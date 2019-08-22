The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
BRENTWOOD
July 26, 8:39 a.m. Identity theft was reported on Caribou Drive. A man contacted authorities to say that someone had been using his debit card, and he had the bank papers to prove it.
July 26, 12:58 p.m. Forgery was reported on Miwok Avenue. A person came to the police station lobby to report someone they knew stole checks and cashed them. The reporting person said they had copies of the checks from the bank.
July 26, 2:03 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way when officers found a blue Ford Taurus in a parking lot with broken windows.
July 26, 3:02 p.m. A domestic dispute was reported on Beachwood Common.
July 26, 6:18 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way. A man said he was inside, eating, and his vehicle was hit. A witness gave him the license plate number and information of the suspect vehicle, a silver Toyota Highlander.
July 26, 7:05 p.m. A woman called authorities from St. Augustine Drive to report her son was driving under the influence in a silver Toyota Sequoia.
July 26, 8:41 p.m. Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of Brentwood Boulevard and Village Drive. The suspect vehicle was an older black Ford Mustang without a license plate. A witness said the vehicle was spinning donuts in the intersection.
July 26, 8:59 p.m. A man called from Macadamia Court to report he and his wife were victims of identity theft.
July 26, 9:09 p.m. A physical fight was reported near the intersection of Central Boulevard and Deer Creek Lane at the Little Bridge.
July 27, 12:56 a.m. A woman called authorities from Acero Court to report she and her husband were in a verbal dispute.
July 27, 1:39 a.m. A man said he was jumped by two men when he arrived home. He said they took his keys and ransacked his vehicle.
July 27, 11:22 a.m. Property was found at City Park on Second Street. A person called authorities to report they found a small girl’s bike after a concert in the park. They took it home and were unsuccessful in finding the owner through social media posts and requested someone from the police department come pick it up.
July 27, 7:01 p.m. Petty theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
July 27, 9:47 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported at the intersection of O’Hara Avenue and Sand Creek Road.
ANTIOCH
Aug. 4, 5:07 p.m. A woman came to the Antioch Police Department to report a robbery at the marina. She said she was trying to back out of a parking space when a man broke her window, hit her in the face, and took her bag and phone. He left the scene in a black Honda Accord.
Aug. 5, 12:55 p.m. Authorities received a report that a man returned to a house on the 2600 block of Coffee Tree Court and was assaulting a woman in a red car. The reporting person said there was also a child in the car.
Aug. 5, 1:05 p.m. An undercover officer was in a fight with a petty theft suspect on the 2600 block of Sommersville Road.
Aug. 6, 11:30 a.m. An employee called from a business on Contra Loma Boulevard to report that a woman, approximately 40 years old and wearing a black shirt and blue sweatpants, was walking around the store and refusing to leave. The woman had a history of shoplifting and fighting with staff.
Aug. 6, 2:33 p.m. A woman called to say her house on San Jose Drive was broken into sometime between July 19 and 23. She said the Contra Costa County SWAT team was at the house, broke the door and left it open.
Aug. 6, 3:33 p.m. Authorities received a report that two girls were in a physical fight with broom sticks.
Aug. 7, 9:28 p.m. A man called to report people with guns were robbing his house and his family was inside.
Aug. 7, 9:33 p.m. A man called to report he was assaulted with knives and bats on the 4300 block of Hillcrest Avenue by a group of women who did not live in his apartment complex. He said he was losing blood.
Aug. 8, 12:34 a.m. A burglary was reported on the 2300 block of Yorkshire Drive. The reporting person said he had been gone all day and didn’t know when it occurred, but he thought the back window was the point of entry.
Aug. 8, 8:13 a.m. A woman called authorities to report that a rug, iPad, phone and other items were stolen from her home on the 1900 block of Cavallo Road. She thought a man she knew had done it and said she called the man to ask him, but he said it wasn’t him. She added the man had a key to her home, had been calling her all night and threatening to kill her best friend.
Aug. 8, 8:36 a.m. A person called from the 1400 block of B Street to report two men shattered his kitchen window, then jumped the back fence when they noticed he was home.
Aug. 8, 9:16 a.m. A person arrived home on Golf Course Road to find his door damaged and items taken. The person had the suspects on video.
Aug. 8, 7:52 p.m. A person was robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot on Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 10, 10:14 a.m. A woman woke up to find a man in her room on the 1100 block of Ames Court. She said the subject ran out and exited through the garage door.
OAKLEY
Aug. 4, 12:03 a.m. A loud party was reported on the 3600 block of Frank Hengel Way.
Aug. 4, 12:40 a.m. A barking dog was reported on the 30 block of Keith Court.
Aug. 4, 1:58 a.m. A security check was reported on the 100 block of Simoni Ranch Road.
Aug. 4, 5:16 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped on the 100 block of East Ruby Street.
Aug. 4, 7:49 a.m. Petty theft was reported on the 1700 block of Fairhaven Court.
Aug. 4, 8:18 a.m. A patrol request was made at Emerson Ranch.
Aug. 4, 8:56 a.m. A 911 hang up call was traced to the 3100 block of East Cypress Road.
Aug. 4, 10:06 a.m. A moving violation occurred at the intersection of Mercedes Lane and Laurel Road.
Aug. 4, 3:08 p.m. Grand theft was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Vintage Parkway.
Aug. 4, 5:06 p.m. A DUI misdemeanor was reported on the 2300 block of Knox Lane.
Aug. 5, 4:45 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on the 50 block of Carol Lane.
Aug. 5, 7:35 a.m. Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of Teakwood Drive and Main Street.
Aug. 5, 9:44 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the Shell station on Main Street.
Aug. 5, 12:27 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at Rite Aid.
