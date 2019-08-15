The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
ANTIOCH
July 29, 1:59 p.m. Authorities received a call from an incoherent person who was screaming for officers to be sent to B Street. Authorities tracked the phone call through its carrier to B and West 5th streets.
July 29, 5:43 p.m. A person called from the 5000 block of Lone Tree Way to report that their co-worker had been shot but was still breathing.
July 29, 6:43 p.m. A person told authorities their house had been broken into and they thought they knew who was responsible. This report came from the 4900 block of Mesa Ridge Drive.
July 30, 12:44 a.m. Authorities received a call from a person who said a man climbed in his window and pointed a gun at him. This report came from the 1400 block of Buchanan Road.
July 30, 4:17 a.m. A man called from the 2400 block of Sycamore Drive to report someone had tried to break his front door by banging something against it. The man said he had pushed a table up against the front door so no one could get in.
July 30, 10:54 p.m. A man wearing a black hat and a mask walked into a business on the 3200 block of Delta Fair Boulevard and pointed a gun at an employee’s head. He then took money from the register and left on foot.
July 31, 3:35 p.m. A man called from a hospital on Sand Creek Road to report that he had been hit with a baseball bat earlier, at a different location. He said he didn’t know who was responsible.
July 31, 5:15 p.m. A person called authorities to report an incident that had happened the night before. The person said he had been at a business on the 2300 block of Buchanan Road when a customer was assaulted by another customer and threatened with a shotgun. He said he had the incident on video, and the employees had been too afraid to report it at the time it happened.
August 1, 9:04 a.m. A man called to report he was robbed on the 1900 block of Auto Center Drive by a male subject with a shaved head, wearing jeans, a black shirt and white shoes. The man said he attempted to apprehend the subject and punched him in the shoulder. The subject then ran behind the Metro PCS store.
August 2, 10:35 p.m. A person called to report hearing shots fired in the area. This call came from the 2200 block of Lemon Tree Way.
August 3, 7:24 p.m. A man called to report a robbery in front of the Panera Bread on Lone Tree Way. He said a woman, who appeared to be 18 or 19 years old, knocked his wife over, took her iPhone and left in a beige sedan.
DISCOVERY BAY
July 1 A marine accident without injuries was reported near Beach Court and Discovery Bay Boulevard.
July 1 Disturbance of the peace was reported on the 3700 block of Catamaran Court.
July 1 Identity theft was reported on the 2400 block of Imperial Court.
July 2 A vehicle was towed from the 5300 block of Laguna Court.
July 3 Domestic battery was reported on the 70 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard.
July 3 A residential burglary was reported on the 3900 block of Lighthouse Place.
July 5 A warrant arrest was made on the 4800 block of Cabrillo Point.
July 8 A warrant arrest was made on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
July 9 Domestic violence in violation of a court order was reported on the 70 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard.
July 10 Grand theft was reported on the 1800 block of Dune Point Place.
July 11 Fraud was reported on the 20 block of Rudder Court.
July 12 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 300 block of Oroville Court.
July 13 Assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 5200 block of Fern Ridge Circle.
July 13 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 400 block of Plymouth Court.
July 14 A noncriminal death was reported on the 5300 block of Gold Creek Circle.
July 20 Vehicle theft was reported on the 5900 block of Marina Road.
July 21 Domestic battery was reported on the 5000 block of Discovery Point.
July 21 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
July 21 Domestic battery was reported on the 3500 block of Sailboat Drive.
July 25 A vehicle was towed from the 100 block of Cardinal Lane.
July 25 Burglary from a car was reported on the 2400 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard.
July 26 Burglary from a car was reported on the 3900 block of Regatta Drive.
July 26 A residential burglary was reported on the 4400 block of Clipper Drive.
July 26 Burglary of miscellaneous items was reported on the 10 block of Fallman Boulevard.
July 30 A vehicle was towed from the intersection of Marina Road and Cutter Loop.
July 31 Arson was reported on the 3500 block of Catalina Way.
July 31 Burglary from a car was reported on the 2100 block of Portside Court.
BRENTWOOD
July 18, 12:24 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Demartini Lane. A woman called to say her silver Nissan Pathfinder was taken, and her purse was inside the car when it was stolen.
July 18, 12:33 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Village Drive. The reporting person said they could hear a man and woman yelling.
July 18, 6:07 a.m. A person called from Indian Springs Court to report finding a large amount of opened mail.
July 18, 8:59 a.m. Two suspects, a man and a woman, walked out of a business on Brentwood Boulevard with multiple items. They left on foot, headed south on Brentwood Boulevard.
July 18, 12:20 p.m. A woman called to report finding mail from multiple addresses on Mojave Drive.
July 18, 12:24 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries occurred on Brentwood Boulevard.
July 18, 12:44 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 18, 1:20 p.m. A man grabbed items from a store on Lone Tree Way and ran out the fire exit with them. The reporting person followed him to a gas station.
July 18, 1:28 p.m. A woman reported grand theft on Kayla Place. She said an unknown subject took her ring during a party.
July 18, 1:51 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said phones were stolen two days ago.
July 18, 1:53 p.m. Identity theft was reported on Mountain View Drive.
July 18, 3:03 p.m. Two packages were stolen from a porch on Picadilly Lane. The suspect, an adult male with dread locks, was caught on the homeowner’s video.
