ANTIOCH
Sept. 30, 6:23 a.m. A man came into Sutter Delta Medical Center and said he was just stabbed downtown.
Sept. 30, 6:05 p.m. A juvenile was skateboarding on the 4700 block of Vista Grande Drive when two men, who came up behind him, told him they had guns, that he should not turn around, and took his cell phone. The men were wearing black hoodies and black pants and left on bikes. The juvenile did not see any weapons.
Oct. 1, 11:31 a.m. Two men in long-sleeved shirts tried to break through a door on the 3200 block of Oso Grande Way. They were scared off by the occupants of the home and left in a white vehicle.
Oct. 1, 1:43 p.m. An employee from a business on the 5700 block of Lone Tree Way called authorities to report a woman, who had a history of stealing from the business, had filled a shopping cart with items and was getting ready to run out the door with it. The woman was wearing a white hoodie and polka dot leggings.
Oct. 1, 2:05 p.m. A robbery was reported on the 1100 block of Prewett Ranch Road. The reporting person did not know the point of entry.
Oct. 2, 2:35 p.m. Authorities received a report that two men, one in a white sweatshirt and one in a black sweater and sweatpants, fired a shot at a subject in a white Suburban on the 3800 block of Killdeer Drive. The vehicle left eastbound.
Oct. 2, 3:55 p.m. A robbery was reported when a man, with long, curly hair and medium build, took a hedge trimmer from a location on the 500 block of Sunset Drive. He left the scene in an older Jeep Cherokee.
Oct. 3, 4:12 p.m. A group of 10 juveniles were loitering at a business on the 4400 block of Lone Tree Way. They were giving security a hard time and refusing to leave the area.
BRENTWOOD
Oct. 2, 8:19 a.m. A door at a business on Balfour was smashed, and employees who arrived for work reported a smash-and-grab job to authorities.
Oct. 2, 9:59 a.m. An accident with major injuries occurred at Balfour Road and Walnut Boulevard.
Oct. 2, 11:16 a.m. A man called to report his motorcycle license plate was stolen while the bike was parked on First Street.
Oct. 2, 11:50 a.m. A hit-and-run was reported on Acero Court. The reporting person said his white Nissan Murano was parked in front of his home when it was hit on the driver’s side.
Oct. 2, 3:00 p.m. A woman called police to report she was the victim of identity theft. She said someone used her name and social security number to open credit accounts, one of them at Target.
Oct. 2, 5:31 p.m. An uncooperative person was taken into custody for petty theft on Lone Tree Way. An adult arrest was made.
Oct. 2, 8:11 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries occurred at the intersection of Sand Creek Road and Sand Creek Crossing.
Oct. 2, 9:29 p.m. Authorities received a report that a car drove into a wall on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person did not know if the driver was injured.
Oct. 2, 11:00 p.m. A threats complaint was made on Havenwood Avenue.
Oct. 3, 9:36 a.m. A police officer initiated activity at the intersection of Central Boulevard and Minnesota Avenue when an accident with no injuries occurred.
Oct. 3, 12:30 p.m. Suspicious circumstances occurred on Brentwood Boulevard when a woman called to say 20 people were following her.
Oct. 3, 12:45 p.m. Officer-initiated activity on Greenleaf Drive resulted in an adult arrest.
OAKLEY
Oct. 2, 8:24 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on the 800 block of Riverrock Drive.
Oct. 2, 8:59 a.m. A security check was performed at Diamond Hills Sports Club and Spa.
Oct. 2, 10:18 a.m. A moving violation was reported near Serenity Lane and Hearthstone Circle.
Oct. 2, 10:22 a.m. A patrol request was made on the 1800 block of Teresa Lane.
Oct. 2, 10:29 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported at Fairhaven Court and Fairhaven Way.
Oct. 2, 10:35 a.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported near Robert Way and Fairhaven Court.
Oct. 2, 10:51 a.m. Vehicle theft was reported on the 500 block of Third Street.
Oct. 2, 11:21 a.m. A vehicle was towed at the intersection of Live Oak Avenue and Main Street.
Oct. 2, 12:52 p.m. A vehicle was towed on the 500 block of Third Street.
Oct. 2, 2:15 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported at the intersection of East Cypress Road and Picasso Drive.
Oct. 2, 2:46 p.m. A welfare check was made near Big Break Road and Vintage Parkway.
Oct. 2, 3:04 p.m. A public nuisance was reported at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Laurel Road.
Oct. 2, 3:06 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was seen near Verona Avenue and Carrington Drive.
Oct. 2, 4:33 p.m. Fraud was reported at the 1100 block of Quail Valley Run.
Oct. 2, 5:48 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped at Auto Zone.
Oct. 3, 12:05 a.m. A suspicious subject was seen on the 100 block of Clear Lake Court.
Oct. 3, 12:28, a.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on the 2100 block of Megan Drive.
Oct. 3, 2:06 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at the Oakley Recreation Center.
