The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
ANTIOCH
July 10, 1:22 p.m. A reporting person told authorities that a woman, who appeared to be high, jumped across the counter of a business on the 3400 block of Deer Valley Road, brandished a knife and took three packs of Newport Cigarettes.
July 10, 6:08 p.m. A man called authorities to report he was assaulted by a woman in front of a store on the 4500 block of Lone Tree Way.
July 11, 1:08 p.m. A burglary was reported on the 1300 block of August Way.
July 11, 2:42 p.m. Suspects got into a fight with officers responding to a report of a burglary on the 2600 block of Sommersville Road.
July 12, 11:38 p.m. A 911 call was made from the 2200 block of San Jose Drive. No one was talking, but people could be heard arguing in the background.
July 13, 12:44 a.m. A person called to report they had just arrived home and found their house ransacked. They think subjects may have entered through the patio sliding door.
July 14, 4:38 a.m. A 23-year-old male was shot in the shoulder on L Street.
July 14, 4:41 a.m. Authorities received a report of 15 gunshots heard in the area of G and West 6th streets. The reporting person heard the shots in two different bursts and then heard a vehicle drive off.
July 14, 6:29 a.m. A woman called to report someone had tried to break into her home on the 1400 block of Sycamore Drive. She said a man wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and red gloves rang her doorbell, then began prying bars off an open window. He left on foot.
July 14, 12:21 p.m. A person called to report they were walking on the 1600 block of A Street when a man called them over and took their money at gunpoint. The man left in a black van driven by a woman.
July 15, 12:11 p.m. A person called to report that someone with a gun kicked in their door on the 700 block of H Street.
July 15, 4:37 p.m. A stabbing was reported on the 1100 block of Sycamore Drive.
July 15, 5:22 p.m. A person called authorities to report they came home to find their rear sliding door broken and their front door kicked in. This report came from the 2200 block of Sycamore Drive.
July 18, 11:01 p.m. A man called to report that a suspect, wearing a ski mask and a black hoodie, pulled a pistol on him and took his wallet. The man said he was calling from his home on the 900 block of 10th Street.
July 19, 12:47 p.m. A person called to report they heard six to eight gunshots and people screaming but didn’t see anything. This report came from the intersection of I and West 9th streets.
OAKLEY
July 14, 12:04 a.m. A loud party was reported on the 4700 block of Big Bear Road.
July 14, 1:50 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 2500 block of Talaria Drive.
July 14, 2:23 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on the 500 block of Brinwood Way.
July 14, 9:06 a.m. A 911 hang-up call was traced to Freedom High School.
July 14, 1:52 p.m. Animal cruelty was reported at Grocery Outlet.
July 14, 2:04 p.m. A hit-and-run misdemeanor was reported on the 3100 block of Main Street.
July 14, 2:54 p.m. A service to a citizen was offered near Gardenia Avenue and Main Street.
July 14, 4:03 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on the 4600 block of Bayside Way.
July 14, 4:28 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on the 100 block of Kings Canyon Way.
July 14, 6:52 p.m. Harassment was reported on the 1200 block of Sierra Trail Road.
July 15, 11:37 a.m. Petty theft was reported on the 4800 block of Burgundy Drive.
July 15, 11:39 a.m. A moving violation ticket was written at the intersection of Hampton Way and Laurel Road.
July 15, 12:09 p.m. A service to a citizen was provided on the 5000 block of Montevino Way.
July 15, 12:33 p.m. An ordinance violation was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
BRENTWOOD
July 12, 1:15 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Aspen Court.
July 12, 9:29 a.m. A woman called from Valley Green Drive to report a subject attempted to open a Best Buy Credit Card and purchase cell phone service from AT&T using her identity. The woman also reported that she has had an ongoing issue with mail theft and the subjects had her address, social security number and driver’s license number.
July 12, 11:08 a.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Balfour Road.
July 12, 12:31 p.m. A hit and run without injuries occurred at the intersection of Maple Street and City Park Way. A woman in a white Dodge Ram drove into the reporting person’s Land Rover, then left on Maple Street.
July 12, 12:40 p.m. A man called authorities to report his wife’s purse was stolen on Second Street.
July 12, 12:46 p.m. Identity theft was reported on Wentworth Court. The reporting person said they had a possible suspect.
July 12, 3:57 p.m. A physical fight was reported in a parking lot on Griffith Lane.
July 12, 7:00 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. The reporting person said three juveniles in hoodies ran into an apartment and took a Play Station 4.
July 12, 7:09 p.m. A disturbance of the peace was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
July 12, 8:12 p.m. A person called authorities to report seeing a man in a parking lot on Sand Creek Road, stumbling and having difficulty getting out of a black sedan. The reporting person thought the man was drunk and would attempt to drive.
July 13, 1:11 a.m. A man called to report his girlfriend had come back to his home and was in a verbal dispute with him.
July 13, 1:39 a.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries occurred on Technology Way.
July 13, 1:47 a.m. A missing adult was reported on Clarksburg Place.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.