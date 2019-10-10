The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
ANTIOCH
Sept. 22, 5:58 p.m. Three subjects were in a fight and a gunshot was heard on the 3400 block of Deer Valley Road. The subjects left in a grey Audi.
Sept. 22, 7:08 p.m. A man called to say five men jumped him on West 20th Street and his phone was about to die. The line then disconnected.
Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. A woman called from her neighbor’s house on the 1300 block of West 19th Street to report her home had been robbed. She said the furniture was cut up and things were broken.
Sept. 24, 8:49 p.m. A man on the 4700 block of Lone Tree way told the reporting person he was robbed by two people who took $300 in cash and his chain. The robbery occurred on Deer Valley Road near the high school.
Sept. 26, 12:02 p.m. A vacant house on the 1700 block of Claire Drive was broken into and tools were taken.
Sept. 26, 10:46 p.m. A person called to report seeing a man running down Rosscommon Way and hearing three gunshots.
Sept. 27, 4:41 p.m. Assault was reported on the 400 block of Brookside Court.
Sept. 27, 5:02 p.m. A person called from Alpha Way to report a man was stabbed in the chest and stomach.
Sept. 28, 5:44 p.m. A person called from the 2400 block of Mahogany Way to report a transient man broke their window and they were running after him.
Sept. 28, 7:54 p.m. A woman came home to find her window screen pulled off and heard someone in her house. She said she would wait in her car on Blackburn Peak Court for police to arrive.
Sept. 28, 11:22 p.m. A man reported his 2018 burgundy Dodge Ram was stolen from his home on East 7th Street. He said the subjects broke his bathroom window to get into his house.
Sept. 28,11:40 p.m. A woman got into a fight with her friend, and her leg was broken during the fight. The woman’s husband called authorities to report the incident but was vague with dispatch. A loud argument was heard in the background of the phone call. This call came from the 5000 block of Rathdrum Way.
DISCOVERY BAY
Sept. 1 A non-criminal death was reported on the 5500 block of Lanai Court.
Sept. 4 Non-criminal circumstances were reported on the 5800 block of Starboard Drive.
Sept. 5 A vehicle was towed from the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Sept. 5 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on the 600 block of Merritt Court.
Sept. 7 A counterfeit bill was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Sept. 8 A missing adult was reported on the 400 block of Emerson Court.
Sept. 10 A warrant arrest was made near Biscay and Seal ways.
Sept. 11 A vehicle was towed from the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Sept. 11 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 4000 block of South Anchor Court.
Sept. 13 Battery was reported on the 5400 block of Edgeview Drive.
Sept. 14 Corporal injury of a spouse was reported on the 3500 block of Catalina Way.
Sept. 15 A warrant arrest was made on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Sept. 16 Fraud was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Sept. 17 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on the 20 block of Yosemite Court.
Sept. 17 Identity theft was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Sept. 18 A non-criminal death was reported on the 1900 block of Windward Point.
Sept. 19 A counterfeit bill was reported on the 14000 block of State Route 4.
Sept. 27 Credit card fraud was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Sept. 28 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on the 4600 block of Spinnaker Way.
Sept. 29 A warrant arrest was made on the 5200 block of Laguna Court.
Sept. 30 A non-criminal death was reported on the 5300 block of Willow Lake Court.
BETHEL ISLAND
Sept. 2 A warrant arrest was made in the Bethel Island area.
Sept. 3 A vehicle was towed on the 6400 block of Bethel Island Road.
Sept. 4 A warrant arrest was made on the 4600 block of Gateway Road.
Sept. 5 Petty theft was reported on the 6200 block of Bethel Island Road.
Sept. 6 A vehicle was tampered with on the 3700 block of Porter Circle.
Sept. 9 A warrant arrest was made at the intersection of Bethel Island and Willow roads.
Sept. 10 A warrant arrest was made near the intersection of Gateway and Piper roads.
Sept. 11 Corporal injury of a spouse was reported.
Sept. 11 Domestic violence was reported.
Sept. 11 A service to a citizen was rendered.
Sept. 17 Forgery and fraudulent documents were reported on the 3500 block of Gateway Road.
Sept. 18 A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 6200 block of Bethel Island Road.
Sept. 19 A warrant arrest was made on the 6100 block of Bethel Island Road.
Sept. 20 A marine hazard was removed near the 1500 block of Taylor Road.
Sept. 22 A non-criminal death was reported.
Sept. 26 Violation of probation was reported on the 3600 block of Gateway Road.
Sept. 28 Domestic battery was reported.
Sept. 30 Trespassing was reported.
