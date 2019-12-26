The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
DISCOVERY BAY
Nov. 20 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 5200 block of Fern Ridge Court.
Nov. 20 Violation of a court order was reported near Discovery Bay Boulevard and Sand Point Road.
Nov. 20 Domestic violence was reported on the 300 block of Brighton Court.
Nov. 22 A service to a citizen was performed at an unavailable location.
Nov. 22 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 2100 block of Bridgeport Loop.
Nov. 23 Larceny was reported on the 1200 block of Beach Court.
Nov. 29 A noncriminal death was reported on the 1700 block of Surfside Court.
Nov. 30 A warrant arrest was made on the 14800 block of State Route 4.
ANTIOCH
Nov. 24, 12:11 p.m. A woman called to report that her home on the 5000 block of Crest Park Circle was broken into. She said she came home to find her belongings moved around and her car keys missing.
Nov. 24, 12:55 p.m. Four individuals assaulted a security guard at a business on the 5000 block of Lone Tree Way. They stole several Play Station 4s and left in a white BMW, westbound, on Lone Tree Way.
Nov. 25, 12:23 a.m. A location at the 2100 block of Somersville Road was robbed at gunpoint.
Nov. 25, 1:43 a.m. A reporting person called from the 800 block of West 2nd Street to say he had encountered a bloody man, who was screaming. The reporting person said the man was wearing a red beanie, a black shirt and pants and red shoes.
Nov. 25, 8:38 a.m. A man went into a business on the 2700 block of Hillcrest Avenue, said he had been pepper-sprayed and stole two gallons of milk for his eyes. He went outside and dumped the milk all over himself. The man had dark hair and was wearing jeans and no shirt.
Nov. 25, 1:37 p.m. Authorities received a report from the 1800 block of Auto Center Drive that two women got out of a car and punched a man, and he was lying on the ground.
Nov. 25, 9:00 p.m. A woman called from the 2900 block of Longview Road to report that her sister had been robbed on her way home. She said a man jumped out of the passenger side of a car with a BB gun and took her sister’s purse. Another woman was also assaulted, and her purse taken.
Nov. 26, 1:29 a.m. Authorities received a report that a rock had been thrown through the window of a business on the 2400 block of Mahogany Way. The reporting person also said the responsible subjects was being combative.
Nov. 26, 1:38 p.m. A burglary was reported on the 3200 block of G Street. The reporting person believed entry had been made through the side garage door.
Nov. 26, 2:51 p.m. A grab-and-run was reported on the 2600 block of Somersville Road. Subjects left the scene in a blue, four door Lexus.
Nov. 26, 4:39 p.m. A robbery was reported on the 2600 block of Somersville Road. The reporting person kept repeating that they needed someone now.
Nov. 26, 10:19 p.m. A burglary was reported on the 2400 block of Vallecito Court. The reporting person thought subjects had entered through the back door.
Nov. 28, 4:42 p.m. A person called to report their home had been broken into three times. This call came from the 1600 block of Sycamore Drive.
Nov. 28, 6:55 p.m. Authorities received a report that a vacant house on the 4900 block of Willowbrook Way had been broken into. A washing machine, dryer and chain saw were taken.
Nov. 28, 10:03 p.m. Authorities received a report that a business on the 3400 block of Deer Valley Road was robbed by an adult male subject. The reporting person said the man came up to the checkout stand with a cart full of items, acting like he was going to purchase them. He then told the reporting person that he had a gun and to give him everything. He ran out with the merchandise. The reporting person locked the doors, then called his boss. No one was injured in the incident.
Nov. 28, 11:18 p.m. A robbery was reported on the 4600 block of Fallow Court.
BETHEL ISLAND
Nov. 5 A warrant arrest was served near the intersection of Bethel Island and Taylor roads.
Nov. 9 Assault was reported on the 3800 block of Willow Road.
Nov. 8 A warrant arrest was served on the 4600 block of Gateway Drive, and another was served on the 6000 block of Bethel Island Road.
Nov. 10 A stolen vehicle was recovered on the 4600 block of Gateway Road.
Nov. 12 Domestic violence was reported on the 6900 block of Piper Road.
Nov. 16 A warrant arrest was served at an unavailable location
Nov. 20 A vehicle was towed from the 3200 block of Stone Road.
Nov. 21 A violation of a court order was reported on the 6900 block of Piper Road.
Nov. 23 A warrant arrest was served near the intersection of Bethel Island and Taylor roads.
Nov. 24 Assault was reported at an unavailable location.
Nov. 24 A warrant arrest was served on the 3300 block of Stone Road.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.