took his wallet on the 4300 block of Hillcrest Avenue. He said he was bleeding, and the responsible person was a man in a hat and light blue shirt. He left the scene in a black SUV.
Oct. 20, 1:04 p.m. A person called from the 100 block of West 8th Street to report their residence had been broken into.
Oct. 20, 4:31 p.m. A person called from the 4600 block of Appleglen Street to report they tried to stop eight to ten women who were stealing from a store. The women assaulted the reporting person, then left in three different SUVs.
Oct. 20, 11:31 p.m. A couple loaded a shopping cart full of items at a business on the 3300 block of Deer Valley Road and began to leave the store. When security attempted to stop them, another subject came in and began to act as though they would assault the security guard. The subjects left in a sedan.
Oct. 21, 3:07 a.m. Authorities received a call from the 3700 block of Lone Tree Way. A subject had been stabbed sometime in the last hour and was brought in by his family.
Oct. 21, 7:24 a.m. A robbery was reported at a business on the 1900 block of Auto Center Drive. A man in a black jacket, white shirt and blue pants was trying to hit customers with a piece of lumber and a shovel. He left with some items.
Oct. 21, 12:05 p.m. A burglary was reported on the 2300 block of Dogwood Way. The reporting person said they had been gone for four hours and their computer had been stolen. They thought the point of entry was a broken lock.
Oct. 21, 4:25 p.m. Assault was reported on the 4500 block of Sand Creek Road.
Oct. 22, 1:01 a.m. A person arrived home on the 1100 block of James Donlon Boulevard to find their apartment ransacked.
Oct. 22, 4:05 p.m. A person called from the 4800 block of Lone Tree Way to say they were just made aware that at about 8:30 a.m., the doorman stopped a subject who was stealing. The doorman grabbed the subject’s arm and the subject punched him. No one called authorities to report the incident, and both the doorman and the subject had left. The reporting person had video of the event.
Oct. 23, 10:11 a.m. A man called to report his guns were stolen from his home on the 3000 block of Cherry Street.
Oct. 23, 5:47 p.m. A burglary was reported on the 3300 block of Barmouth Drive.
Oct. 23, 9:29 p.m. A woman called from the 800 block of James Donlon Boulevard to report she and her boyfriend were robbed in a park by a woman who said she would shoot them. The subject took an iPad, two laptops and two phones. The woman said she and her boyfriend did not require medical attention.
Oct. 24, 10:33 a.m. A woman called to report her neighbor ran into her house and was messing it up. She said he had a gun and was waving it around, talking about his mom. This call came from the 700 block of West 8th Street.
Oct. 24, 12:33 p.m. A woman called to report that her ex-boyfriend took her U-Haul truck a few days ago, and it was now parked in front of his apartment. This call came from the 500 block of East 18th Street.
Oct. 24, 10:18 p.m. A person called from the 500 block of West 10th Street to report they had been held up at gunpoint.
Oct. 24, 11:09 p.m. Authorities received a call from Sutter Delta Medical Center that a woman who had been stabbed in the hand was in the ER. The woman said a man had taken her wallet.
Oct. 25, 12:05 a.m. A person called from the 2900 block of Enea Way to report their son had been stabbed by an unknown person.
KNIGHTSEN
Oct. 4 Dependent adult abuse was reported on the 3800 block of Knightsen Avenue.
Oct. 5 Assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 4800 block of Holland Tract Road.
Oct. 6 A misdemeanor was committed on the 7000 block of Holland Tract Road.
Oct. 12 Domestic battery was reported on the 2900 block of Delta Road.
Oct. 12 Criminal threats were made on the 2900 block of Delta Road.
Oct. 25 A warrant arrest was made near the intersection of Byron Highway and Delta Road.
Oct. 30 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 5600 block of Delta Road.
OAKLEY
Oct. 25, 12:42 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Best Western.
Oct. 25, 1:22 a.m. A patrol request was made at Pump it Up.
Oct. 25, 1:36 a.m. A security check was made at Dutch Bros.
Oct. 25, 2:08 a.m. A moving violation ticket was reported near the intersection of Live Oak Avenue and Oakley Road.
Oct. 25, 4:24 a.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on the 3000 block of Frandoras Circle.
Oct. 25, 8:04 a.m. Reckless driving was reported at Orchard Park Elementary School.
Oct. 25, 10:22 a.m. A vehicle was towed from the intersection of Main and Fourth streets.
Oct. 25, 11:27 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the intersection of Rubens Way and Michelangelo Drive.
Oct. 25, 2:41 p.m. A violation of a custody agreement was reported on the 10 block of Murillo Court.
Oct. 25, 3:20 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported at the intersection of East Cypress Road and Main Street.
