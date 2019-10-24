The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
BRENTWOOD
Oct. 3, 3:12 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported at the intersection of Jeffery Way and Amber Lane. A grey Mercedes Benz was reported as parked, with no plates, and the VIN obscured.
Oct. 3, 3:55 p.m. Theft of an Alumina Trailer from Harvest Park Drive was reported.
Oct. 3, 4:05 p.m. Keys were found in front of the Brentwood Police Department entrance.
Oct. 3, 4:19 p.m. Reckless driving was reported on Lynn Drive.
Oct. 3, 5:57 p.m. A physical fight between a man and a woman was reported on Balfour Road, and an adult arrest was made.
Oct. 4, 1:40 a.m. A physical fight between a family was reported on Salice Way.
Oct. 4, 8:15 a.m. An accident with minor injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way when a vehicle hit a man.
Oct. 4, 11:15 a.m. Employees from a business on Sand Creek Road called authorities to report two women in their 40s were concealing items in their pants and standing by the front door.
Oct. 4, 12:26 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Macadamia Court.
Oct. 4, 3:10 p.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Sand Creek Road near Ulta.
Oct. 4, 4:04 p.m. Littering was reported on Brentwood Boulevard. A person called to report a subject was dumping trash at a shopping complex.
ANTIOCH
Oct. 4, 10:40 a.m. A man called authorities to report his brother had been stabbed in the chest the night before while walking home and refused to go to urgent care. The man said his brother had been bleeding out all night, was unsure exactly where the incident occurred, and was angry the man called.
Oct. 4, 5:19 p.m. A person called to report that a group of 20 men were fighting on the 400 block of East 18th Street. The reporting person said he didn’t see any weapons.
Oct. 4, 9:26 p.m. A woman called authorities while screaming at someone to get off her. She said a man grabbed her phone and put her into the wall. The line then disconnected. This call came from the 5000 block of Vista Grande Avenue.
Oct. 5, 1:11 p.m. A burglary was reported on the 2900 block of Roosevelt Lane.
Oct. 5, 2:07 p.m. Assault was reported on the 1000 block of Aster Drive.
Oct. 5, 2:26 p.m. A person called from the 3400 block of Heather Road to report that a man had pulled a gun on them at Bonfare and took $300. The man then left, running. The reporting person went home to call police.
Oct. 6, 6:04 p.m. A person called from the 4800 block of Lone Tree Way to report they had been robbed by three juveniles, two of whom had guns. The reporting person said the juveniles took their phone and airpods.
Oct. 7, 10:00 a.m. A person called to report that a man, possibly a transient, had knocked down two women, injuring them both. The man was in his 20s or 30s, wearing a grey sweatshirt and pants, and the reporting person took a picture of him. The women said they didn’t know the man. One of the women had a head injury and the other had a facial injury; both requested medical attention.
Oct. 7, 10:49 a.m. A person called to report they saw three men, all dressed in black, run out of their neighbor’s house on the 4900 block of Spur Way. The men ran to a parked car down the street.
Oct. 7, 7:06 p.m. A person called to say that their home on the 1900 block of Colosseum Way had been broken into, but the subjects had left.
Oct. 8, 12:10 a.m. Assault was reported on the 4900 block of Cache Peak Drive.
Oct. 8, 3:15 p.m. A woman who was in the process of moving to Virginia hadn’t been home since August. When she did return home to retrieve the last of her belongings, she found her locks had been changed and she couldn’t enter the house. She claimed she owned the home and was up to date on her mortgage payments. She told authorities she thought squatters were living inside her house. This call came from the 2300 block of Glendale Circle.
OAKLEY
Oct. 7, 4:30 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Crockett Park.
Oct. 7, 4:43 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported at East Cypress Road and Frank Hengel Way.
Oct. 7, 5:54 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 400 block of Duckhorn Court.
Oct. 7, 7:54 a.m. Loitering was reported at Big Break Marina.
Oct. 7, 8:03 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at Michaelangelo and Dali courts.
Oct. 7, 9:18 a.m. Shoplifting was reported at Grocery Outlet.
Oct. 7, 4:08 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped on Frandoras Circle.
Oct. 7, 4:51 p.m. Loud music was reported on the 200 block of Douglas Road.
Oct. 7, 4:55 p.m. Petty theft from a vehicle was reported on the 4300 block of Chenin Lane.
Oct. 7, 6:35 p.m. A patrol request was made near the Jersey Island Road area.
Oct. 7, 6:55 p.m. A non-criminal death was reported on the 500 block of Landis Avenue.
