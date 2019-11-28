The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
ANTIOCH
Oct. 29, 12:35 p.m. A person called to report subjects tried to break into their house on the 5000 block of Clydesdale Way. The subjects broke the window but didn’t get in. The reporting person said the subjects came from a neighbor’s house. One was seen leaving in a green Dodge Daytona.
Oct. 29, 3:07 p.m. Assault was reported on the 300 block of L Street.
Oct. 29, 3:38 p.m. Authorities received a report of a burglary that occurred about 10 a.m. that morning. Entry had been made through the side door of the garage.
Oct. 30, 4:30 p.m. Assault was reported on the 2200 block of Cordoba Way.
Oct. 30, 4:36 p.m. A person called to report, through a translator, that a man pointed a pistol at him and stole his computer on the 1700 block of Mahogany Way.
Oct. 31, 4:23 p.m. A person called to report someone broke into their house while they were home. The reporting person didn’t know what time it happened and didn’t see or hear anything out of the ordinary but thought the back door might have been unlocked. The only item missing was one resident’s wallet. This report came from the 1600 block of Observation Way.
Oct. 31, 9:14 p.m. A woman called to report that while she was walking on the 4100 block of Rockford Drive, five men threw her on the ground, grabbed her phone, then left in a black Chevy Malibu.
Oct. 31, 10:42 p.m. An assault was reported at Park Middle School. A subject in a black Cadillac Escalade with large rims shot at the reporting person’s vehicle.
Nov. 1, 1:54 p.m. An assault was reported on the 1800 block of Mission Drive.
Nov. 1, 2:56 p.m. Authorities received a report that a man pepper-sprayed a group of 10 to 12 subjects, then left in a gray Jeep.
Nov. 1, 7:26 p.m. A person called to report their home on the 4000 block of Calsite Court had been burgled sometime in the last week while they were gone.
Nov. 1, 8:19 p.m. A man called 911, asked for authorities to come to his location on Violet Court, then disconnected.
BRENTWOOD
Nov. 17, 3:13 a.m. Authorities received a report a subject had been stabbed at 2:30 a.m. and transported themselves to receive care. The stabbing was a laceration in the upper left arm.
Nov. 17, 11:08 a.m. An accident occurred on Shady Willow Lane when a white convertible drove into the rear entrance of Golden Hills Church.
Nov. 17, 11:31 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. An employee reported a woman took a Burberry scarf and left in a blue Jeep Compass on Highway 4 toward Antioch.
Nov. 17, 4:47 p.m. Authorities received a report of a man in a bar on Balfour Road refusing to leave the establishment. He was being loud and trying to fight the other customers in the bar area.
Nov. 18, 8:00 a.m. A burglary from a vehicle occurred on Guise Way overnight. The vehicle was a white Honda Pilot, and no windows were broken. The reporting person said their neighbor had pictures of the subjects.
Nov. 18, 8:39 a.m. A family fight occurred on Haystack Court.
Nov. 18, 9:13 a.m. A woman on Pippo Court reported her adult son was missing. The woman said she hasn’t been able to speak to her son since Nov. 14.
Nov. 18, 9:13 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Walnut Boulevard. Electronic controls and an air compressor were taken from a building under construction.
Nov. 18, 12:03 p.m. A domestic dispute was reported on Shadowcliff Way.
Nov. 18, 5:13 p.m. A gun was found on Independence Street.
Nov. 18, 5:36 p.m. A woman who picked up her son from school on American Avenue called authorities to report he had been assaulted on campus when he lost a game.
Nov. 19, 8:30 a.m. Property was found at the Brentwood Police Department on Brentwood Boulevard.
Nov. 19, 8:49 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Country Glen Lane.
Nov. 19, 10:49 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Nov. 19, 11:27 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Sand Creek Road.
Nov. 19, 12:19 p.m. Lost property was reported on Saint Michaels Court.
Nov. 19, 2:19 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Thomas Road.
Nov. 19, 4:05 p.m. Assault between students was reported on American Avenue.
BETHEL ISLAND
Oct. 1 A warrant arrest was made on the 3600 block of Gateway Road.
Oct. 3 Death from an unknown cause was reported on the 4500 block of Gateway Road.
Oct. 5 A warrant arrest was made near the intersection of Bethel Island Road and Riverview Drive.
Oct. 10 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 200 block of Fairway Drive.
Oct. 11 A marine hazard was removed from the 1900 block of Taylor Road.
Oct. 12 A warrant arrest was made on the 3300 block of Stone Road.
Oct. 13 A non-criminal death was reported at an unknown location.
Oct. 18 Assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 4600 block of Gateway Road.
Oct. 19 A warrant arrest was made on the 3900 block of Willow Road.
Oct. 21 A public nuisance was reported on the 6200 block of Bethel Island Road.
Oct. 22 Corporal injury of a spouse was reported on the 3800 block of Willow Road.
Oct. 26 Domestic battery was reported at an unknown location.
