The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Feb. 16, 9:33 a.m. Authorities received a call from a man who was reporting secondhand information from his neighbor. His neighbor told him there were two men in his backyard, breaking in. This call came from the 4400 block of Buckeye Way.
Feb. 17, 12:13 a.m. Authorities received a report that a vehicle hit a fence and two parked cars on the 1000 block of Sandstone Court.
Feb. 17, 8:10 p.m. Authorities received a call from the 3000 block of Gentrytown Drive that a man had possibly been stabbed in the stomach and knew the responsible subject.
Feb. 18, 8:27 a.m. An assault was reported on the 1500 block of Noia Avenue.
Feb. 19, 4:26 a.m. An assault was reported on the 700 block of West Eighth Street.
Feb. 19, 12:55 p.m. An employee from a business on Contra Loma Boulevard called authorities to report that four adult women had robbed the business. The reporting person said the women hit customers, threw a can at a small child and hit him as well. No weapons were seen, and no medical attention was required. The four women got into a white four-door Honda and left, driving recklessly out of the parking lot.
Feb. 19, 4:51 p.m. A person came into the Antioch Police Station to report an assault that occurred the previous day.
Feb. 19, 9:06 a.m. A person reported they found $5 in a break room on Brentwood Boulevard.
Feb. 19, 9:30 a.m. Petty theft from a blue Ford Focus was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Feb. 19, 10:12 a.m. An accident with no injuries was reported at the intersection of Griffith Lane and Balfour Road when a vehicle ran a red light. Both vehicles pulled over.
Feb. 19, 11:39 a.m. A residential burglary was reported on Empire Avenue. The responsible subjects broke windows to gain entry.
Feb. 19, 12:26 p.m. An unknown subject stole the California state flag from the front of a building on Oak Street.
Feb. 19, 12:29 p.m. A person called from Outrigger Circle to report the amount on a check they had written had been changed by someone else. They had already reported the change to their bank and now needed a police report.
Feb. 19, 4:48 p.m. Property was found on Carnegie Lane.
Feb. 19, 5:33 p.m. A hit-and-run was reported near Balfour Road and Walnut Boulevard.
Feb. 19, 6:51 p.m. Unknown subjects broke a window on a gray Acura parked on Lone Tree Way and stole a backpack from the vehicle.
Feb. 20, 8:47 a.m. A woman called authorities to report that someone had used her maiden name to open an account at Verizon one year ago. She is now being charged for the account.
Feb. 20, 11:14 a.m. A fire was reported on Zinfandel Drive. The call was transferred to the fire department.
Feb. 20, 1:32 p.m. A man called to report that someone stole his GPS from his boat when it was parked on Brentwood Boulevard the previous day.
Feb. 20, 2:10 p.m. Property was found on City Park Way.
Feb. 20, 2:42 p.m. A solo vehicle accident with unknown injuries was reported on O’Hara Avenue.
Feb. 20, 11:46 p.m. Officer initiated activity occurred at the Brentwood Police Department.
Feb. 21, 12:17 a.m. Authorities received a report that a blue Lexus drove onto the sidewalk near O’Hara Avenue and Sand Creek Road.
Feb. 21, 1:40 p.m. Lost property was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Feb. 21, 2:59 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at Liberty High School.
OAKLEY
Feb. 16, 1:38 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped near Main Street and Neroly Avenue.
Feb. 16, 4:20 a.m. A false alarm was reported on the 300 block of Lakespring Place.
Feb. 16, 8:04 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the ampm on East Cypress Road.
Feb. 16, 10:54 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 1800 block of Babbe Street.
Feb. 16, 12:51 p.m. A 9-1-1 hang-up call came from the 3100 block of Main Street.
Feb. 16, 2:54 p.m. A warrant arrest was made behind Lucky.
Feb. 16, 5:30 p.m. Reckless driving was reported on the 4700 block of Carrington Drive.
Feb. 16, 6:18 p.m. Trespassing was reported at Delta Vista Middle School.
Feb. 16, 7:12 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 100 block of Willowrun Way.
Feb. 16, 8:44 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on the Antioch/Oakley pier.
Feb. 16, 10:04 p.m. A loud noise was reported at the Diamond Hills Sports Club and Spa.
Feb. 17, 12:56 a.m. A loud party was reported on the 20 block of Gold Run Court.
Feb. 17, 9:05 a.m. A welfare check was made at an unavailable location.
Feb. 17, 10:00 a.m. An auto burglary was reported on the 2600 block of Manresa Shore Lane.
Feb. 17, 10:17 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 500 block of Third Street.
Feb. 17, 12:02 p.m. Petty theft was reported on the 200 block of Hill Avenue.
Feb. 17, 2:39 p.m. A public nuisance was reported on the 500 block of Peyton Court.
Feb. 17, 4:51 p.m. Petty theft was reported on the 200 block of West Cypress Road.
Feb. 17, 4:51 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 200 block of Brazil Court.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.