The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
ANTIOCH
July 21, 1:57 a.m. A person was held at gunpoint on the 3100 block of Buchanan Road.
July 21, 9:30 p.m. A person called from the 4700 block of Vista Grande Drive to say someone broke into his neighbor’s house. The reporting person said he called his neighbor to let them know. The neighbor said they received an alarm from their Ring doorbell.
July 22, 1:25 a.m. Authorities received a report that a female was jumped by a group of girls and stabbed in the back with a short knife on the 5500 block of Hazelbrook Court.
July 25, 8:16 a.m. A woman called authorities to report she was watching a suspect inside her house via her security cameras. The suspect was wearing a ski mask. The woman said she yelled over the speaker and the suspect left. This occurred on the 1500 block of Marshall Street.
July 26, 12:14 a.m. A person called to report suspects were trying to kidnap someone and demanding $2,000. This report came from the 5200 block of Steven S. Stroud Drive.
July 26, 10:29 p.m. A person called to report their home had been broken into some time in the last two hours.
July 27, 7:46 p.m. A woman’s purse was snatched on the 2500 block of Sommersville Road. The responsible persons left in a grey Ford Taurus.
BRENTWOOD
July 16, 10:44 a.m. Officers initiated activity on Fieldstone Court.
July 16, 3:01 p.m. A court order violation was reported on Baird Circle.
July 16, 3:02 p.m. Authorities received a report that a customer passed a counterfeit $100 bill at a business on Balfour Road. The reporting person said the store had surveillance video of the customer.
July 16, 3:29 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries occurred on Empire Avenue when a vehicle drove into a retaining wall.
July 16, 4:22 p.m. Identity theft was reported on Panwood Court. The reporting person said their mail was stolen and an escrow check in the amount of $6,306.36 was cashed.
July 16, 4:33 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Jubilee Drive. A woman said her prescription medication was stolen from her car.
July 16, 7:04 p.m. Authorities received a report of a man yelling threats because his vehicle was towed.
July 16, 8:16 p.m. A person told authorities that items were stolen from their white Subaru while it was parked in a parking lot on Sand Creek Road.
July 17, 9:17 a.m. An accident with no injuries occurred on Lone Tree Way between a white Mercedes and a Ford F150.
July 17, 11:07 a.m. A person called to report petty theft from a business on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said they had pictures of two suspects taking approximately $600 cash from a register.
July 17, 1:05 p.m. Petty theft occurred at a business on Sand Creek Road.
July 17, 4:47 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported on Sand Creek Road.
July 17, 10:28 p.m. A court order violation was reported on Brittany Court.
July 17, 11:29 p.m. A wallet and two license plates were found in a garbage can on Brentwood Boulevard.
OAKLEY
July 17, 3:45 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on Bridgehead Road and Wilbur Avenue.
July 17, 3:53 a.m. A false alarm was reported on the 100 block of East Cypress Road.
July 17, 4:25 a.m. A patrol request was made at Summer Lake Park.
July 17, 4:32 a.m. A suspicious subject was reported at the intersection of Pecan Lane and Teakwood Drive.
July 17, 7:27 a.m. A security check was performed at Diamond Hills Sports Club and Spa.
July 17, 10:26 a.m. A parking violation was reported on the 1300 block of Port Court.
July 17, 11:24 a.m. A moving violation was reported at the intersection of Everlasting Way and Nettle Court.
July 17, 3:09 p.m. A case of battery was reported at Rose Avenue and Biacalana Drive.
July 17, 3:47 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped at the intersection of Empire Avenue and Laurel Road.
July 17, 4:03 p.m. A security check was made at the homeless camp behind the Best Western.
July 17, 4:30 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Gardenia Avenue and Main Street.
July 17, 5:03 p.m. A welfare check was performed at Sellers Avenue and East Cypress Road.
July 17, 5:46 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on the 1800 block of Locke Court.
July 17, 6:23 p.m. A welfare check was performed on the 400 block of Woodmont Place.
July 18, 12:48 a.m. A false alarm was reported on the 2000 block of Main Street in Oakley.
July 18, 1:11 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped at the intersection of Main Street and Carol Lane.
July 18, 2:03 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 1500 block of Neroly Road.
July 18, 2:48 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped at Uncle Wong’s.
July 18, 4:21 a.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor occurred on Laurel Road and Empire Avenue.
July 18, 4:39 a.m. Petty theft from a vehicle was reported on the 500 block of Fourth Street.
July 18, 6:54 a.m. A security check was made on the 100 block of East Cypress Road.
