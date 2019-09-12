The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity.
BRENTWOOD
Aug. 21, 11:39 a.m. A vehicle burglary occurred on Connor Way. A woman called to say she had video of her boyfriend’s truck being robbed.
Aug. 21, 12:09 p.m. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on Sand Creek Road.
Aug. 21, 12:09 p.m. A woman called to report illegal dumping of paint cans and butane canisters.
Aug. 21, 3:12 p.m. Petty theft occurred at a business on Balfour Road when two men took two baskets of food without paying. They left in a white Nissan Altima with paper plates.
Aug. 21, 4:41 p.m. A woman called to report her purse was stolen from her cart while she was loading her groceries into her car in a parking lot on Lone Tree Way. She said her house and car keys were in the purse, but she had no suspect info.
Aug. 21, 4:53 p.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Aug. 21, 6:23 p.m. A case of fraud was reported on Honeygold Lane. The reporting person sent $22,000 to a scammer.
Aug. 21, 7:21 p.m. A woman called to say her daughter’s husband, who had just gotten out of prison, pushed her daughter out of a car and took the car.
OAKLEY
Aug. 21, 3:39 a.m. A service to a citizen was performed on Main Street.
Aug. 21, 3:51 a.m. A patrol request was made at the Best Western.
Aug. 21, 6:52 a.m. A moving violation was reported at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Main Street.
Aug. 21, 7:30 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported at an unknown location.
Aug. 21, 8:13 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 1000 block of Laurel Road.
Aug. 21, 8:31 a.m. A public nuisance was reported on the 3300 block of Main Street.
Aug. 21, 1:11 p.m. Petty theft was reported on the 600 block of Mockingbird Lane.
Aug. 21, 2:25 p.m. Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of Rubens Way and Michelangelo Drive.
Aug. 21, 3:02 p.m. A warrant arrest was made at Bridgehead Road and Wilbur Avenue.
Aug. 21, 5:04 p.m. A violation of a custody order was reported at the Oakley Police Department.
Aug. 22, 12:27 a.m. A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Chelsea and Coventry drives.
Aug. 22, 1:20 a.m. A security check was made at the AMPM on Cypress Road.
Aug. 22, 3:52 a.m. A security check was made at Crockett Park.
DISCOVERY BAY
Aug. 2 Domestic violence was reported on the 4300 block of Monterey Court.
Aug. 3 A residential burglary was reported on the 4400 block of Discovery Point.
Aug. 4 Battery on a police officer was reported at the intersection of Clipper Drive and Discovery Bay Boulevard.
Aug. 5 Property was found on the 3900 block of Lighthouse Place.
Aug. 6 Fraud was reported on the 14800 block of Highway 4.
Aug. 7 A vehicle was towed from the 14800 block of Highway 4.
Aug. 8 A warrant arrest was made on the 14800 block of Highway 4.
Aug. 8 A warrant arrest was made at the intersection of Bixler Road and Highway 4.
Aug. 9 A residential burglary was reported on the 1900 block of Newport Drive.
Aug. 11 A criminal threat was made on the 2700 block of Cherry Hills Drive.
Aug. 11 Property was found on the 1500 block of Discovery Bay Boulevard.
Aug. 13 A warrant arrest was made on the 900 block of Lido Circle.
Aug. 14 A criminal threat was made on the 1000 block of Anchorage Way.
Aug. 15 A warrant arrest was made on the 5700 block of Gateway Court.
Aug. 17 A warrant arrest was made on the 300 block of Oroville Court.
Aug. 20 A missing person was reported on the 5500 block of Beaver Lane.
Aug. 20 Fraud was reported on the 2100 block of Newport Drive.
Aug. 20 A vehicle was towed on the 100 block of Cardinal Lane.
Aug. 23 A service to a citizen was offered on the 400 block of Plymouth Court.
Aug. 24 A person resisted arrest on the 2000 block of Sand Point Road.
Aug. 24 A violation of a court order was reported at an unknown location.
Aug. 25 A domestic disturbance of the peace was reported on the 700 block of Seminole Court.
Aug. 25 A felony battery was reported in Discovery Bay.
Aug. 26 Property was found on the 2400 block of Halyard Way.
Aug. 27 A service to a citizen was offered on the 5600 block of Beaver Lane.
Aug. 28 Death from an unknown cause was reported on the 1900 block of Windward Point.
Aug. 28 A vehicle was towed at the intersection of Beach Court and Discovery Bay Boulevard.
Aug. 30 A warrant arrest was made on the 5100 block of Fern Ridge Circle.
BETHEL ISLAND
Aug. 1 A warrant arrest was made at the intersection of Bethel island Road and Ranch Lane.
Aug. 5 Petty theft was reported on 3700 block of Porter Circle.
Aug. 6 Fraud was reported.
Aug. 7 Illegal entry was reported on the 3100 block of West Willow Road.
Aug. 8 A case of battery was reported.
Aug. 8 A marine accident with no injuries was reported on the 1700 block of Taylor Road.
Aug. 14 A person was caught driving with a revoked license on the 3500 block of Gateway Road.
Aug. 16 A warrant arrest was made on the 6300 block of Bethel Island Road.
Aug. 18 A marine hazard was removed from the 3100 block of West Willow Road.
Aug. 19 Suspicious circumstances were reported on the 3600 block of Stone Road.
Aug. 19 A residential burglary was reported.
Aug. 19 A marine hazard was removed from Sunset Harbor.
Aug. 22 A marine accident with injuries was reported on the 1700 block of Taylor Road.
Aug. 22 A vehicle was towed on the 3200 block of Stone Road.
Aug. 25 Corporal injury of a spouse was reported on the 4100 block of Willow Road.
Aug. 25 Burglary was reported on the on the 1300 block of Taylor Road.
Aug. 27 Corporal injury of a spouse was reported.
Aug. 29 A warrant arrest was made on the 4600 block of Gateway Road.
Aug. 30 Burglary of a boat was reported on the 2600 block of Taylor Road.
Aug. 31 A vehicle was towed at the intersection of Hawthorne Drive and Willow Road.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.