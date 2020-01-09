The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
DISCOVERY BAY
Dec. 2 A general disturbance of the peace was reported on the 1700 block of Dune Point Way.
Dec. 5 Lost property was reported on the 6000 block of Seneca Circle.
Dec. 6 Property was found on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Dec. 6 Identity theft was reported on the 5500 block of Drakes Court.
Dec. 6 Criminal threats were made on the 2400 block of Pismo Court.
Dec. 8 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on the 2200 block of Biscay Court.
Dec. 9 Identity theft was reported on the 1300 block of Shell Court.
Dec. 10 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 6600 block of Yellowstone Circle.
Dec. 11 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 6300 block of Crystal Springs Circle.
Dec. 12 A vehicle was towed from the intersection of Foghorn and Halyard ways.
Dec. 13 A probation violation occurred on the 5300 block of Edgeview Drive.
Dec. 14 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 6300 block of Crystal Springs Circle.
Dec. 17 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 5200 block of Fern Ridge Circle.
Dec. 18 A noncriminal death was reported on the 3400 block of Keystone Loop.
Dec. 18 Petty theft from a vehicle was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
Dec. 20 Petty theft was reported on the 2500 block of Foghorn Way.
Dec. 21 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 200 block of Tahoe Court.
Dec. 22 Stolen property was received on the 4000 block of Regatta Drive.
Dec. 24 Domestic battery was reported on the 8100 block of Westport Circle.
Dec. 26 A noncriminal death was reported on the 2200 block of Winchester Loop.
Dec. 29 An auto burglary was reported on the 3600 block of Sailboat Drive.
BRENTWOOD
Dec. 29, 1:02 a.m. A person called from Havenwood Court to report that someone was outside, on the trail, screaming in pain.
Dec. 29, 3:33 a.m. A person called from Nighthawk Way to report finding cocaine and other drugs.
Dec. 29, 10:36 a.m. Authorities received a report of a violation of a restraining order.
Dec. 29, 10:59 a.m. A person called from Blumen Avenue to report a suspicious male in a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans was walking up driveways and looking into windows and yards.
Dec. 29, 11:33 a.m. A person called to report grand theft from their vehicle on Capital Drive. The reporting person said an adult male subject took tools, glasses, a diamond ring and a few other things from the vehicle. There was video surveillance of the event.
Dec. 29, 11:35 a.m. Authorities received a report of petty theft from a store on Sand Creek Road. A man and woman took approximately 30 fragrances from the business.
Dec. 29, 12:33 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on Windy Springs Lane. The vehicle in question was a Volkswagen, and the reporting person did not know the license plate number.
Dec. 29, 1:36 p.m. A person called to report their Ford F-250, which was parked on St. Andrews Drive overnight, was broken into and the ignition tampered with.
Dec. 29, 9:43 p.m. Authorities received a report of multiple vehicles’ windows smashed in a parking lot on Sand Creek Road.
Dec. 30, 10:22 a.m. A person reported to authorities that three fire extinguishers in a building on City Park Way had been tampered with, and a fourth one had been removed.
Dec. 30, 12:02 p.m. A person called to report they had video surveillance of a subject in their backyard. This call came from Douglas Court.
Dec. 30, 3:26 p.m. A person found a wallet in a driveway on Aurora Court and turned it into the Brentwood Police Department.
Dec. 30, 6:05 p.m. A man violated a restraining order from his ex-wife when he picked the couple’s children up from daycare. This report came from Grant Street.
Dec. 30, 6:54 p.m. A mailbox was stolen from Marina Way.
Dec. 30, 11:08 p.m. Police received information about an incident on Chardonnay Court.
Dec. 31, 4:17 a.m. Authorities received a report that a man in his 20s, wearing a red jacket and blue pants, took two 12-packs of beer from a store on Oak Street. He left the scene in a white sedan.
Dec. 31, 5:10 a.m. Authorities received a report that a man of an unknown description came into a business on Lone Tree Way and stole beer.
Dec. 31, 9:52 a.m. Authorities received a report that a white Ford Escape parked on City Park Way has a broken window and its ignition popped out.
Dec. 31, 1:09 p.m. A burglary from a white Toyota Camry was reported on City Park Way. The reporting person said items were taken from the vehicle.
Dec. 31, 5:23 p.m. Authorities received a report that three city vehicles parked on City Park Way were tampered with.
Dec. 31, 7:37 p.m. The rear passenger window of a Ford parked on Lone Tree Way was smashed.
Dec. 31, 8:21 p.m. A verbal dispute occurred on Shasta Daisy Drive.
Dec. 31, 9:55 p.m. Officers initiated activity on Lone Tree Way in relation to a vehicle burglary.
Jan. 1, 10:36 a.m. A person called to report their vehicle had been tampered with. The reporting person said their car door had been pried open and their steering column had been punched. A crowbar was left in the vehicle.
Jan. 1, 12:04 p.m. A person called to report that the rear license plate to their dark blue Buick La Cross was missing. The person did not know if the plate had been lost or stolen.
Jan. 1, 8:37 p.m. A person called to report seeing an accident with unknown injuries at Griffith Lane and Balfour Road. The reporting person said the vehicles involved were a van and a small car.
Jan. 1, 11:27 p.m. A woman called authorities to report items had been stolen from her home. She said she had been out of the country until today, but her daughter threw a party last week and over $700 worth of her items were taken, including jewelry.
OAKLEY
Dec. 25, 1:40 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped near Concannon Drive and Vintage Parkway.
Dec. 25, 1:44 a.m. Domestic battery was reported on the 1800 block of Lakewood Drive.
Dec. 25, 2:11 a.m. A loud party was reported on the 100 block of Francis Court.
Dec. 25, 11:32 a.m. A moving violation was reported on Main Street.
Dec. 25, 11:57 a.m. A neighbor dispute was reported on the 5200 block of Ironwood Lane.
Dec. 25, 12:43 p.m. A vehicle was blocking the sidewalk on the 4400 block of Fall Lane.
Dec. 25, 1:25 p.m. Trespassing was reported near Rose Avenue and Longhorn Way.
Dec. 25, 4:09 p.m. Reckless driving was reported near Main Street and Rose Avenue.
Dec. 25, 4:13 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported near Main Street and Laurel Road.
Dec. 25, 5:11 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on the 4900 block of Winchester Drive.
Dec. 25, 6:12 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 2200 block of Ventnor Lane.
Dec. 25, 8:43 p.m. A false alarm was reported on the 600 block of Glacier Way.
Dec. 26, 6:59 a.m. A patrol request was made at Hook, Line and Sinker.
Dec. 26, 7:23 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 60 block of Carol Lane.
Dec. 26, 9:14 a.m. A patrol request was made near Hill Avenue and Main Street.
Dec. 26, 10:29 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Creekside Park.
Dec. 26, 10:55 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported on the 3000 block of Main Street.
Dec. 26, 11:45 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Trafalgar Way and Winchester Drive.
Dec. 26, 12:07 p.m. A patrol request was made at Norcross Lane.
