The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
DISCOVERY BAY
June 2 A hazard was removed from the intersection of Dune Point Way and Sand Point Road.
June 2 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
June 4 A person was caught tampering with a vehicle on the 4000 block of Capstan Place.
June 4 Petty theft from a vehicle was reported on the 1700 block of Newport Drive.
June 5 A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
June 7 A vehicle was towed from the 14800 block of State Route 4.
June 7 Lost property was reported on the 3100 block of Castle Rock Loop.
June 9 Domestic battery was reported on the 2600 block of Cherry Hills Drive.
June 9 Corporal injury of a spouse was reported on the 2400 block of Yosemite Way.
June 10 Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at the intersection of Riverlake and Willowlake roads.
June 10 A residential burglary was reported on the 300 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard.
June 11 A forged prescription was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
June 13 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 1200 block of Beach Court.
June 15 A warrant arrest was made on the 5500 block of Riverlake Road.
June 19 A vehicle was towed from the intersection of Bixler Road and Fallman Boulevard.
June 19 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on the 1800 block of Surfside Court.
June 19 A warrant arrest was made on the 5400 block of Edgeview Drive.
June 19 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 5200 block of Laguna Court.
June 21 Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Dune Point Court.
June 22 Theft of a purse was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
June 23 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on the 2500 block of Foghorn Way.
June 24 Theft access by card was reported on the 2100 block of Sand Point Road.
June 24 Shoplifting was reported on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
June 25 Armed robbery was reported at Bixler Road and Denali Drive.
June 26 Fraud was reported on the 3500 block of Catalina Way.
June 26 A warrant arrest was made on the 6800 block of New Melones Circle.
June 27 A general disturbance of the peace was reported on the 5800 block of Yawl Street.
June 28 An auto burglary was reported on the 100 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard.
June 28 A warrant arrest was made on the 3700 block of Sailboat Drive.
BRENTWOOD
June 8, 6:46 a.m. Authorities received a report of theft from a vehicle. A woman called to say her father-in-law’s white work truck was broken into, and that the responsible person left behind a pair of bolt cutters. This report came from Sand Creek Road.
June 8, 9:47 a.m. A civil complaint was made from Cortona Way. A person called to say they had evicted a tenant, but the tenant had destroyed the residence and stolen appliances.
June 8, 10:42 a.m. An accident with no injuries occurred on Tiffany Drive and was reported by a witness. The witness said both cars looked totaled.
June 8, 12:42 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Farmington Drive. A vehicle reportedly hit a sign at a crosswalk.
June 8, 3:42 p.m. Authorities received a report that a man, brandishing a machete and threatening people, was disturbing the peace on Second Street.
June 8, 5:04 p.m. A woman called authorities to report that someone had left a bike in the bushes on the side of her house on Bacchini Lane.
June 9, 1:29 a.m. An accident was reported at the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Brentwood Boulevard. A person drove their vehicle into the back of a residence and reportedly ran away.
June 9, 5:32 a.m. An accident with unknown injuries occurred at Penas Dismantlers. A man driving a Dodge Ram ran into a tow truck.
June 9, 8:15 a.m. A physical fight was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
June 9, 2:37 p.m. A person called authorities to report that their son was receiving threatening messages via social media. This report came from Allbrook Court.
June 9, 3:53 p.m. Theft of a mountain bike from a residence on Elkrun Terrace was reported.
June 9, 4:35 p.m. A person called authorities to report that a man was loitering on Walnut Boulevard, asking people for money and to do drugs with him.
June 9, 5:57 p.m. An accident with unknown injuries occurred at the intersection of Sand Creek Road and O’Hara Avenue.
June 9, 7:39 p.m. A physical fight was reported on Lone Tree Way.
June 9, 8:59 p.m. Authorities received a report of a white, hatchback Lexus driving on the wrong side of the road at the intersection of Balfour Road and Walnut Boulevard.
June 9, 11:21 p.m. A domestic dispute was reported on Hudson Drive.
