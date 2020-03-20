The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
Feb. 3 An infraction was reported on the 14300 block of Byron Highway.
Feb. 4 A warrant arrest was made near Byron Highway and Point of Timber Road.
Feb. 10 A stolen vehicle was recovered near Byron Hot Springs and Holey roads.
Feb. 11 Grand theft was reported on the 1700 block of State Route 4.
Feb. 11 Domestic violence and injury of a spouse was reported near Byron Highway and State Route 4.
Feb. 12 Petty theft was reported on the 14300 block of Byron Highway.
Feb. 13 Petty theft of vehicle parts was reported at an unavailable location.
Feb. 15 A residential burglary was reported on the 13900 block of Byron Highway.
Feb. 15 A stolen vehicle was reported on the 14000 block of State Route 4.
Feb. 18 A warrant arrest was made near Byron Highway and Taylor Lane.
Feb. 18 A probation violation was reported near Bixler Road and State Route 4.
Feb. 18 Petty theft was reported on the 700 block of Silver Hills Drive.
Feb. 19 An individual failed to obey a traffic officer near Byron Highway and State Route 4.
Feb. 20 A warrant arrest was made at the intersection of Bixler Road and State Route 4.
Feb. 22 The sale of dangerous drugs was reported near Bixler Road and State Route 4.
March 1, 12:05 a.m. A robbery was reported on the 1100 block of E. 18th St. The suspect was wearing all black and had a gun.
March 1, 9:56 a.m. An assault was reported on the 500 block of W. Tregallas Road.
March 1, 4:36 p.m. An employee from a business on the 2500 block of Somersville Road called to report five adult female subjects harassing him. He said they stole shoes and shirts, and security was with them, arguing with them. He also said he had the subjects on camera.
March 2, 3:59 p.m. A burglary was reported on the 2300 block of Arthur Way. The reporting person said subjects likely entered through a bedroom window.
March 2, 9:09 p.m. A robbery was reported at a business on the 2500 block of Somersville Road. The subject was described as an adult male, 25 to 35 years old, wearing a black jacket, red shirt, jeans and red shoes, carrying a gun. He took two pairs of shoes and a shirt and left out the back of the store.
Feb. 1 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported at an unavailable location.
Feb. 2 Corporal injury of a spouse was reported on the 3400 block of Stone Road.
Feb. 3 Burglary was reported on the 1800 block of Taylor Road.
Feb. 9 A warrant arrest was made on the 4400 block of Gateway Road.
Feb. 11 Domestic battery was reported on the 1900 block of Taylor Road.
Feb. 12 A warrant arrest was made at an unavailable location.
Feb. 12 A warrant arrest was made on the 3500 block of Gateway Road.
Feb. 16 A marine hazard was removed form the 2100 block of Taylor Road.
Feb. 16 A noncriminal death was reported on the 1900 block of Taylor Road.
Feb. 17 A warrant arrest was made near Bethel Island and Gateway roads.
Feb. 17 A warrant arrest was made on the 2600 block of Taylor Road.
Feb. 18 A noncriminal death was reported on the 3600 block of Stone Road.
Feb. 20 A warrant arrest was made on the 3500 block of Alcott Circle.
Feb. 21 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 2200 block of Taylor Road.
Feb. 21 A warrant arrest was made near Bethel Island and Gateway roads.
Feb. 21 A person in possession of dangerous drugs for sale was reported on the 6300 block of Bethel Island.
Feb. 27 A warrant arrest was made at the intersection of Bethel Island and Stone roads.
Feb. 8 A mentally ill commitment was made on the 4300 block of Knightsen Avenue.
Feb. 9 Receiving of stolen property was reported on the 2300 block of Tule Lane.
Feb. 13 Assault with a deadly weapon was reported on the 50 block of Broadway Lane.
Feb. 15 A warrant arrest was made near the intersection of E. Cypress and Jersey Island roads.
Feb. 15 Battery was reported on the 5300 block of Sellers Avenue.
Feb. 20 A person in possession of dangerous drugs was reported on the 3500 block of Knightsen Avenue.
Feb. 29 A person in possession of dangerous drugs was reported on the 2400 block of Knightsen Avenue.
