The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
BRENTWOOD
July 10, 2:25 a.m. A woman called authorities to report that someone let the air out of her tires and she thought her ex was responsible. This occurred on Twilight Court.
July 10, 8:03 a.m. A commercial burglary occurred on Sand Creek Road. The business had its window smashed in the process.
July 10, 8:08 a.m. A violation of a restraining order was reported on Country Glen Lane.
July 10, 9:38 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting person thought the subjects entered through the back door.
July 10, 10:49 a.m. Petty theft was reported on Mill Creek Way. A person called to say that items were taken from their vehicle, which was left unlocked. The person also said they had video surveillance of the incident.
July 10, 10:50 a.m. An uncooperative subject was arrested for petty theft on Lone Tree Way.
July 10, 11:03 a.m. An armed robbery that occurred the day before was reported in the police lobby. The reporting person said they were robbed at gunpoint while parking their vehicle on Sycamore Avenue. The subject took the reporting person’s cellphone.
July 10, 11:04 a.m. A woman called from Meadow Brook Drive to report that her husband had been missing since yesterday.
July 10, 12:04 p.m. A suspicious person was reported as acting erratically on Balfour Road.
July 10, 12:08 a.m. A suspicious person was reported at the corner of First and Chestnut streets.
July 10, 1:51 p.m. A commercial burglary was reported on Dainty Avenue. The reporting person said the incident occurred the previous day.
July 10, 1:52 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Sand Creek Road. A black Ford Explorer had its windows smashed while it was in a parking lot.
July 10, 2:37 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported in the Brentwood Police Department parking lot.
July 10, 4:07 p.m. A court order violation was reported on Craig Court. The reporting person said their neighbor continues to violate a court order.
July 10, 4:45 p.m. A person found a cellphone at the intersection of Walnut and Central boulevards and turned it in to the police station.
July 10, 7:01 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported at a business on Lone Tree Way. The reporting person said a man was going in and out of the store, harassing customers.
July 10, 8:19 p.m. A court order violation occurred at the Brentwood Police Department.
July 10, 10:41 p.m. Petty theft was reported at a business on Balfour Road. A subject took a backpack full of alcohol and ran out of the store.
July 11, 12:36 p.m. A woman came to the Brentwood Police Department to report a restraining order violation. She said she had the order and pictures of the violation with her.
July 11, 1:37 p.m. A residential burglary occurred at a home on Corniglia Lane. The homeowner said he had video.
July 11, 3:34 p.m. A person called to report seeing a man walking toward City Park, holding his side and carrying a knife.
July 11, 4:54 p.m. A woman called to report that her wallet was taken out of her purse while she was shopping on Lone Tree Way.
July 11, 6:41 p.m. A woman called authorities to report that someone hit her car with a baseball bat while it was parked on Fruitwood Common.
July 11, 7:04 p.m. A person called to report that they were the victim of fraud. This report came from Coconut Place.
July 11, 8:53 p.m. A woman called to report that two men in an older, gray truck attempted to get her son into the vehicle with them. This occurred on Continente Avenue and Griffith Lane.
July 11, 11:19 p.m. A man called to report that someone threw a bottle at him as he was walking under State Route 4.
ANTIOCH
July 8, 4:46 p.m. A woman called authorities to report a robbery that occurred on Somersville Road. The woman said she was sitting in her car when a subject she knew got into her car and took her purse. The subject left in a gold van.
July 8, 5:13 p.m. An employee called to report a robbery at a business on East 18th Street. The employee said a subject ran into the store, jumped over the counter and filled a bag with medications. The subject then pushed the reporting person out of the way and left.
July 8, 8:01 p.m. A woman called to report that her brother’s house on Worrell Road had been robbed while he was gone. She said the back door had been kicked in and her brother hadn’t gone inside yet.
July 9, 5:59 p.m. A robbery was reported on the 1900 block of D Street. The reporting person said they were held at gunpoint by an adult male who took their shoes, wallet, cellphone and car keys.
July 9, 10:29 p.m. A man called to report his son was shot on the 3200 block of Vista Hills Court.
July 9, 10:40 p.m. A person called to report they were robbed at the intersection of Country Hills Drive and Hillcrest Avenue. The three subjects took the reporting person’s backpack, wallet and phone.
OAKLEY
July 8, 9:31 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at the Oakley Police Department.
July 8, 10:15 a.m. A moving violation ticket was written on eastbound Highway 4 at Hillcrest Avenue.
July 8, 10:29 a.m. A security check was performed at Raley’s in Oakley.
July 8, 11:04 a.m. A parking ticket was issued on the 1300 block of Rutherford Lane.
July 8, 11:42 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported on the 1800 block of Concannon Drive.
July 8, 11:47 a.m. A burglary was reported at Public Storage.
July 8, 11:48 a.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported at the intersection of Empire Avenue and Main Street.
July 8, 12:06 p.m. Petty theft from a vehicle was reported on the 400 block of O’Hara Avenue.
July 8, 5:18 p.m. A vehicle was towed from the intersection of Lakespring Court and Lakespring Place.
July 8, 10:31 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Laurel Ball Fields.
July 8, 10:40 p.m. A vehicle theft was reported at Highway 4 and Hillcrest Avenue.
July 8, 11:34 p.m. Illegal fireworks were reported at Freedom High School.
July 9, 12:59 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at the Oakley Police Department.
July 9, 1:53 a.m. A warrant arrest was made at Main Street and Bridgehead Road.
July 9, 2:15 a.m. A patrol request was made at Laurel Road and Mercedes Lane.
July 9, 3:39 a.m. A security check was performed at the Ace Hardware parking lot.
July 9, 10:13 a.m. A burglary was reported on the 400 block of Shannon Way.
July 9, 10:36 a.m. Petty theft was reported on the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue.
July 9, 11:59 a.m. A ticket for a moving violation was written at the intersection of Live Oak Avenue and Main Street.
July 9, 1:27 p.m. Found property was reported on the 2100 block of Meadow Lark Lane.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.