The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
ANTIOCH
Sept. 15, 2:10 a.m. A woman called from the 5400 block of Benttree Way, yelling and screaming, saying someone was attacking her.
Sept. 15, 2:14 p.m. A person called to say their son was assaulting them. The person was uncooperative with dispatch. This call came from the 2100 block of Lemontree Way.
Sept. 15, 9:33 p.m. Authorities received a report that a man with a gun shot wound to the abdomen had just walked into a building on the 3900 block of Lone Tree Way.
Sept. 16, 1:58 a.m. A woman called and said her husband, from whom she was separated, came into the house, grabbed her car keys and threw them into a bush. He then left in a green Acura, possibly headed to Oakland. This report came from the 4800 block of Massive Peak Way.
Sept. 16, 4:10 p.m. A burglary was reported on the 5300 block of Catanzaro Way. The reporting person said the house had been ransacked and thought the subjects entered through the front door.
Sept 16, 8:57 p.m. A person called from the 300 block of L Street to say they had been robbed at the Marina an hour ago by four men. No weapons were seen.
Sept. 17, 12:53 a.m. A man called from the 3900 block of Folsom Drive to say he had been in a fight with his son, hit his head and required medical attention.
Sept. 17, 10:08 a.m. A woman in a green jacket walked into a business on the 20 block of West 10th Street, pulled out an 8-inch pocketknife, and tried to rob the store.
Sept. 18, 2:40 a.m. An incoherent call came from the 2500 block of Bluerock Drive. The dispatcher heard screaming, and a man was running down the street.
Sept. 19, 11:47 a.m. A man called authorities to report being kicked by a subject who was trying to rob a business on the 3400 block of Deer Valley Road. The subject left with an air can for cleaning keyboards.
Sept. 20, 8:57 a.m. A man called to say he was attacked by a man and woman who held him down and hit him with a crowbar. This report came from the intersection of Garfield Place and Washington Way.
Sept. 20, 1:50 p.m. A person called from the 900 block of Fitzuren Road to report a robbery and assault. The reporting person said he saw a man being assaulted by two others who beat him and took his money, cell phone, fanny pack and house keys. The victim said the subjects left in a green Toyota Corolla.
Sept. 20, 10:12 p.m. A burglary was reported on the 1900 block of Colosseum Way.
Sept. 21, 1:22 a.m. Authorities received a report of shots fired near the canal area. This report came from the 5300 block of Catanzaro Way.
Sept. 21, 1:41 a.m. Authorities received a report of a woman and her boyfriend in a verbal altercation. The reporting person said the man had a brick. This call came from the 2100 block of Hailstone Way.
Sept. 21, 9:03 a.m. Authorities received a report that a victim was in the emergency room with a stab wound to the abdomen.
Sept. 21, 6:53 p.m. A person called to report their neighbor’s back door had been broken, and a hole had been cut through the wire fence. This call came from the 4000 block of Barn Hollow Way.
OAKLEY
Sept. 3, 12:06 a.m. A patrol request was made at Hook, Line and Sinker.
Sept. 3, 12:42 a.m. A verbal dispute occurred on the 10 block of Snowy Egret Court.
Sept. 3, 1:41 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at the Ace Hardware Shopping Center.
Sept. 3, 2:53 a.m. A patrol request was made at Silver River.
Sept. 3, 8:05 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on the 1000 block of Laurel Road.
Sept. 3, 8:50 a.m. Grand theft was reported on the 40 block of Grand Canyon Circle.
Sept. 3, 10:12 a.m. A false alarm occurred on the 1300 block of Portsmouth Street.
Sept. 3, 10:29 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported near Summer Lake Drive and East Cypress Road.
Sept. 3, 10:37 a.m. A moving violation was reported near Walnut Meadows Drive and Jordan Lane.
Sept. 5, 2:39 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 900 block of Chianti Way.
Sept. 5, 3:40 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Laurel Ball Fields.
Sept. 5, 4:11 a.m. A security check was performed at the Ace Hardware parking lot.
Sept. 5, 5:19 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Payless.
Sept. 5, 5:34 a.m. A security check was performed at Best Western.
BRENTWOOD
Sept. 20, 8:26 a.m. Road rage was reported at the intersection of Balfour Road and Minnesota Avenue when a white Acura hatchback hit and pushed the reporting person’s car onto the median.
Sept. 20, 9:01 a.m. Vehicle theft of a car parked on Jennifer Street was reported.
Sept. 20, 10:04 a.m. A woman called from Napoli Court to say she believes she has the address of the person who stole her credit card information.
Sept. 20, 11:00 a.m. Reckless driving was reported near Brentwood Boulevard and Lone Tree Way when a person called authorities and said a driver in a black Scion sedan was drinking beer while driving. The subject was a man in his 20s or 30s and wore a gray shirt and shorts.
