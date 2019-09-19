The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
ANTIOCH
August 25, 7:37 p.m. A woman called from the 2700 block of Hillcrest Avenue to report there was something wrong with her baby.
August 26, 11:12 a.m. Authorities received a report that a man in a green Volvo intentionally ran a woman over at a gas station on the 3300 block of Deer Valley Road. The reporting person said the woman required medical attention.
August 26, 9:27 p.m. A man with a mask and a gun went into a business on the 1100 block of Sycamore Drive and robbed it, then left on foot toward Contra Loma Boulevard.
August 26, 9:44 p.m. A person called from the 1100 block of East 18th Street to say they were robbed at gunpoint.
August 26, 10:38 p.m. A man called to report that he saw someone in his mother’s garage. The suspect tried to pull his mother’s necklace off her neck. The reporting person said his mother was uninjured, and they were both inside the house. They didn’t know if the suspect was gone.
August 27, 3:30 p.m. Authorities received a report that a man and woman were fighting inside a store on the 2800 block of Delta Fair Boulevard.
August 27, 6:12 p.m. A woman was injured at the Quick Stop on Lone Tree Way when she was struck by a tool on the side of her head.
August 27, 7:09 p.m. A person called to report that their apartment on the 2400 block of Sunset Drive had been broken into.
August 27, 11:48 p.m. Authorities received a report of several gunshots and a man yelling. The reporting person said they were sure someone had been shot, and also thought someone was laying in the street or on the sidewalk. This report came from the 500 block of West 6th Street.
August 28, 1:22 a.m. A person called to report that a subject had taken a swing at their brother when he asked the subject to keep it down. This occurred at a bar on the 3700 block of Lone Tree Way. Dispatch tried to ask further questions, but the call was disconnected.
August 28, 11:56 a.m. A woman told authorities that she arrived at her home on the 5100 block of Tehachapi Way to find her door open and her belongings rifled through.
BRENTWOOD
August 31, 1:22 a.m. An accident with unknown injuries occurred at the intersection of Roundhill and Presidio Drives. Two vehicles were involved, and airbags were deployed.
August 31, 8:10 a.m. A vehicle burglary occurred on Meadow Brook Drive. The back window of the vehicle was shattered, and items were missing from the car.
August 31, 8:38 a.m. An employee called from a business on Balfour Road to report that two men in their 20s or 30s were in the store, loading up shopping carts with expensive items. The reporting person believed the men were going to steal the items.
August 31, 11:35 a.m. Burglary from a vehicle occurred on Ethan Allen Drive. The passenger side window of the car was shattered, and a backpack was taken.
August 31, 12:16 p.m. A person called to report that they had video surveillance of petty theft that had occurred the previous day.
August 31, 5:06 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Pippo Avenue. An unknown person had taken money out of the reporting person’s bank account, and the withdrawals were made in the San Jose area.
August 31, 6:54 p.m. A physical fight was reported on Sand Creek Road.
August 31, 8: 30 p.m. Reckless driving was reported on Elkins Way. There was officer-initiated activity and an adult arrest was made.
September 1, 12:41 a.m. Officer initiated activity occurred on Wilbur Avenue.
September 1, 1:34 a.m. A physical fight with no weapons occurred on First Street between 10 subjects.
September 1, 10:09 a.m. A person called to report that their 2005 white GMC caught a bullet on Minnesota Avenue a few nights ago.
September 1, 12:31 p.m. A subject wanted on a warrant was taken at Brentwood Police Department and transported to San Joaquin County.
September 1, 1:06 p.m. A person called to report trespassing on Sand Creek Road.
September 1, 1:06 p.m. A woman called to report a disturbance of the peace on Sand Creek Road. She said her ex-boyfriend took her phone and drove off in a gray Honda Civic, almost hitting her.
OAKLEY
August 25, 11:05 a.m. A ticket was written for a moving violation in the Les Schwab parking lot.
August 25, 11:35 a.m. A 911 hang up call was traced to the 100 block of West Home Street.
August 25, 12:10 p.m. A case of battery was reported at the Round Table.
August 25, 12:54 p.m. A service to a citizen was performed at Vintage Elementary School.
August 25, 2:51 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped at the intersection of Main Street and Norcross Lane.
August 25, 4:05 p.m. Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of East Cypress Road and Sellers Avenue.
August 26, 9:06 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on the 2300 block of El Monte Drive.
August 26, 9:32 a.m. Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of East Cypress Road and Main Street.
August 26, 9:45 a.m. A suspicious person was stopped on the 3000 block of Main Street.
August 26, 10:19 a.m. Authorities received a report that a subject was brandishing a weapon near Cypress road and Main Street.
August 26, 11:28 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the intersection of East Cypress Road and Main Street.
