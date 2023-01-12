The following is a selection of recent law enforcement activity:
OAKLEY
Dec. 18, 2:21 a.m. A civil disturbance was reported at the 1400 block on Big Redwood Drive.
Dec. 18, 2:55 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 1000 block on Hollyhock Drive.
Dec. 18, 8:10 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Live Oak Avenue/Oakley Road.
Dec. 18, 9:53 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 500 block on Vine Hill Way.
Dec. 18, 10:06 a.m. A traffic hazard was reported on E. Cypress Road/Franklin Lane.
Dec. 18, 10:27 a.m. A case of battery was reported at the 1300 block on Maple Drive.
Dec. 18, 11:42 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 4200 block on Salgado Avenue.
Dec. 18, noon. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on E. Cypress Road/Sellers Avenue.
Dec. 18, 12:11 p.m. A non criminal death was reported at the 900 block on Painted Shore Court.
Dec. 18, 12:54 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at Cypress Grove Community Park.
Dec. 18, 2:17 p.m. A suspicious person was reported at Empire Avenue/Laurel Road.
Dec. 18, 2:52 p.m. A public nuisance was reported at the 50 block on Carol Lane.
Dec. 18, 3:06 p.m. A suspicious person was stopped on Carol Lane.
Dec. 18, 4:46 p.m. Terrorist threats were made at the 100 block on Celsia Way.
Dec. 18, 4:46 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 50 block on Vinca Court.
Dec. 18, 6:15 p.m. A fight was reported at the 30 block on Vignola Court.
Dec. 18, 8:17 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 4800 block on Bayside Way.
Dec. 18, 8:37 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Simoni Ranch Road/Main Street.
Dec. 18, 8:59 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Main Street/Empire Avenue.
Dec. 18, 9:43 p.m. A reckless driver was reported at the 400 block on Coolcrest Drive.
Dec. 19, 12:11 a.m. A domestic disturbance was reported on E. Cypress Road/Main Street.
Dec. 19, 4:42 a.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported at the 20 block on Verbena Court.
Dec. 19, 8:27 a.m. An auto burglary was reported at the 5900 block on Bridgehead Road.
Dec. 19, 9:09 a.m. A verbal dispute was reported at the 1800 block on E. Summerfield Court.
Dec. 19, 10:17 a.m. A patrol request was conducted on Bordeaux Drive/Chianti Way.
Dec. 19, 12:26 p.m. A traffic hazard was reported on Terra Verde Lane/Frandoras Circle.
Dec. 19, 1:03 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported at the 1600 block on Port Way.
Dec. 19, 1:28 p.m. A case of vandalism was reported on Rite Aid in Oakley.
Dec. 19, 3:55 p.m. Terrorist threats were made at the 200 block on Spindrift Court.
Dec. 19, 4:02 p.m. A restraining order violation was reported at the 4700 block on Bayside Way.
Dec. 19, 4:29 a.m. A reckless driver was reported on Sellers Avenue/Delta Road.
Dec. 19, 7:28 p.m. A reckless driver was reported on Main Street/Empire Avenue.
Dec. 19, 9:16 p.m. A domestic disturbance was reported at the 3100 block on Crismore Drive.
Dec. 19, 10:40 p.m. An assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Main Street/Live Oak Avenue.
BRENTWOOD
Dec. 16, 5:52 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Dec. 16, 8:01 a.m. Threat complaints were reported on American Avenue. Student made a threat to another student.
Dec. 16, 8:36 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Dec. 16, 11:14 a.m. A case of fraud was reported on Tiffany Drive. The reporting party was notified by Patelco of a $14,000 transfer that the reporting party did not authorize. Patelco locked down the reporting party’s account.
Dec. 16, 12:48 p.m. A warrant was serviced on Sand Creek Road. The warrant was serviced at a homeless encampment east of Highway 4.
Dec. 16, 2:23 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Honeysuckle Street. The back license plate was reported missing off of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Dec. 16, 3:32 p.m. An accident with minor injuries was reported on Garin Parkway/Spruce Street.
Dec. 16, 8:25 p.m. A case of grand theft was reported on Sand Creek Road. Female grabbed items worth over $1,000 and fled in a black Nissan Altima or Maxima.
Dec. 17, 1:38 a.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on First Street.
Dec. 17, 6:46 a.m. Property was found on Baldwin Drive/Fairview Avenue. Two large piles of mail found on the pedestrian bridge over Fairview Avenue.
Dec. 17, 9:41 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Balfour Road. A bicycle rack was taken from the reporting party’s vehicle.
Dec. 17, 10:38 a.m. A petty theft was reported on Second Street. The rear license plate was taken from a white van.
Dec. 17, 11:33 a.m. A residential burglary was reported on Summerset Drive. Items were taken from a vehicle parked in the garage.
Dec. 17, 1:17 p.m. A suspicious person was reported on Lone Tree Way. A male who reportedly took over $4,000 in alcohol on a different day was in the store.
Dec. 17, 2:59 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on St. Augustine Drive.
Dec. 17, 4:17 p.m. A case of disturbing the peace was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Dec. 18, 12:21 a.m. An accident with unknown injuries was reported on Balfour Road/Waldon Street. A solo vehicle with its lights out crashed into a fence.
Dec. 18, 12:26 a.m. A fight was reported on Cerritos Road. The fight was reported to be domestic.
Dec. 18, 6:06 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 18, 6:50 p.m. An accident with no injuries was reported on Caper Drive/O’Hara Avenue.
Dec. 18, 9:23 p.m. A petty theft was reported on Second Street. Subject broke into a liquor cabinet and took items.
Dec. 18, 10:53 p.m. A residential burglary was reported on Shady Willow Lane. Suspect broke into the reporting party’s garage via the side door. The reporting party chased the suspect to Country Glen Lane and lost the suspect.
Dec. 18, 11:17 p.m. A road rage complaint was reported on Fairview Avenue/Grant Street.
Dec. 19, 12:27 a.m. A suspicious person was reported on Pasco Drive. A transient male was in the reporting party’s backyard.
Dec. 19, 8:46 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Reserve Drive.
Dec. 19, 10:24 a.m. A case of identity theft was reported on Oxford Lane. Money withdrawn from the reporting party’s account from an ATM in Sacramento.
Dec. 19, 7:52 p.m. A shooting at an occupied residence was reported on Serene Court. The reporting party says there is a hole in his window and thinks it was shot at. No shell or casing has been located.
Dec. 19, 9:15 p.m. A verbal dispute was reported on Brentwood Boulevard.
Antioch
Dec. 25, 12:49 a.m. A family disturbance was reported at the 3000 block on N. Francisco Way.
Dec. 25, 2:01 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 4800 block on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 25, 7:51 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 1300 block on August Way.
Dec. 25, 9:16 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 5500 block on Lone Tree Way.
Dec. 25, 11:27 a.m. A case of grand theft was reported at the 4700 block on Dallas Ranch Road.
Dec. 25, 12:52 p.m. A welfare check was conducted at the 5000 block on Canada Hills Way.
Dec. 25, 2:07 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 1400 block on Sycamore Drive.
Dec. 25, 2:54 p.m. A strong-arm robbery was reported at the 0 block on E 18th Street..
Dec. 25, 5:37 p.m. A collision with unknown injuries was reported at the 0 block on Sunset Drive.
Dec. 25, 9:13 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 1900 block on Cavallo Road.
Dec. 25, 9:39 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the 300 block on W 20th Street.
Dec. 25, 10:18 p.m. A drunk driver was reported on 10th Street/A Street.
Dec. 26, 12:45 a.m. A collision with no injuries was reported at the 3700 block on Clayburn Way.
Dec. 26, 1:51 a.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the 4500 block on Shannondale Drive.
Dec. 26, 3:11 a.m. A traffic accident with no injuries was reported on Lone Tree Way/Dallas Ranch Road.
Dec. 26, 3:36 a.m. A case of vandalism was reported at the 4900 block on Pinehaven Way.
Dec. 26, 7:33 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 3400 block on Hillcrest Avenue.
Dec. 26, 7:42 a.m. An aggravated assault was reported at the 3500 block on Clayburn Road.
Dec. 26, 9:04 a.m. A vehicle theft was reported at the 700 block on B Street.
Dec. 26, 11:02 a.m. A commercial burglary was reported at the 1100 block on Buchanan Road.
Dec. 26, 4:35 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported on Slatten Ranch Road/Wicklow Way.
Dec. 26, 5:26 p.m. A hit and run with no injuries was reported at the 1100 block on Sycamore Drive.
Dec. 26, 9:09 a.m. A collision with unknown injuries was reported at the 4800 block on Lone Tree Way.
