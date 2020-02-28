The following is a sample of recent law enforcement activity.
BRENTWOOD
Feb. 11, 9:42 a.m. A person called authorities to report they had found a bike near their residence on Anderson Lane and thought it might be stolen.
Feb. 11, 10:48 a.m. A woman called from Sycamore Court to report she had lost her prescription medication. Her doctor advised her she could not get a replacement until a police report had been filed.
Feb. 11, 11:37 a.m. A woman called from Dainty Avenue to report her ex-boyfriend was harassing and threatening her through text messages and phone calls.
Feb. 11, 12:39 p.m. A person called to report that while they were backing their vehicle out of the Bank of America parking lot, another vehicle backed out of a parking spot and hit their car. The second vehicle then left the scene.
Feb. 11, 1:16 p.m. A person called from the intersection of Balfour Road and Fairview Avenue to report their car had been hit, and the other vehicle had left the scene. There were no injuries reported.
Feb. 11, 2:28 p.m. An employee from a business on Second Street called authorities to report that a fraudulent phone call by a person posing as a doctor had been made for a prescription. The employee confirmed with the actual doctor and needed a police report to file an internal report.
Feb. 11, 2:30 p.m. A person found a black and white wallet on City Park Way and turned it into the Brentwood Police.
Feb. 11, 2:34 p.m. A person found mail from various addresses on Atherton Boulevard and dropped it off at the Brentwood Police Station.
Feb. 11, 2:46 p.m. A person called to report that a subject took money and other items from his unlocked truck while it was parked on Spyglass Drive overnight.
Feb. 11, 2:49 p.m. Two subjects took fragrances from a business on Sand Creek Road and ran outside with them.
Feb. 11, 6:39 p.m. Authorities received a report that a green truck ran into a Honda Accord, then left the scene. This report came from the intersection of Balfour and Armstrong roads.
Feb. 11, 6:47 p.m. A person called to report they were being kicked out of their home on S. Estates Drive before their 30 days were up.
Feb. 11, 8:15 p.m. A person called to report their phone was taken from a locker room on Griffith Lane.
Feb. 11, 8:43 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries occurred at the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Smith Road.
Feb. 12, 8:00 a.m. A person reported that a vehicle ran over two mailboxes on Gann Street and left the scene, leaving behind a license plate. The reporting person said there was mail all over the ground.
Feb. 12, 10:31 a.m. A person found some keys at McClarren Park and brought them to the Brentwood Police Department.
Feb. 12, 5:15 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries occurred between two vehicles on Balfour Road and State Route 4.
Feb. 12, 5:30 p.m. A person called to report a suspicious vehicle parked in front of their residence on Armstrong Way.
Feb. 12, 6:23 p.m. A person called to report they were the victim of a scam with a total loss of $500.
Feb. 12, 10:46 p.m. A hit-and-run with no injuries was reported on Summerset Drive.
OAKLEY
Feb. 10, 7:18 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 800 block of Riverrock Drive.
Feb. 10, 7:24 a.m. Grand theft was reported on the 6600 block of Sellers Avenue.
Feb. 10, 7:44 a.m. An accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of Frank Hengel Way and East Cypress Road.
Feb. 10, 7:45 a.m. A patrol request was made at Laurel Elementary School.
Feb. 10, 10:21 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 4600 block of Bayside Way.
Feb. 10, 10:38 a.m. A public nuisance was reported at the intersection of La Vista and Holly drives.
Feb. 10, 11:20 a.m. Illegal entry was reported on the 10 block of Blue Heron Court.
Feb. 10, 1:44 p.m. Vehicle theft was reported on the 5600 block of Main Street.
Feb. 10, 5:09 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped near Ashwood Drive and Gardenia Avenue.
Feb. 10, 7:24 p.m. Reckless driving was reported near Laurel Road and Empire Avenue.
ANTIOCH
Feb. 9, 11:02 a.m. An assault was reported on the 3900 block of Delta Fair Boulevard.
Feb. 10, 12:48 p.m. A person called from a business on the 4800 block of Lone Tree Way to report a robbery. The reporting person said there was a large fight in the store and customers were crying, and they had a license plate number for the subject’s car.
Feb. 10, 3:57 p.m. A woman called authorities to report being hit with a pipe. When dispatch asked for further information, the woman was uncooperative and used expletives. She said she was back at her apartment and did not require medical attention. This call came from the 100 block of Sunset Drive.
Feb. 10, 6:07 p.m. A person called from the 3100 block of Cedar Court to report assault and robbery.
Feb. 11, 10:18 p.m. Assault was reported on the 3900 block of Lone Tree Way.
Feb. 12, 1:18 p.m. A person called from the 4700 block of Sterling Hill Drive to report a burglary. The reporting person said a subject came into their house and stole money and jewelry while their roommate was home. The roommate chased the subject — an adult male — but did not have a more detailed description. The neighbor had video of the incident and said the subject drove a four-door silver SUV.
Feb. 13, 7:14 p.m. A person called authorities from a business on the 20 block of East 18th Street to report being assaulted by an adult female customer. The subject stole a blue bag and left on foot. The reporting person declined medical attention.
Feb. 13, 8:25 p.m. An assault was reported on the 2400 block of Starlight Lane.
